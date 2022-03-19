 Skip to content
(CNN)   Its Day 24 of WW3: Russians dig trenches, Ukrainians unleash hell and counterattack, Biden lays out consequences to Xi if China helps Russia, and Putin bombs more civilians. It's your Saturday Ukraine Invasion thread   (cnn.com) divider line
90
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ukraine and Moldova have now synced with the EU grid, meaning it is next to impossible for Putin to take them offline.

The Kyiv Petting Zoo needs a humanitarian corridor to get their animals to safety, which is just horrifying.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of more than 30 settlements near Kyiv, and in some directions managed to push back the enemy troops by 70 kilometers from the capital.

According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine. The remaining 25% is nukes, Navy, etc.

Russia has now fired 1080 missiles at Ukraine. They are evidently running out of front-line precision-guided missiles as they are now using ancient 1990s inaccurate Scarabs. Hopefully a stray one doesn't hit Poland.

81,000 paid cosplayers and brainwashed sycophants attended a Trump-style rally for Putin and the war in Moscow.

Russians are digging trenches northwest of Kyiv and surrounding their military vehicles with embankments in an apparent desperate attempt to maintain the siege. Since the Maginot Line in 1940, static defenses have not worked out well for defenders, particularly those that do not have air superiority, and it has gotten worse in the age of satellite imagery, as illustrated in Desert Storm.

Halliburton is winding down its operations in Russia as is German company Bosch. LG Electronics announced suspension of all deliveries to Russia.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron personally drive to the border with Poland to deliver humanitarian aid to the Red Cross for Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports that Ukraine killed a two-star Russian General (Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces) in a strike in Chernobayevska along with a lot of other senior staff.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Get to the choppah!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This one is for the crazy mad precision the Ukrainian defense forces have demonstrated in dismantling a supposed superpower...

Beastie Boys - Sure Shot
Youtube JhqyZeUlE8U
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?


Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up to now, the EU has been trying to hint and guilt the Chinese to take a stand against RUssia. That seemed to me to be the right approach. The Biden pushing of China seems a little strong and likely to get resistance from China, but hey. Maybe it is time for that.

The longer this goes on, the more Russia loses, and the more Ukraine loses. I guess the one which blinks first is the "winner." Problem is.... the longer this goes on, the more likely it is to get out of control, and we will be lucky to live through it.

Definitely not fun and games, whoever happens to be winning at any particular time.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.


If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine. The remaining 25% is nukes, Navy, etc.


Now might be a good time for resistance forces in other Russian-occupied countries to have a bit of an uprising.

And just for speculation, is there anything Russia could do about it if China decided to annex the bits of Russia east of, say, the Lena-Aldan rivers? I'm sure China would love to have some Arctic Ocean coastline so that it can stake a claim to the natural resources that are going to come available as climate change destroys the Arctic ice...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump


It was a highly visible demonstration of a missile capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear payloads. I wouldn't call that a waste.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland suggesting a trade blockade, which is not a bad idea. Hell, they are almost blockaded now.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1505140891043962880
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians are digging trenches northwest of Kyiv and surrounding their military vehicles


Fark user imageView Full Size


need some air quotes around "military vehicles"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?


I think this is about thermobaric weapons, which they've been using for a while.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermobaric_weapon

They're destructive but not very precise and have been around since the 1970s.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine. The remaining 25% is nukes, Navy, etc.

Now might be a good time for resistance forces in other Russian-occupied countries to have a bit of an uprising.

And just for speculation, is there anything Russia could do about it if China decided to annex the bits of Russia east of, say, the Lena-Aldan rivers? I'm sure China would love to have some Arctic Ocean coastline so that it can stake a claim to the natural resources that are going to come available as climate change destroys the Arctic ice...


So, a couple of things.

In answer to your second point, at this stage if China invaded Russia, they'd almost have to use nuclear weapons to stop them. Russia has committed 75% of their entire military in Ukraine, and more than 75% of their land forces. They also are facing a demographic contraction and simply do not have a pool of young men they can draft into service, train right away, etc.

As far as Russia occupied countries, depends on what you mean by country. Russia is already pulling its troops out of Syria and Armenia to fight Ukraine and they only have troops in Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Georgia left. If you mean the various Federated Republics within Russia, yes, now would be a good time to revolt and declare independence but we are probably around 3-6 months from that happening.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mila Kunis, who is ethnically Ukrainian, has raised 34 million dollars for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump

It was a highly visible demonstration of a missile capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear payloads. I wouldn't call that a waste.


Those missiles may be the majority of their remaining high-precision weapons.  Either that or this is a sign that the Russians are frustrated that 1/3 to 2/3 of the cruise missiles they are launching at Ukraine are getting shot down.  It's really not that hard to hit something like a Kalibar with a SAM if say, NATO is feeding you targeting info from a friendly neighborhood E-3 near the border.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...


So he's got some horrible disease. When did Trump's doctor become the president of Belarus?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine.


I posted this in the dying thread, pardon the repeat, but it is on my mind. IE, one of the many reasons I can't sus how this ends:

We know that the Russians have a bad habit of shooting the brightest and most successful officers after wars, so that they can't come home with ideas about working against the leadership. We also know that Russia does not treat its military well at all. I have thought since this began that the kids who are walking away can't go home as long as Putin and his are alive, because they will be shot for desertion.

But now 75% of Russia's military is bogged down in this shiat show. And they all see what's going on, and how badly they suck, and the extent to which their leadership screwed them over. Sure there are some psychopaths who love killing babies for Mother Russia, but I'm willing to bet that number is small.

So what's Putin to do at the end of all this when these angry soldiers come home, ready to tell the truth and possibly create change in Russia? A small number of soldiers would be quietly disappeared, I'm sure. But we're talking about a HUGE number of troops here. 75% of Russia's force, if that report is correct.

Not that Putin is known for his brilliant plans, but what's his plan here? What to do with all these truth tellers?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...


I see Pootie and TFG share the same doctor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...


It's almost verbatim of Ronny Jackson's description of Trump, post physical.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine.

I posted this in the dying thread, pardon the repeat, but it is on my mind. IE, one of the many reasons I can't sus how this ends:

We know that the Russians have a bad habit of shooting the brightest and most successful officers after wars, so that they can't come home with ideas about working against the leadership. We also know that Russia does not treat its military well at all. I have thought since this began that the kids who are walking away can't go home as long as Putin and his are alive, because they will be shot for desertion.

But now 75% of Russia's military is bogged down in this shiat show. And they all see what's going on, and how badly they suck, and the extent to which their leadership screwed them over. Sure there are some psychopaths who love killing babies for Mother Russia, but I'm willing to bet that number is small.

So what's Putin to do at the end of all this when these angry soldiers come home, ready to tell the truth and possibly create change in Russia? A small number of soldiers would be quietly disappeared, I'm sure. But we're talking about a HUGE number of troops here. 75% of Russia's force, if that report is correct.

Not that Putin is known for his brilliant plans, but what's his plan here? What to do with all these truth tellers?


The FSB is arresting top military leadership, and Putin keeps sending generals to the front to get popped.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine.

I posted this in the dying thread, pardon the repeat, but it is on my mind. IE, one of the many reasons I can't sus how this ends:

We know that the Russians have a bad habit of shooting the brightest and most successful officers after wars, so that they can't come home with ideas about working against the leadership. We also know that Russia does not treat its military well at all. I have thought since this began that the kids who are walking away can't go home as long as Putin and his are alive, because they will be shot for desertion.

But now 75% of Russia's military is bogged down in this shiat show. And they all see what's going on, and how badly they suck, and the extent to which their leadership screwed them over. Sure there are some psychopaths who love killing babies for Mother Russia, but I'm willing to bet that number is small.

So what's Putin to do at the end of all this when these angry soldiers come home, ready to tell the truth and possibly create change in Russia? A small number of soldiers would be quietly disappeared, I'm sure. But we're talking about a HUGE number of troops here. 75% of Russia's force, if that report is correct.

Not that Putin is known for his brilliant plans, but what's his plan here? What to do with all these truth tellers?


I don't think he has a plan. His initial assumption was that like in 2011 and 2014 that Ukraine, now led by a comedian who Putin thought was too weak to stand up to Trump, would fold like a deck of cards. Once the army met stiff resistance, I'd be willing to bet, like with everything else, it took a few days, maybe even a week for the bad news to even get to Putin.

Now he has no choice but to double down to save face, or at least I figure that's how he sees it.

Putin figures he's still in the USSR and that he can cut off the rest of the world and Russia will be fine and that he has unlimited manpower.

Unfortunately for him, Russia is now basically Bulgaria with oil these days. The USSR had a LOT of captive nations who had a LOT of resources and industries they could rely upon (such as all of their turbines for the Soviet Navy being manufactured in Ukraine) and militaries in the 1980s were not as reliant on computer technology as we are seeing with the sadly outdated handheld unencrypted radios they are using today. Russia is also facing a demographic collapse as there are fewer young Russians being born every generation and most of the best and brightest have emigrated in the last 30 years. International finance and trade is also more interconnected than it was during the heyday of the USSR. Putin simply is not living in the country that he thinks he is, so he doesn't figure all these war veterans will come back to bite him in the ass.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians are digging trenches northwest of Kyiv and surrounding their military vehicles

[Fark user image 850x841]

need some air quotes around "military vehicles"


I don't know, that last picture looks like the EM-50 from Stripes with a little bit of body work to disguise it ... shiat's about to get real

/too bad Russell isn't still around to come storming out the back of it in a sneak attack
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From Servant of the People (Zelensky's TV show):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians are digging trenches northwest of Kyiv and surrounding their military vehicles

[Fark user image image 850x841]

need some air quotes around "military vehicles"


There's video and news accounts of Russian troops kidnapping people off the streets while operating civilian type vehicles. I'm guessing they're being used for that kind of activity.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That 2 hour phone call with Xi and The Big Guy was really all about them getting their story straight on Fredo's MacBook.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mila Kunis, who is ethnically Ukrainian, has raised 34 million dollars for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.


She also banged Kelso, so...
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...


Normal, doesn't want polonium in his tea.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine.

I posted this in the dying thread, pardon the repeat, but it is on my mind. IE, one of the many reasons I can't sus how this ends:

We know that the Russians have a bad habit of shooting the brightest and most successful officers after wars, so that they can't come home with ideas about working against the leadership. We also know that Russia does not treat its military well at all. I have thought since this began that the kids who are walking away can't go home as long as Putin and his are alive, because they will be shot for desertion.

But now 75% of Russia's military is bogged down in this shiat show. And they all see what's going on, and how badly they suck, and the extent to which their leadership screwed them over. Sure there are some psychopaths who love killing babies for Mother Russia, but I'm willing to bet that number is small.

So what's Putin to do at the end of all this when these angry soldiers come home, ready to tell the truth and possibly create change in Russia? A small number of soldiers would be quietly disappeared, I'm sure. But we're talking about a HUGE number of troops here. 75% of Russia's force, if that report is correct.

Not that Putin is known for his brilliant plans, but what's his plan here? What to do with all these truth tellers?


Gulag. It been done before.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image 640x360]


That may not be the message you think it is.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump

It was a highly visible demonstration of a missile capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear payloads. I wouldn't call that a waste.


The issue is the components have now been seen and captured which means countermeasures are already in the works.

They gave up a new, unknown capability for an ammunition dumb and handed the remains over for reverse engineering.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...


More of a confirmation that pootie has a deat diagnosis there could not be had.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: GardenWeasel: baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump

It was a highly visible demonstration of a missile capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear payloads. I wouldn't call that a waste.

Those missiles may be the majority of their remaining high-precision weapons.  Either that or this is a sign that the Russians are frustrated that 1/3 to 2/3 of the cruise missiles they are launching at Ukraine are getting shot down.  It's really not that hard to hit something like a Kalibar with a SAM if say, NATO is feeding you targeting info from a friendly neighborhood E-3 near the border.


I agree, it reeks more of desperation and they have depleted their stock of conventional missiles, to where they need to bust into their stock of most advanced weaponry. Each one launched is one less in what is probably a very limited inventory, which Russia is incapable of replacing with current economic conditions. Also each one launched is more than likely monitored by U.S. satellites and radar systems, giving the U.S. valuable intelligence on their capabilities, allowing the U.S. the ability to create reliable simulations that assist in developing systems to counter them.
 
JoePip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump


Not so sure about that. Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles are BY FAR the greatest risk to U.S. forces, and about the only thing that can reliably destroy a carrier group. After this embarrassment I suspect it was important for them to prove that they work.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?


No it's totally accurate.  Only Hypersonic is just the nameof the middle. Much like Subway's "foot long" sub or Coke's "Vitamin" water , the name is just a name and not indicative of specifications of the product.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians are digging trenches northwest of Kyiv and surrounding their military vehicles

[Fark user image 850x841]

need some air quotes around "military vehicles"


The time the Russians swiped an ice cream truck had me laughing the loudest.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Tracianne: [Fark user image 640x360]

That may not be the message you think it is.


It doesn't matter what the original intention was. What the world perceives the message to be is what the message is.

Which, honestly, the Russians completely f*cking up even this little thing by not understanding what the optics would be is pretty funny and on brand these days.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Tracianne: [Fark user image 640x360]

That may not be the message you think it is.


https://www.space.com/russian-cosmonauts-yellow-blue-flight-suits-ukraine

There was apparently a surplus of yellow fabric at the warehouse.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Ukraine and Moldova have now synced with the EU grid, meaning it is next to impossible for Putin to take them offline.

The Kyiv Petting Zoo needs a humanitarian corridor to get their animals to safety, which is just horrifying.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of more than 30 settlements near Kyiv, and in some directions managed to push back the enemy troops by 70 kilometers from the capital.

According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has now committed 75% of its entire military to Ukraine. The remaining 25% is nukes, Navy, etc.

Russia has now fired 1080 missiles at Ukraine. They are evidently running out of front-line precision-guided missiles as they are now using ancient 1990s inaccurate Scarabs. Hopefully a stray one doesn't hit Poland.

81,000 paid cosplayers and brainwashed sycophants attended a Trump-style rally for Putin and the war in Moscow.

Russians are digging trenches northwest of Kyiv and surrounding their military vehicles with embankments in an apparent desperate attempt to maintain the siege. Since the Maginot Line in 1940, static defenses have not worked out well for defenders, particularly those that do not have air superiority, and it has gotten worse in the age of satellite imagery, as illustrated in Desert Storm.

Halliburton is winding down its operations in Russia as is German company Bosch. LG Electronics announced suspension of all deliveries to Russia.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron personally drive to the border with Poland to deliver humanitarian aid to the Red Cross for Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports that Ukraine killed a two-star Russian General (Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces) in a strike in Chernobayevska along with a lot of other senior staff.


I honestly can't believe that they dug those trenches. They must be incredibly desperate.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump


Destroying an ammo dump is exactly what you would use a small hypersonic (ish) missile for.

They're not going to be terribly effective against a field unit, a runway, etc.  They're good against something that can generate secondary explosions - fuel, ships, ammo dumps.

Supposedly the ammo included air to air missiles, which might indicate a more active role for the RuAF.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump

It was a highly visible demonstration of a missile capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear payloads. I wouldn't call that a waste.


It also probably depleted 1/6 of the working models of said missile.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I guess the one which blinks first is the "winner." Problem is....


No. He who blinks first is loser.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...

I see Pootie and TFG share the same doctor:

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Eh. Pootie's just zis guy, y'know?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: baka-san: harleyquinnical: cherryl taggart: The British tabloids are reporting hypersonic weapons blew up something valuable to Ukraine.  Any other sources verifying this rumor?  Or are the Russians boasting fiction again?

Per The Times of India, it was a weapons storage site.  The issue is that the missiles used have nuclear capabilities, so this may have been as much of a deterrent for NATO as an attack on Ukraine munitions.

If true, they wasted that expensive high tech toy on an ammo dump

It was a highly visible demonstration of a missile capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear payloads. I wouldn't call that a waste.


Are they able to still use the missile?

Waste.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I honestly can't believe that they dug those trenches. They must be incredibly desperate.

Having dead colleagues laying the fields all around you is not a healthy, sanitary situation.  So the trenches have their use.

/Even if they make drone strikes easier.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In an extremely bizarre interview, the dictator of Belarus, a puppet of Russia, said: "Putin is more alive than anyone else", "will survive us all", "in top shape", "never been more in his right mind", "will only catch a cold at our funerals"...

Uh-huh...

It's almost verbatim of Ronny Jackson's description of Trump, post physical.


There are so many parallels between Putin's Russia and Trump's America it's downright creepy and cannot be coincidental.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mofa: From Servant of the People (Zelensky's TV show):
[Fark user image 335x750]


Servant of the people:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Serpent of the people:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
