 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Woman charged with assault after shooting her neighbor ... with a water gun   (kron4.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Water, home of Renee Bolduc, Face, Pinellas County, Florida, Water gun, 40-year-old Florida woman, ST. PETERSBURG, Faces  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 10:26 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There you are Karen!
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the neighbor had been issued a water gun as well, they would have reached a friendly understanding. Or so I'm told.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but did you see the water gun?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh.  Don't touch people without permission if you don't want to be arrested.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: The victim never entered Bolduc's property or made any aggressive statements toward her, officials said.

Then yes. Charge this nimrod with something to dissuade further nimroddery.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Finding it hard to be upset here. Self-entitled biatch learns lesson. Film at 10.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, yes, it technically IS assault.

But I DNRTFA
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.


Show some respect for others, asshole.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah. Spray someone for walking on the sidewalk because it's "your street", that's meant as a coercive threat, and it's at least assault.

I'm totally okay with this.
 
metric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The type of water gun was not disclosed.

It was probably a fully-automatic, military-style, assault water gun.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.

Show some respect for others, asshole.


It's disrespectful to park on the street in front of someone's house?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

metric: The type of water gun was not disclosed.

It was probably a fully-automatic, military-style, assault water gun.


https://gizmodo.com/now-theres-a-water-gun-that-shoots-liquid-bullets-and-r-1827691645
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Malenfant: Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.

Show some respect for others, asshole.

It's disrespectful to park on the street in front of someone's house?


As long as you aren't blocking their driveway, no.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But call in a death threat and it's just fun times.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I DNRTFA but, yeah, it's assault.
Spraying someone with a liquid is absolutely assault.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Malenfant: Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.

Show some respect for others, asshole.

It's disrespectful to park on the street in front of someone's house?


Not for normal people, no.  That sort of thinking is top tier suburban baby boomer nonsense.  I've experienced that before, which was jarring coming from living near a major metro area.  Parked in front of the neighbor's house instead of the house I was staying at -- both with like 150ft of length of property at the street -- and got asked to move my car forward across the "line" in the street because "we just don't do that". Meanwhile, the younger (< 45) people in the area just park wherever vaguely near their homes and the world doesn't end.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I DNRTFA but, yeah, it's assault.
Spraying someone with a liquid is absolutely assault.


Right? Nobody would think this is over reacting if it was filled with piss.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Boo_Guy: Malenfant: Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.

Show some respect for others, asshole.

It's disrespectful to park on the street in front of someone's house?

As long as you aren't blocking their driveway, no.


Exactly. So why is the potato that replied saying to show respect for others?
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.


I'm unhappy when my neighbors from across the street park their work vehicle with large company logos in front of my house, especially over the weekend or when they go on vacation.

I don't mind it overnight on weekdays but when I have family come visit on weekends they shouldn't need to park down the street because their employer lets them use a residential neighborhood as a company parking lot.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When we were kids we sprayed a neighbor kid with a super soaker. Her mother called family services and we got a visit. Turns out busybodies had reported just about every fight and any other bit of trouble we got into over the years.

My parents were asked, "What about this incident? And what about this incident?" going down a list of things you would characterize as "kids being kids." At the end they agreed it was a whole lot of nothing and went on their way.

/csb
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yea, a water pistol filled with MOLTEN LEAD! That's assault.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Malenfant: Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""
Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.
Show some respect for others, asshole.

It's disrespectful to park on the street in front of someone's house?


My upstairs neighbour and I share the driveway so I park on the street the second half of the month.  There's a spot across the street that fits two cars easily.  I had one neighbour who would park a full size pickup truck right in the middle of that, preventing a smaller car like mine from sharing it.  That is disrespectful, IMO.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There must be an ongoing issue between these two. I can't imagine calling the police because some rando got some water on me.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on "her street.""

Reminds me of all the potatoes that get upset when you park in front of their house, the street isn't yours assholes.


My neighbor parks down the street in front of my house, making it hard for me to get out of my driveway because if he parked in front of his house, it would be hard for his wife to get out of their driveway.  I think a little bit of upset is warranted.

On the other hand, I've seen his wife's driving, so I'm definitely sympathetic.
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Yea, a water pistol filled with MOLTEN LEAD! That's assault.


Wouldn't the molten lead destroy the plastic water pistol before it could be sprayed anywhere?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.