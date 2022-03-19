 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Police hear about pawnshops with lots of brand new merchandise, arrest Florida Krillin   (news4jax.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Retailing, Joseph Hulsey, suspicious pawn transactions, Police, Pawnbroker, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Retail Crime unit, JACKSONVILLE  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 10:50 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But he looks so trustworthy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His special move is Solar FAIL
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Excuse me, his real name is Kuririn.

Although if you want to get super pedantic it would be クリリン.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hulsey was charged with 121 felonies, plead guilty to 10-counts, and was sentenced to 54 months in prison.

KRILLIN OWNED COUNT: 10
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, more of a pwnshop than a pawnshop.

/ sometimes the cover matches the book's contents to a T
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
article is a bit light on details. either this guy had an instore accomplice, or the store's security people need to be fired. There's no way this dude would walk in a store repeatedly over a span of months and not set off suspicions.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: article is a bit light on details. either this guy had an instore accomplice, or the store's security people need to be fired. There's no way this dude would walk in a store repeatedly over a span of months and not set off suspicions.


Yesterday, there was a story about Larry, Moe, and Curly who stole over 70 ceiling fans before getting caught.  Recently, there was a story about a box store that had 6 figures/year in counterfeit cash going thru their store for several years before they caught on.

These stores literally give zero shiats about theft either by employees or the public.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So $18K of hot merch, at typical fence rates turns into $1.8K in the thief's pocket. And he'd have to be running back and forth a lot ripping shiat off and schlepping it to the fence. Now add in the time locked away, making at most $0.50 an hour to assemble office furniture or something. He'd have been far better off if he'd just got a job at a Subway. Panhandling probably would have worked better on a per hour basis, too.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.