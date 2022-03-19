 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global Sentinel)   You remember when Mr. Burns suddenly realized Homer was not a brilliant union labor strategist? That's how NATO is beginning to see the Russian military   (globalsentinelng.com) divider line
66
    More: Obvious, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Cold War, baselessness of Mr Putin, Russia's invasion, Russia, Nuclear proliferation, Mr Zelensky's words  
•       •       •

2403 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Mar 2022 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hired goons?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afghanistan, Chechnya, now Ukraine.  Not a stellar record for the last 30+ years .
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the tactical equivalent of opening one's mouth and removing all doubt.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wasn't any surprise. The problem isn't their military, Nato wasn't worried about that. They were worried about the nukes that they are sitting on, and their ability to deliver them
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how strong the Deep State is. Trump couldn't stop them. Now Putin's trying but he can't stop the Deep State either.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like my mom used to tell me: " better to let everyone think you are tough than to invade a much smaller neighboring nation and prove them all wrong".
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war in Ukraine is going to change geopolitics profoundly


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew something was wrong when they went in with the tank columns, but the fact that the infantry are now digging trenches seals it.

Exactly what century do the Russians think they're fighting in?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin as Immortan Joe, realizing that the Citadel is undefended as his emboldened foes rush to stomp the shiat out of his boys. Death by hubris.

I'm tellin' ya...
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.


It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: I knew something was wrong when they went in with the tank columns, but the fact that the infantry are now digging trenches seals it.

Exactly what century do the Russians think they're fighting in?


Depends on why they're digging in - a deep hole in good soil's one way to provide immediate protection from flash & heat.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Country Formerly Known As Russia is in a death-spiral, from which they cannot recover.

They're already defunct. They just don't know it yet.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.


It would be wonderful, but that cat is extraordinarily averse to bags.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Ishkur: I knew something was wrong when they went in with the tank columns, but the fact that the infantry are now digging trenches seals it.

Exactly what century do the Russians think they're fighting in?

Depends on why they're digging in - a deep hole in good soil's one way to provide immediate protection from flash & heat.


But it takes a lot less time for the Ukrainians to pilot a switchblade into the trenches than for Russia to bomb the city. The trenches will also focus the explosion down the line rather than letting it dissipate.
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how St. Javelina deals with trenches?
assets.bwbx.ioView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.

It would be wonderful, but that cat is extraordinarily averse to bags.


That is a most lovely way of putting that expression and I will be commandeering it going forward.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is just part of larger plan.
Just wait.   While you all focus on Ukraine, I begin Final Countdown to Victory!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get cocky.

If the russians wanted to, they can afford a scorched earth approach. The have probably about the largest stockpile of munitions and equipment in the world.

Just saying.

"Hmmm, that village we must pass through looks dangerous, Misha."

"Da, da... Order artillery and MLRS strikes. Follow up with napalm. We'll proceed once the village is flattened."
 
teh great bozack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, yeah.  The view of Russia's military may have changed and it realigns our view and approach, but we've been doing this for weeks now.  Fast forward to "....but their nukes".

/ Leather
// Rinse
/// Repeat
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.


You think a scientific discovery is just going to be used for good and not evil?  Welcome to the human race to the bottom.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glicky: I wonder how St. Javelina deals with trenches?
[assets.bwbx.io image 850x565]


Same as she deals with everything else?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to be tough on Russia? Stop buying their metals. Te west won't even think about touching that.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glicky: Afghanistan, Chechnya, now Ukraine.  Not a stellar record for the last 30+ years .


As opposed to the stellar US record since 1945?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: Ukraine is just part of larger plan.
Just wait.   While you all focus on Ukraine, I begin Final Countdown to Victory!

[Fark user image 600x450]


Here's Putin singing The Final Countdown
Final Countdown
Youtube XkMWdI2IKiw
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Want to be tough on Russia? Stop buying their metals. Te west won't even think about touching that.


Is that Ye's new moniker to distance him from the new publicity?
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.


Needs to happen, but I'm doubting it will within any of our lifetimes. As it stands, they're the ultimate border wall WRT other nuclear powers, which makes them intensely valuable as something to have and never, ever use after establishing to the world that they exist.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So here is a nice question. If folks who see these vehicles in the field can spot they havent been moved etc and have suffered from neglect. Surely our 3 letter agencies and the fly over satellite intel folks must have known they also havent been moved.

The folks we are reading on Fark tell us the russian airforce doesnt train in large configurations etc. and the same exact incompetent russian army is described in a war not more that 20 years ago Chechen 1 & 2

So if the experts are surprised why ? Shouldnt they have known from watching ? That the EQ was being neglected ? That the airforce cannot preform certain things well ? and add in all the corruption

So are the 3 letter agencies this bad at their jobs ? or are they feeding us a line of BS so they can increase their budgets
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mononymous: The Country Formerly Known As Russia is in a death-spiral, from which they cannot recover.

They're already defunct. They just don't know it yet.


And the nukes? We need Russia to remain, but the current junta to go
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Glicky: Afghanistan, Chechnya, now Ukraine.  Not a stellar record for the last 30+ years .

As opposed to the stellar US record since 1945?


Have you forgotten our glorious victories over the Grenadian Menace and the Panamanian Empire?
 
scanman61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.


We're all waiting breathlessly to hear your plan.  Does it involve Klaatu and Gort?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

incendi: austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.

It would be wonderful, but that cat is extraordinarily averse to bags.


Use a cardboard box...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For those who question whether Russia has adequately maintained their nuclear arsenal,   You've Got To Ask Yourself One Question: 'Do I Feel Lucky? ' Well, Do Ya, Punk?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the North Korea dilemna again.
Do we intervene, or just let them F**k it up on their own?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Glicky: Afghanistan, Chechnya, now Ukraine.  Not a stellar record for the last 30+ years .

As opposed to the stellar US record since 1945?


The US has a much better record regarding invasions than Russia.

/Occupations, not so much.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin needs generals/ military plan
Putin needs generals/ military plan
Putin needs generals/ military plan
Putin needs generals/ military plan
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I knew something was wrong when they went in with the tank columns, but the fact that the infantry are now digging trenches seals it.

Exactly what century do the Russians think they're fighting in?


The same one the GQP are governing in.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Glicky: Afghanistan, Chechnya, now Ukraine.  Not a stellar record for the last 30+ years .

As opposed to the stellar US record since 1945?


US wins the invasion, but loses the occupation because it's unwilling to slaughter civilians by the million.
Russia can't win an invasion against a foe it vastly outnumbers and had (at the start) a lot more weapons than.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russia was once a fearsome superpower. Now they've been exposed as... not even a paper tiger, more like a paper My Little Pony.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: FormlessOne: Ishkur: I knew something was wrong when they went in with the tank columns, but the fact that the infantry are now digging trenches seals it.

Exactly what century do the Russians think they're fighting in?

Depends on why they're digging in - a deep hole in good soil's one way to provide immediate protection from flash & heat.

But it takes a lot less time for the Ukrainians to pilot a switchblade into the trenches than for Russia to bomb the city. The trenches will also focus the explosion down the line rather than letting it dissipate.


Surprisingly, I don't think Russian military leadership thinks much of Russian rank-and-files, especially given that they're apparently conscripting them. Given limited resources, for all we know, they view that as a "win-win." They're just there to keep the Ukrainians in - it's a sacrifice that folks in Moscow are willing to make.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

teh great bozack: .
/ Leather
// Rinse
/// Repeat


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait... what?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I knew something was wrong when they went in with the tank columns, but the fact that the infantry are now digging trenches seals it.

Exactly what century do the Russians think they're fighting in?


Ha, joke on you. Russian inwented time travel, been using futuristic war strategy from 30th century for ower hundred years

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ Wave after wave
// After wave
/// After wave
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nullav: austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.

Needs to happen, but I'm doubting it will within any of our lifetimes. As it stands, they're the ultimate border wall WRT other nuclear powers, which makes them intensely valuable as something to have and never, ever use after establishing to the world that they exist.


I'd be satisfied if the US and Russia reduced their insane "my micropenis is literally negative inches long" stockpiles down to a few hundred as an actual deterrent.

It constrains the worst case scenario because a few hundred would mean a really awful few years but it wouldn't be the end of civilization.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.


"makes the case for zero countries..."

You gonna nuke Iran to make this happen?  Pakistan and No. Korea would like a word!
 
austerity101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

incendi: austerity101: FarkMeAmadeus: Doesn't matter that their conventional forces suck. They have enough nukes to blow up the world a few dozen times over so they get a seat at the big boy table. Without nukes, they are Venezuela.

This also neatly explains why every tinpot dictator wants nukes.

It also makes the case for zero countries having them. World denuclearization needs to happen.

/the weapons, not the energy.

It would be wonderful, but that cat is extraordinarily averse to bags.


Oh, I know it's impractical to the point of impossible, but it's still something the world desperately needs.

We can't keep going "We have to let these innocent people die because nukes exist." It's heinous.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glicky: I wonder how St. Javelina deals with trenches?
[assets.bwbx.io image 850x565]


More like a mk19 or an MGL with medium velocity rounds. There's no sense in depleting an expensive, limited supply rocket when you can walk a line of cheap grenades in.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.