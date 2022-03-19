 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Realtor.com)   ...as well as unique tile, cabinets, rooms, porches, covered walkways, brick   (realtor.com) divider line
51
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1390 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hallway and bath are like some kind of fractal fever dream.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a little paint won't fix.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone spent a LOT of time trying to visually recreate their best acid trips.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's JUST a bit too much character....
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) Tile store owner B) Artiste or C) Crazy
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lord needs to hire a new interior designer.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total gut job, but arson is a viable alternative.
 
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would find me in the "beige room with the blue chair," curled in a fetal position, crying for my momma.

It looks like the only room with a tiny bit of visual solace.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd appreciate that many views of the kitchen if it had sexy appliances or something.

As it is, it's shiat.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could use a few more ceiling hooks.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

That desk...

...that desk...
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more random wood paneling
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [ap.rdcpix.com image 850x566]
[Fark user image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_]
That desk...

...that desk...


images.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy it just to see what they leave in the attic. Plus I'm betting there are a lot of bags of shrooms still hidden around the place.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I know you emigrated from Eastern Europe?
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house has got some nice architectural features, it was just hard to see them....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: A) Tile store owner B) Artiste or C) Crazy


D) All of the above
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Nothing a little paint won't fix.


I'd almost be inclined to see if I could wallpaper over it temporarily, and then later take the time to see if I could remove the tiles whole.

I admit, it might require taking off sections of whatever the backing is to do it, but it could make some really nice table tops.

/was going to say that the only problem area was the kitchen
//but then I saw the hallway
///and whatever that room was outside of the kitchen with the columns
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How do I know you emigrated from Eastern Europe?


For me, it was more like tell me how you've always wanted to see the world without ever seeing the world without telling me.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: Could use a few more ceiling hooks.


Came here to say this. I can forgive the tile.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, what is the shower curtain hiding in the tub? That is going to keep me awake at night.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like someone projectile-vomited a Hobby Lobby over everything.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet the strudel is great.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of it is the original 1907 structure, and how many additions there are. Not everything in this country was built to last for 115 years, but a new owner might get away with calling it a remodeling job if some of the old construction was replaced.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"What the heck is subby going on about? ... EGADS, my eyes!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mrs bughunter is a realtor.

That kind of listing is a seller's agent's nightmare.

And I bet the owner/seller thinks it's staged perfectly.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cwheelie: A) Tile store owner B) Artiste or C) Crazy


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skilly: You would find me in the "beige room with the blue chair," curled in a fetal position, crying for my momma.

It looks like the only room with a tiny bit of visual solace.


"This is where we go to decompress from the rest of the house."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size



"No!  NO!! Don't look under the shower curtain!!!"
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We could make a drinking game out of spotting all the mini fridges.
 
Shryke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
smidge more Jesus, and I think it would really pop.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like the only thing holding the old house up are the support beams made of the bones of the previous occupants down in the basement.

Go on.  Take a look...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I liked how at the end of the slide show, the drone pics just pulled back until it was gone.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Johnson: I liked how at the end of the slide show, the drone pics just pulled back until it was gone.

[Fark user image image 400x225]
[Fark user image image 400x225]
[Fark user image image 400x225]
[Fark user image image 400x225]
[Fark user image image 400x225]


That's not a drone shot. That's the Indian burial ground reclaiming the land like the end of Poltegeist.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soooooooo...............exactly *how* much acid did they do before they put in the interior?

Cons: it's in Spokane. You NEVER go E. WA state.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well that's a lot to take in visually, but here's my question:   Will those ceiling hooks support a sex swing?

ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ZMugg:

...that desk...
Brazil (5/10) Movie CLIP - The Moving Desk (1985) HD
Youtube mS5WLkb_Cxk
 
inelegy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's got all of the tacky excess of Liberace's old place if Liberace happened to be poor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a dump. It would probably cost $200,000 just to make the interior look halfway presentable.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
God damn. I can usually find something to like about most of places posted but this? Kill it with fire.
 
thamike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spokane. Enough said.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size
When do Hansel and Gretel show up?
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Retina overload
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Did you know that if you ask around the builders will just give you all their leftover tile?" - The owner, probably.
 
Night Night Cream Puff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: [ap.rdcpix.com image 850x566]When do Hansel and Gretel show up?


There were enough stoves (3) to cook a few small children... so I guess the theme fits?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Well that's a lot to take in visually, but here's my question:   Will those ceiling hooks support a sex swing?

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x566]


I believe this was the "zen room" so a million hanging plants but they and the paraphernalia were removed.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Looks like the only thing holding the old house up are the support beams made of the bones of the previous occupants down in the basement.

Go on.  Take a look...


Not just the occupants...

zimbomba63: When do Hansel and Gretel show up?


Too late.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
also- the exterior looks like they just stacked 2 Trailers MANUFACTURED HOUSING on top of each other next to the house for the "addition".
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.