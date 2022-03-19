 Skip to content
(AP News)   Welcome to the Island of Misfit Books, where banned and unwanted books are always welcome   (apnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Difficulty: it is in Maine, where it is often cold.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anarchists cook book.
Steal this book.
Mandingo.
The illustrated codexes from native Americans showing the atrocities catholic priests brought with the Spaniards.
Time/life illustrated WWII
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott to try to send the Texas National Guard to occupy the island and burn the library in 3...2...1...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is Dolly on the Island?
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Information is leverage for advancing our civilization to greater heights.

On the other hand I've seen some things where my first thought is "why do you exist."
 
capn' fun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I keep my own library of banned books. Most are available in mass market paperback format from Dover Classics or Penguin for less than $10 on Amazon. For a while I wasn't buying many, but unfortunately I've been having to buy quite a few lately. On the upside, my 14 year old had never heard of Maus or Of Mice and Men before I bought them, and now he's read them both.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll have to send them mine - a global ban is the only reasonable explanation for my sales
 
