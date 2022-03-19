 Skip to content
(Not Daniel)   LGT today's Fark-ready headline   (yourherefordshire.co.uk)
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who amongst us hasn't had some random person's name tattooed on our erse in Magaluf?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have "Andrew Rocks" on mine.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why am I now wondering if his name translates from the traditional Welsh for Biggus Dickus?
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does she have a 9 year old child?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No picture no proof.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Something tells me she hasn't looked very hard. Google for Daniel Forde Cardiff give a top pick of this guy who even has a photo with his mates at a wedding

https://www.facebook.com/dan.forde.9
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But is she hot?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: No picture no proof.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
