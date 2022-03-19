 Skip to content
(Twitter)   UCLA wants a new chemistry prof and is willing to pay him or her a whopping nothing. Fark: This not an exaggeration, the compensation is literally zero   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But think of all the exposure you'll get!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who needs money when you can have fun?!?

aimtastic: But think of all the exposure you'll get!


I'll give you some "exposure"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I was qualified I might take it to see what it takes to get fired from an unpaid position.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EvilEgg: If I was qualified I might take it to see what it takes to get fired from an unpaid position.


I can beat that.  I've been fired twice from ***volunteer*** jobs.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I'm being conspiratorial, I assume they have a person they really want to hire, but as a public university they have to make the position open to all comers.  However, if they make the position as unappealing as possible, no one serious will apply, and they can claim they ticked all the boxes for a legal hiring when they pick Bob McPresident'sson.  Then, next year, the position can be "reassessed" and a salary added.

Alternately, it is for an Adjunct position, and the university really does honestly believe that those are legitimate slave positions.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UCLA wants a new chemistry prof and is willing to pay him or her a whooping nothing. Fark: This not an exaggeration, the compensation is literally zero


Ever been to Westwood? It's worth it if it comes with a free parking space.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll be flooded with phony applications now.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: UCLA wants a new chemistry prof and is willing to pay him or her a whooping nothing. Fark: This not an exaggeration, the compensation is literally zero


Ever been to Westwood? It's worth it if it comes with a free parking space.


....I...really can't argue this point.    lol
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero official salary, but a key to the chemistry storeroom.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the free chemicals you can steal! What you do with them we'll leave up to your imagination.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL UCLA. That's why I went to Colorado: "The Stanford of the PAC-12."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even an intern position. They want someone with a PhD.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I should apply for the position. I don't have any chemistry skills or background, but if the compensation is 0, it doesn't sound like their bar is very high.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: But think of all the exposure you'll get!


Sadly, someone will do it to get it on their cv.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is disgusting.

I have no joke this time. It's just wrong to treat people that way.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: All the free chemicals you can steal! What you do with them we'll leave up to your imagination.


Sort of like the time that my buddy Michael accidentally titrated Trinitrotoluene....

/ it's actually a true story. He only got in a little bit of trouble
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to save money somewhere to pay for all the university "administrators".
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it at least a tenure track uncompensated associate adjunct professorship?

/ in another year or two I'll be assistant jizz-mopper
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this is some sort of social experiment and someone is trying to finish up their dissertation.

But I've always maintained that the world is a much more bearable place if you imagine a team of coked up sociologists are behind every absurd situation.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat I looked up the posting.

"Reference Requirements: 3-5 letters of reference required"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero is what those commie leftist professors deserve... The ones that don't deserve a rope instead. They probably use Arabic numbers and Satanist symbols in their chemistry classes. God bless America!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first cup of coffee is free, it's not a bottomless cup, bub.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: If I'm being conspiratorial, I assume they have a person they really want to hire, but as a public university they have to make the position open to all comers.  However, if they make the position as unappealing as possible, no one serious will apply, and they can claim they ticked all the boxes for a legal hiring when they pick Bob McPresident'sson.  Then, next year, the position can be "reassessed" and a salary added.

Alternately, it is for an Adjunct position, and the university really does honestly believe that those are legitimate slave positions.


My first thought was they must think some candidates would be willing to do this to get a year toward tenure.  (Though I don't even know if adjunct professorships get tenure points.)

My second thought is that the associated business is planning to cover the salary.  Maybe they're willing to place someone at the university at their own cost for research collaboration purposes, or something.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: If I'm being conspiratorial, I assume they have a person they really want to hire, but as a public university they have to make the position open to all comers.  However, if they make the position as unappealing as possible, no one serious will apply, and they can claim they ticked all the boxes for a legal hiring when they pick Bob McPresident'sson.  Then, next year, the position can be "reassessed" and a salary added.

Alternately, it is for an Adjunct position, and the university really does honestly believe that those are legitimate slave positions.


My industry iIs rife with that sort of thing. 've been working in video production for over a decade. When someone told me right after the end of my first job search that most employers in my industry have someone in mind to hire by the time they've posted a position, I should have not only believed them, but taken that to its logical extreme.

I'm on my fifth real job in the industry. The only one I got without a connection was a contracted cruise ship job that only paid commission for a company that really desperately needed US citizens to work in ports in Alaska. Two of my jobs were never publicly posted at all.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some legitimate possibilities. For example, consider a professor on sabbatical from another university or who has a fellowship supporting them to spend a year doing research with someone at UCLA -- and the conditions of their fellowship award don't allow the person to earn additional salary -- but this person wants to teach a class at UCLA in their area of specialization while visiting. University rules don't allow a class to be taught by someone who's not an employee. Voila, you create an unpaid adjunct teaching position.

Why they would have to post this position publicly is beyond me, but it's California, I'm sure they have weird rules.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what we get for the glut of STEM students. I bet the Philosophy Dept is offering all the rum and sodomy a fella can handle.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit. I sure hope they don't hire me for this.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x528]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's just say you are 60 years old. retired. Sceduled to teach chemistry 101 and it is pretty much a required course. So there you are sitting in your chair after class and listening to a 18-19 year old who says they really really have to pass this class.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an advertisement for someone to abuse the position, flat out.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: There are some legitimate possibilities. For example, consider a professor on sabbatical from another university or who has a fellowship supporting them to spend a year doing research with someone at UCLA -- and the conditions of their fellowship award don't allow the person to earn additional salary -- but this person wants to teach a class at UCLA in their area of specialization while visiting. University rules don't allow a class to be taught by someone who's not an employee. Voila, you create an unpaid adjunct teaching position.

Why they would have to post this position publicly is beyond me, but it's California, I'm sure they have weird rules.


Just to add to this, though the position is unpaid it surely comes with things like access to the library and labs, which a visiting scholar would find valuable (and again, they might be perfectly willing to teach a "seminar" of some sort in exchange).
 
MSkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing someone had to check a box that they solicited for a position they either don't want filled or don't have a budget for.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: There are some legitimate possibilities. For example, consider a professor on sabbatical from another university or who has a fellowship supporting them to spend a year doing research with someone at UCLA -- and the conditions of their fellowship award don't allow the person to earn additional salary -- but this person wants to teach a class at UCLA in their area of specialization while visiting. University rules don't allow a class to be taught by someone who's not an employee. Voila, you create an unpaid adjunct teaching position.

Why they would have to post this position publicly is beyond me, but it's California, I'm sure they have weird rules.


I want to believe this but academia is rife with exploitation so 🤷🏻‍♂
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: If I'm being conspiratorial, I assume they have a person they really want to hire, but as a public university they have to make the position open to all comers.  However, if they make the position as unappealing as possible, no one serious will apply, and they can claim they ticked all the boxes for a legal hiring when they pick Bob McPresident'sson.  Then, next year, the position can be "reassessed" and a salary added.

Alternately, it is for an Adjunct position, and the university really does honestly believe that those are legitimate slave positions.


Good points

Good ole boy system still intact
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: That's what we get for the glut of STEM students. I bet the Philosophy Dept is offering all the rum and sodomy a fella can handle.


That was my thought when I got my degree in Psychology. I'll beat the system by studying something different!

Imagine my surprise when none of the Fortune 500 Psychology companies were hiring when I graduated.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacrifices must be made for a successful college athletics department.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's not even an intern position. They want someone with a PhD.


Piled
Higher
n
Deeper
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And based on my experience of applying to a job as part of the UC system, I bet you also have to write them an essay explaining what you are doing to promote diversity.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: let's just say you are 60 years old. retired. Sceduled to teach chemistry 101 and it is pretty much a required course. So there you are sitting in your chair after class and listening to a 18-19 year old who says they really really have to pass this class.


I saw that movie.  In fact, I've seen it several times.  For some reason they keep remaking it.
 
PhysicsJunky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: e a person they really want to hire, but as a public university they have to make the position open to all comers.  However, if they make the position as unappealing as possible, no one serious will apply, and they can claim they ticked all the boxes for a legal hiring when they pick Bob McPresident'sson.  Then, next year, the position can be "reassessed" and a salary added.


It's an adjunct position, the pay is negligible, it's temporary, and doesn't include benefits at the best of days. Adjuncts in the sciences are often industry retirees keeping busy and view the pay as beer money to begin with. They've got somebody willing to do it for free lined up that's done it before, possibly to take over a class because of an unexpected event for the rest of the semester, and are just going through the legal motions.

Stupid HR games like this are played at public universities because of the mountain of oversight and rules, but it's rarely nefarious.  And especially not for an adjunct, the temp worker level.

That said Southern Illinois did hilariously try to turn all their adjuncts to unpaid a few years ago.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: This is disgusting.

I have no joke this time. It's just wrong to treat people that way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: EvilEgg: If I was qualified I might take it to see what it takes to get fired from an unpaid position.

I can beat that.  I've been fired twice from ***volunteer*** jobs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heartscotch

germ78: All the free chemicals you can steal! What you do with them we'll leave up to your imagination.


Sort of like the time that my buddy Michael accidentally titrated Trinitrotoluene....

/ it's actually a true story. He only got in a little bit of trouble

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iheartscotch

germ78: All the free chemicals you can steal! What you do with them we'll leave up to your imagination.


Sort of like the time that my buddy Michael accidentally titrated Trinitrotoluene....

/ it's actually a true story. He only got in a little bit of trouble

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's not even an intern position. They want someone with a PhD.


Dont forget that all the compounds and elements needed to make a human body cost abt a thousand dollars or less.

So theres that
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's either employee abuse or hiring process abuse, but either way it's abuse of something.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good.  I did it twice

Mods, can you cover my shame please?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: UCLA wants a new chemistry prof and is willing to pay him or her a whooping nothing. Fark: This not an exaggeration, the compensation is literally zero


Ever been to Westwood? It's worth it if it comes with a free parking space.

....I...really can't argue this point.    lol


Parking is part of their education.
 
