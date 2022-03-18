 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   New York Post reports on shooting, seems oddly fixated on the victim's wristwatch   (nypost.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Manhattan, security camera, 33-year-old man, Midtown Manhattan, Fifth Avenue, IRT Lexington Avenue Line, West 39th Street, six-figure Richard Mille watch  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 9:45 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the victim got out of the car, a gunman wearing all dark clothing approached him, got into a dispute with him and shot him once in the groin, police and the sources said.

The victim was wearing a Richard Mille watch worth more than $100,000 when he was shot, police sources said - though it was not immediately clear whether he was targeted for the timepiece.

He shot the guy in the dick.

This wasn't about the watch.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to see this $100,000 watch.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pimpin ain't easy. Even if you have a $100,000 watch.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People with money also have expensive things.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mos Def - Got
Youtube uzyA_vx_HuM
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Demetrius: He shot the guy in the dick.


Is this true???
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Demetrius: When the victim got out of the car, a gunman wearing all dark clothing approached him, got into a dispute with him and shot him once in the groin, police and the sources said.

The victim was wearing a Richard Mille watch worth more than $100,000 when he was shot, police sources said - though it was not immediately clear whether he was targeted for the timepiece.

He shot the guy in the dick.

This wasn't about the watch.


"Five shell casings were recovered from the scene"

Ouch. That's a lot of dick shooting.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Combustion: Demetrius: He shot the guy in the dick.

Is this true???


It said groin.

So maybe maybe not
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.