(Daily Express)   Ukrainian Globetrotters 5, Russian Generals 0 (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, Ukraine, Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British armed forces, Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, Russian soldiers, young men, Russians  
1415 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Mar 2022 at 3:14 PM (42 minutes ago)



2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big Hat War continues, NORKS still undefeated!
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I hear that the general is coming, and that he is really mad."
"Oh, good, now we will finally find out if there really is a sniper in those woods. Not knowing for sure has been driving me nuts."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ya know, looking back, it probably wasn't the best idea to try and save some money by putting all of the military leadership on the same T-Mobile Family Plan."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOM Shakalaka
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WOMPSKI WOMPSKI
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You'd think after the 3rd one, they'd start calling each other specifics...

//tip your waitress
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So hey, new job opening.  Who says there's no opportunity for advancement in the Russian Army?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Send them all to whatever hell they believe in.

Somewhere Selmo is laughing.
 
ktang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!


Due to the same level of competence the Russians have shown throughout the entirety of this invasion.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!


Encouraging reluctant ground pounders to get in the fight.
 
ohioman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aaronx: "I hear that the general is coming, and that he is really mad."
"Oh, good, now we will finally find out if there really is a sniper in those woods. Not knowing for sure has been driving me nuts."


Article claims he was killed by an artillery barrage. Considering the vaunted precision of the Russian Army, I wonder whose it was.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Send them all to whatever hell they believe in.

Somewhere Selmo is laughing.


I assume Hell for Putinists is just Russia circa 1996.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!


Probably because Putin screamed something like 'get your ass down to the front lines and fix this or I will kill you personally!'
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That headline is simply glorious.
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Putin needs to get out there and take charge

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dead Russian Generals is the name of my Dead Kennedys cover band.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!


I'm starting to think that anyone who has said something criticizing Putin has been sent to the front line, and this is the way of cleaning house.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is great. I really mean that. But, that figure of 14k Russians killed is dubious. US intelligence just issued an estimate of 7k. Still extremely high for a month of fighting, but also more realistic.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!


That was my thought. Why were five generals actually in Ukraine to begin with? There's quite good communications technology these days, generals really oughtn't be on the battlefield at all.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, does anyone know what the Lost General Coup Number is? We clearly know it is not 4. Will it be 5 generals killed before they take out Putin? 6? 7? Is Vegas giving odds?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This is great. I really mean that. But, that figure of 14k Russians killed is dubious. US intelligence just issued an estimate of 7k. Still extremely high for a month of fighting, but also more realistic.


I suspect that a lot of the Russian 'casualties' are actually deserters in one way or another (see the earlier thread about leg wounds), and I salute any Russian soldiers who fark off out of their bullshiat army and this bullshiat war.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: That was my thought. Why were five generals actually in Ukraine to begin with? There's quite good communications technology these days, generals really oughtn't be on the battlefield at all.


Putin is probably putting his generals in harm's way on purpose.

And the FSB is ratting out their positions.
 
Iczer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How much of all these generals getting axed off is incompetence and how much is the generals literally seeing death as a better alternative to going back to Putin?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russian army Colonels in Ukraine to their Minister of Defense: No thanks to your proposal to promote me, I'd like to stay un-snipered. Find some REMF Colonel to promote to command my division and get offered up as sniper bait.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!

That was my thought. Why were five generals actually in Ukraine to begin with? There's quite good communications technology these days, generals really oughtn't be on the battlefield at all.


Yes, but Russia's secure communications requires 3G, or so the reports go.

And Ukraine either shut off 3G, or Russia accidentally took it out, depending on the reports.

/moral: don't use communications that rely on your enemy's infrastructure
 
Juc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: So hey, new job opening.  Who says there's no opportunity for advancement in the Russian Army?


Apparently he got blown up with a bunch of his staff. Russia's losing a fair bit of their command.
They're usually all about commands coming from on high and blindly following but the on high but is pretty rapidly disappearing.
Apparently changing the command culture and giving soldiers more autonomy like you see in western armies is a big part of what's making Ukrainians do so much better than expected. Or at least that's what some of the folks who were training them are saying
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Desperate Russian troops have been begging Ukrainians for food.

Well, they keep supplying them with fresh meat

Looks like long pig is on the menu comrade
 
boohyah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)
Youtube rY0WxgSXdEE
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russian General sounds like a $5 bottle of cheap-ass vodak. I'm pretty sure I've killed a few of those myself.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: So hey, new job opening.  Who says there's no opportunity for advancement in the Russian Army?


Like the admirals in the Empire Strikes Back?
 
alienated
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oneiros: UndeadPoetsSociety: ktang: A 3-star this time. Why was this 3-star general within enemy weapons range?!?!

That was my thought. Why were five generals actually in Ukraine to begin with? There's quite good communications technology these days, generals really oughtn't be on the battlefield at all.

Yes, but Russia's secure communications requires 3G, or so the reports go.

And Ukraine either shut off 3G, or Russia accidentally took it out, depending on the reports.

/moral: don't use communications that rely on your enemy's infrastructure


Perhaps a little of both , and another factor that I wont mention on a public forum.
Minor threadjack - I am still trying to get a reply about that band from the Basque region that might have the answer to your language question, but Grand Performances is a small operation. And their online calender doesnt go back that far. I will try again on Monday .
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Send them all to whatever hell they believe in.

Somewhere Selmo is laughing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iczer: How much of all these generals getting axed off is incompetence and how much is the generals literally seeing death as a better alternative to going back to Putin?


Could be Putin's version of sending them "to Siberia".
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Russian General sounds like a $5 bottle of cheap-ass vodak. I'm pretty sure I've killed a few of those myself.


I don't whether to cringe or feel sorry for you...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not ruling out suicide by enemy fire. Perhaps his only way out.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iczer: How much of all these generals getting axed off is incompetence and how much is the generals literally seeing death as a better alternative to going back to Putin?


Yeah, if they are killed in action maybe their families will get a pension instead of gulag.

Iron Maiden- Die With Your Boots On
Youtube JhBw80Y54gg
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But remember that according to Republicans Ukraine is on the verge of collapsing, Russian troops have taken most of the cities, the Ukrainian military is enslaving their fleeing populace to suicide themselves against the Russians, and they really should lay back and let Putin violate them in every orifice because he's their rightful ruler.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Must be why I keep getting emails from career builder about being a Russian army officer.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


if 25% of his generals are actually dead, the Ukrainians either have ridiculously accurate intel or they've killed a true shiatload of Russians
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flab: Axeofjudgement: Send them all to whatever hell they believe in.

Somewhere Selmo is laughing.

[Fark user image 425x212]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/every thread is an appropriate thread for SATW Finland gifs
//especially Russia threads
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russian military be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flab: Axeofjudgement: Send them all to whatever hell they believe in.

Somewhere Selmo is laughing.

[Fark user image image 425x212]


Your post reminded me to check SaTW again to see if they've finally updated since the invasion got truly underway and they had posted this gem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should have sent their interior decorators. The job they did on those Czechoslovakians, geez.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: So, does anyone know what the Lost General Coup Number is? We clearly know it is not 4. Will it be 5 generals killed before they take out Putin? 6? 7? Is Vegas giving odds?


It might not be 'how many' as it would be 'whom' - which well-known and respected General goes down to some Ukranian babushka with a Moisin-Nagant and whose loss galvanizes the other generals?
 
