 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Asshat fighting with his girlfriend falls off his jet ski and begins drowning because, of course, he isn't wearing a vest. Good Samaritan on nearby boat saves him. Then it gets all shooty   (msn.com) divider line
83
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

1879 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and assume alcohol was involved.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: I'm going to go out on a limb and assume alcohol was involved.


How many shots do you think he had?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is EXACTLY why I never make eye contact with people asking me for a cigarette.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never met a jetskier that wasn't a moron.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Never met a jetskier that wasn't a moron.


I jetski'd once. So that's more anecdotal proof.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: Mentat: I'm going to go out on a limb and assume alcohol was involved.

How many shots do you think he had?


Just the one.
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: on the pontoon boat

Also FTA:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshat trifecta in play...?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Never met a jetskier that wasn't a moron.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Never met a jetskier that wasn't a moron.


I mean I agree except for kids, I think it's a perfectly fine lake activity for young teens, but then they're almost all morons too, all the time.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure stand your ground applies if you pulled the guy into your boat. Twice.

On the other hand, it sounds like the right guy got a hole in him.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess in this case, instead of stand your ground, it's float your boat.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an example of why I don't help people.
People suck.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: I'm not sure stand your ground applies if you pulled the guy into your boat. Twice.

On the other hand, it sounds like the right guy got a hole in him.


I think it does, if the person was honestly trying to save someone who is now cornering them in their boat, and the same trick won't work twice (Anyway, the moron's gf pushed him in the water the first time).  Their only retreat is into the water, where they could drown or be run over by the asshat who now has control of their boat.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: I'm not sure stand your ground applies if you pulled the guy into your boat.


If you invite someone into your home when they are stranded by a blizzard and they begin assaulting you, SYG still applies.

You think it's like vampires? You invite them in and you have to accept what happens after that instead of defending yourself?
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aristocrats??
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?


He represented himself as drowning, promised he learnt his lesson, and you are not a callous ass who would just let someone die without giving them one last chance?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?

He represented himself as drowning, promised he learnt his lesson, and you are not a callous ass who would just let someone die without giving them one last chance?


tommccallum.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
tehskwid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?

He represented himself as drowning, promised he learnt his lesson, and you are not a callous ass who would just let someone die without giving them one last chance?


Whut?!
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Never met a jetskier that wasn't a moron.


The morons I see are mostly PWC renters...mostly.

I have a PWC - I took a boaters course.
Most of the morons I see on the lake have boats.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't remember a shooting in the Little Big Town version.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the two got on board as the unmanned Jet Ski continued to circle the lake."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixgeek: Aristocrats??


Too soon?

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?
 
devine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?


Anyone worried about pirates?
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't like this story.
All the people in it are dumb.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

devine: towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?

Anyone worried about pirates?


The Dread Pirate Roberts of Lake Keowee IS a dangerous man ...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?


Picture this.  You're out for a nice day on the lake.  Blue skies, warm sun, a cool breeze.  You're doing a little fishing and relaxing.

Suddenly, there's a bite on your line.  You reel it in, and there's a huge 6 foot largemouth bass on the end of the line holding a switchblade.

You'd want a gun hand then, wouldn't you?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or pirates, I guess, if you're just going to make up ridiculous stuff.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?

Picture this.  You're out for a nice day on the lake.  Blue skies, warm sun, a cool breeze.  You're doing a little fishing and relaxing.

Suddenly, there's a bite on your line.  You reel it in, and there's a huge 6 foot largemouth bass on the end of the line holding a switchblade.

You'd want a gun hand then, wouldn't you?


Darn tootin!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirMadness: "the two got on board as the unmanned Jet Ski continued to circle the lake."

[Fark user image image 240x360]


Every waverunner I've ever been on has had a kill-tether.

Do stupid people just not use these? Suspect I'm answering my own question here.
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.


Yes, the couple going out of their way to rescue drowning people was such a douche move.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

northgrave: FTA: on the pontoon boat

Also FTA:
[Fark user image image 500x333]


A lazy local news source? Well I never!
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?


Anyone worried about 30-50 feral bass?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: devine: towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Jet Skis are the rolling-coal pickup trucks of the waterways, and people who drive them are always Faux-Oakley-wraparound wearing White Trash.

And who the hell has a gun on their boat?

Anyone worried about pirates?

The Dread Pirate Roberts of Lake Keowee IS a dangerous man ...


Until you find out his real name is Cummerbund or worse Wesley.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?


The law of the sea.  You can't just let a fellow sailor drown, but you can fairly cap his sorry ass if he's out of the water.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: deadsanta: mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?

He represented himself as drowning, promised he learnt his lesson, and you are not a callous ass who would just let someone die without giving them one last chance?

Whut?!


How is that difficult to understand?  He's agitated...he's gf kicks him out of the boat to cool him off...he pleads with you to let him back on b/c he cannot swim...you agree because you don't want to watch him die...he attacks you, and you now have no choice but to defend yourself.  It's not like once the guy was down the boat owner put one in the back of his head, he probably hoped the guy would still live, he just didn't care to risk himself and his wife.  I could see myself in exactly the same sequence of events, hell I've been choked nearly to unconsciousness by a belligerent drunk in a bar and resolved that by just letting someone else peel him off me and then walking away.  Not everyone deserves a "Strike One, You're Dead!" policy.  Maybe Putin. But he's on "Strike 100000" now I think.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: deadsanta: mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?

He represented himself as drowning, promised he learnt his lesson, and you are not a callous ass who would just let someone die without giving them one last chance?

[tommccallum.com image 850x400]


Hindsight is 20/20.  Most likely the narrative of the police and narrative of the article isn't exactly what happened.  Most people in the chaos of a moment don't make a snap decision to just let someone drown.  Which is also the reason that "stand your ground" laws are BS.  Bear spray would be a better option.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: SirMadness: "the two got on board as the unmanned Jet Ski continued to circle the lake."

[Fark user image image 240x360]

Every waverunner I've ever been on has had a kill-tether.

Do stupid people just not use these? Suspect I'm answering my own question here.


Yes, stupid people don't clip them onto themselves because it would ruin their stupid drunken fun.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?


To shoot him, of course. Otherwise, he doesn't get to say self defense. Shooting someone who is drowning is generally considered suspicious.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, some are like that. Personally, I'm catch-and-release.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dryad: towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Yes, the couple going out of their way to rescue drowning people was such a douche move.


You mean the people packing heat in their boat while out on a lake? Who shot a guy? Yeah, they sound DELIGHTFUL.
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Dryad: towatchoverme: Everyone in this article sounds like an asshat.

Yes, the couple going out of their way to rescue drowning people was such a douche move.

You mean the people packing heat in their boat while out on a lake? Who shot a guy? Yeah, they sound DELIGHTFUL.


Do you think you have the right to live and defend your own life against attack, but other 'lesser' humans don't, or do you actually believe all humans have no inherent right to live and defend that life if attacked?
-
/Just trying to figure out if you are a narcissistic hypocrite, or a principled moron
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

deadsanta: MelGoesOnTour: deadsanta: mrmopar5287: You pulled him out of the water from drowning and he begins assaulting you. His woman shoves him back in the water. Why did you pull him out a second time?

He represented himself as drowning, promised he learnt his lesson, and you are not a callous ass who would just let someone die without giving them one last chance?

Whut?!

How is that difficult to understand?  He's agitated...he's gf kicks him out of the boat to cool him off...he pleads with you to let him back on b/c he cannot swim...you agree because you don't want to watch him die...he attacks you, and you now have no choice but to defend yourself.  It's not like once the guy was down the boat owner put one in the back of his head, he probably hoped the guy would still live, he just didn't care to risk himself and his wife.  I could see myself in exactly the same sequence of events, hell I've been choked nearly to unconsciousness by a belligerent drunk in a bar and resolved that by just letting someone else peel him off me and then walking away.  Not everyone deserves a "Strike One, You're Dead!" policy.  Maybe Putin. But he's on "Strike 100000" now I think.


Ok, is that what happened? Because that article was so badly written it gave me cancer.

So, man and woman on jet ski argue.

Somehow they both fall off, not defined in the article.

Boat rescues both.

Jet Ski is off zooming around.

Man becomes agitated (wanting them to retrieve said jet ski and they refuse ????)

Woman pushes agitated man off pontoon boat? (article says jet ski, but no reference to them getting the zooming jet ski)

Boat rescues him again.

Man remains agitated and boat guy shoots him.

... the aristocrats?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirMadness: "the two got on board as the unmanned Jet Ski continued to circle the lake."


Maybe they weren't using the man overboard lanyard (dead man switch?), but I thought jet skis at least had throttles that rolled back to zero idle if you fell off them?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Faux-Oakley-wraparound


Would you wear name brand sunglasses while boating? Maybe if you have them attached to a floating keeper, or if doing fishing. But if you are doing rigorous boating, that's where the $10 Wal-mart shades are best to use.
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.