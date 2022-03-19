 Skip to content
(AP News)   Alabama man tries to imitate Ukrainian farmers by "obtaining" a 70-ton crane   (apnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have to imagine that the community of large crane owner/operators is fairly small and folks recognize each other's equipment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: I have to imagine that the community of large crane owner/operators is fairly small and folks recognize each other's equipment.


That's what's amusing about these stories. The perps are idiots and that being their frame of reference, they believe no one can possibly catch on to their clever schemes.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was just going to scrap it?  Moron.  I'd lower it, shave the door handles, put on some big rims and tint the windows.  And I'm thinking a black paintjob, with yellow flames.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He was just going to scrap it?  Moron.  I'd lower it, shave the door handles, put on some big rims and tint the windows.  And I'm thinking a black paintjob, with yellow flames.


images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go big or go home
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In Alabama it's not a crime to dump a 140000 pounds of broken shiat in the woods, but it is a crime to take it to the dump.

Because mah freedumbs, and nobody in Red Alabama understands The Tragedy of the Commons.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Y'all don't understand, I got a rightful claim. I left a tooth there and the crane appeared the next mornin'. Crane Fairy left it for me."

"Son, you ain't had no teeth to leave nowhere since you was older than thirteen."

"Curse your book learnin' and edjumucations, Sheriff!"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He was just going to scrap it?  Moron.  I'd lower it, shave the door handles, put on some big rims and tint the windows.  And I'm thinking a black paintjob, with yellow flames.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "Y'all don't understand, I got a rightful claim. I left a tooth there and the crane appeared the next mornin'. Crane Fairy left it for me."

"Son, you ain't had no teeth to leave nowhere since you was older than thirteen."

"Curse your book learnin' and edjumucations, Sheriff!"


So you've been to Alabama then?

I will be going there in about an hour.  I will stop at Buc-ee's as my reward for the misery.

Buc-ee's Alabama Location is Being Sued
Youtube OyaF1hY-dHY
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I were going to steal something, a big ass crane would be on the list. Have you seen how much they charge for a day's rental?
 
Katwang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A 70 ton crane works like a giant winch. Couldn't he pull it out himself?
Crane last seen at the Sonic drive thru.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can buy a reasonable shape hemtt for under 10k. Why steal one.
 
