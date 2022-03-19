 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Pricipal. Caught sayof students are asshats in email. Is she fired or not. St. Pete Times, Chad unavailable for comment   (masslive.com) divider line
30
    High school, student body, entirety of Northampton High School, group of students, front of the school, termination of Principal Lori Vaillancourt, Northampton High School students, embedded honors program  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
principal Lori Vaillancourt referring to students as 'asshats'

masslive.comView Full Size



She's not wrong.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pricipal. Caught sayof students are asshats in email.


Asshat of a headline, Subby.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Pricipal. Caught sayof students are asshats in email.


Asshat of a headline, Subby.


Chad should have been hanging or dangling.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: principal Lori Vaillancourt referring to students as 'asshats'

[masslive.com image 800x615]


She's not wrong.


She may not be but I'll wager these kids have been lectured about treating each other with respect every day since kindergarten. I've been free of high school for 45 years now and I still chafe at the hypocrisy.

Good for the kids.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor kid's going bald
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is she a Farker or not? puffy999 says yes.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the full pension is sweet (depending on your state, of course) but really, at this level of burnout, is staying in your current position worth the headache? Why not finish out your time doing a quiet little job in the district where you have few responsibilities and little to no contact with the students you obviously can no longer stand.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So someone read the 267 pages worth of email just so they could be outraged.

Don't they have better things to do with their time? I know if I were in their shoes I sure would
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean...they're teenagers. Of course they are asshats
 
WyDave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to wonder why many Happy Hours started at 4, then I realized most schools get out a little after 3.  This principal forgot the rule that you talk about the students there, and never ever put the sort of thing you say over wings and beer into writing.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, those little asshats are certiainly a sensitive bunch
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bruh
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Principal says what every adult knows. Hell, every high schooler knows.
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Asshats.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who ever is calling for her to be fired is the likely the exact reason she called it out as she saw it.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not that she's wrong, she just showed such poor judgement by saying the quiet part out loud that she shouldn't be in charge of kids.

It was kind of an asshat thing to do.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Sin_City_Superhero: principal Lori Vaillancourt referring to students as 'asshats'

[masslive.com image 800x615]


She's not wrong.

She may not be but I'll wager these kids have been lectured about treating each other with respect every day since kindergarten. I've been free of high school for 45 years now and I still chafe at the hypocrisy.

Good for the kids.


I grew up being taught that respect had to be earned and I only ever saw my principals when  I was in trouble and at those times I had 100% been an asshat. If a teacher or principal had called my parents and told them I was an asshat my parents would have thanked them for the call and then given me shiat for embarrassing them. I sure as hell wouldn't have had my parents supporting me in a protest about it. I just can't support kids protesting over hurt feelings welcome to life people won't always like you learn to cope with it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TRUE FACT: I quit high school because I hate teenagers.

+1 for the pricipal
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: It's not that she's wrong, she just showed such poor judgement by saying the quiet part out loud that she shouldn't be in charge of kids.

It was kind of an asshat thing to do.


She didn't say it out loud, though.  It was in an email to another teacher.  I wish the article explained more about why everyone had all these emails.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Asshat is probably one of the more complementary things my teachers and counselors called me when I was in high school.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Pricipal. Caught sayof students are asshats in email.


Asshat of a headline, Subby.


I wish that phrase was filtered
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: TRUE FACT: I quit high school because I hate teenagers.

+1 for the pricipal


Congrats, this is the correct response when you realize you don't like your students. The principal should emulate.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: GRCooper: It's not that she's wrong, she just showed such poor judgement by saying the quiet part out loud that she shouldn't be in charge of kids.

It was kind of an asshat thing to do.

She didn't say it out loud, though.  It was in an email to another teacher.  I wish the article explained more about why everyone had all these emails.


Then she should be fired for being to dumb to realize that there is no true privacy in electronic communications.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As I suspected, they have several other issues with her.

If they liked her, they'd pass it off as a joke, but she's non-communicative and made a significant change to the curriculum without student or parent input.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The next generation: a demonstration always in search of a grievance. My gf's grandson took part in a walkout at school recently. During the course of dinner he was never able to articulate exactly what it was he walked out over, but boy, was he outraged.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: imaconnect4guy: GRCooper: It's not that she's wrong, she just showed such poor judgement by saying the quiet part out loud that she shouldn't be in charge of kids.

It was kind of an asshat thing to do.

She didn't say it out loud, though.  It was in an email to another teacher.  I wish the article explained more about why everyone had all these emails.

Then she should be fired for being to dumb to realize that there is no true privacy in electronic communications.


And then I should be fired for spelling too wrong.

YOU get a pink slip! And YOU get a pink slip!
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

imaconnect4guy: GRCooper: It's not that she's wrong, she just showed such poor judgement by saying the quiet part out loud that she shouldn't be in charge of kids.

It was kind of an asshat thing to do.

She didn't say it out loud, though.  It was in an email to another teacher.  I wish the article explained more about why everyone had all these emails.


FOIA style transparency, I imagine. Part of working for a government.

You never put shiat like this in writing. That being said, anyone that hasn't considered that the people they work with, supervise, or work under are total asshats must not be paying attention. Everyone gets frustrated sometimes.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I once called Ashton Kutcher an asshat in a fraternity newsletter back in college (he was in the same fraternity as me) and I got in trouble from Nationals
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

