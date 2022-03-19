 Skip to content
(Politico)   At the end of the highway to hell lies the healthcare system of the South   (politico.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The White poor people understand. If poor people get health care, that means that Black people will get health care. Can't have none of that.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA  "We have a residency program at Guyana, on the coast of South America," Russ said. "These are the types of things that [I see] when I go down and work in Guyana. We see this for the Amerindian population that are coming out of the villages and need a canoe to get, you know, to a hospital. This isn't the type of thing that we're used to seeing in the United States."

No comment necessary
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But don't you DARE suggest "socialized medicine".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You mean the same system the GOP advocate by screaming "remove the ability to shop state to state!!!"?? That one? No. I'm shocked.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Season ticket on a one-way ride.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really need to ask hr where the hell my insurance cards are. They just randomly started taking it out of my paycheck and I have nothing to show for it.

Kinda sketchy
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You voted for it. Enjoy!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now, those communities often also have high rates of unvaccinated people

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, if it isn't the consequences of the ballot box.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They don't have emergency rooms in the South?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better to die flat on your back gurgling your last breath than live one moment under Socialized Medicine.

- dead trumper
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They don't have emergency rooms in the South?


Many hospitals don't.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A charity I give to is called Remote Area Medical, they go to medical deserts and provide service. At first it was around the third world and then they saw how bad it was in the US and started to operate here. The most disgusting part is some places here are so bad that local leaders try to keep them out because they don't want to admit to the world they suck at taking care of their constituents.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They don't have emergency rooms in the South?


They do but, at least where I used to live, it was at least thirty years behind. There's more modern healthcare thirty miles away.
 
pacified
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just put some more trump flags on the truck
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Took my old dad to the hospital last night after he fell on a bus. Nasty wounds dressed, CT scan just to make sure there weren't any head injuries.

Total cost: $0

Sympathy for empty-headed American conservatives: 0
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh and they gave him a tetanus shot too. Just to be sure. I can't even imagine how much that would have cost an uninsured American.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good. Burn in hell fascist enablers.

/sorry for the liberal collateral. Try to move
 
Insurgent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
so we're all in agreement? they deserve to die
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
must be why nobody wants to live there


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First World country.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aaronx: The White poor people understand. If poor people get health care, that means that Black people will get health care. Can't have none of that.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/TennCare
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aaronx: The White poor people understand. If poor people get health care, that means that Black people will get health care. Can't have none of that.


That doesn't explain why they refuse to get vaccinated though.

/it's not just racism -- it's just as much the intense fear of anything that gets tagged as 'socialism'
//or 'expertise'
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ragin' Asian: "First World" country.

/fixed
 
Scarlioni
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First world institutions require first world economic systems.

Thank you democrats for the right to work.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: must be why nobody wants to live there


[Fark user image 110x170]


many of them *can't afford* to live anywhere else
 
