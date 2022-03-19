 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Romance is an online game now and we olds just sit around and marvel at how we used be awkward and off-putting live in the flesh rather than behind a screen   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Love, Big Bang, Internet Relay Chat, The Dating Game, The Other Person, Soup, higher risk, dating game  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Mar 2022 at 9:15 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just wait until people try the TF Discussion tab.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just wait until people try the TF Discussion tab.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are no women on the internet so this is all bullshiat.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Jazz Folk Sex
Youtube JJJCL2GYf2k
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: bostonguy: Just wait until people try the TF Discussion tab.

[Fark user image 425x336]


What is the story behind THAT?!
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I met my wife while gaming about ten years ago, and I'm well over 40 now...where does the "olds" classifications fall, again? Because my back likes to tell me I'm there...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did online dating the old fashioned way, walked up a hill ten miles both ways to meet my true love!
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The Pope of Manwich Village: bostonguy: Just wait until people try the TF Discussion tab.

[Fark user image 425x336]

What is the story behind THAT?!


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Igor_and_Grichka_Bogdanoff
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just want Craigslist personals to come back.

Do you know how HARD it is to find a blonde Chinese midget willing to wear a Winnie the Pooh costume?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not sure how it's any less valid than the "let's see who shows up at this one bar on this one night" approach.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It sure is.  Here is a picture of the girl I'm dating right now
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The culture around romance has evolved as virtual connection becomes the new normal for meet-cutes - 30% of American adults reported to have used a dating app in 2020. It's birthed a unique dating environment, with its own set of rules and expectations and vocabulary. Terms like "soft launch," the phenomenon of posting a new relationship on fleeting platforms such as Instagram stories - before "hard-launching" onto the permanent grid - doubled in searches over the last month, according to Google Trends data. Viral memes such as the Hinge voice prompt and relationship red flags have become a part of the modern dating landscape. Finding love is an irrevocably online game now, and in many ways, it's allowed for love in ways that you least expect.

That's sick.  How many sites are you now plugged into, to try to do this most human of endeavors?  Do you pay them all?  They have all your info, though, don't they?  Even your personal stuff, since it's dating stuff.  And they'd like you to put your success story on every site, too, don't they?  For advertising.  What they do on these sites is groom you to believe that you're the finest thing ever, and what you need to do to attract others is just _______.  Try this trick!   Like and share!  Even if you don't get a date, you'll have so much fun on our site, you'll just keep looking. and that's all they want.

So they get you on the dating sites by eliciting a bunch of personal behaviors, and telling you how to present yourself better, and giving you thousands of profiles to compare.  And it is all about YOU.  and their advertisers.  Not about meeting someone.  That's on you.  Just like it always was.  Those third parties just thought it would be fun to suck all the life out of you before you even got out of the gate.  The actual human stuff is still just as murky, but tough shiat.  We already know everything about you, and we're not here to help.  Just divide you up some more.

And if all of that is too taxing, just get yourself a  avatar, and get out there and recruit people with your totally made-up person.  There's nothing more authentic than that.  Just BE YOURSELF, even if it's a blue cat.  You're sure to meet someone very special.

I know, nobody cares.  You just want to fark somebody, and if you have to sell your soul to the internet to do it, so what?  Blue cats are fun, and they fark like that orange star wars person you met last week.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bah.  Stupid youngsters.  I met my wife on the Internet 20 years ago, before it was cool.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The culture around romance has evolved as virtual connection becomes the new normal for meet-cutes - 30% of American adults reported to have used a dating app in 2020. It's birthed a unique dating environment, with its own set of rules and expectations and vocabulary. Terms like "soft launch," the phenomenon of posting a new relationship on fleeting platforms such as Instagram stories - before "hard-launching" onto the permanent grid - doubled in searches over the last month, according to Google Trends data. Viral memes such as the Hinge voice prompt and relationship red flags have become a part of the modern dating landscape. Finding love is an irrevocably online game now, and in many ways, it's allowed for love in ways that you least expect.

That's sick.  How many sites are you now plugged into, to try to do this most human of endeavors?  Do you pay them all?  They have all your info, though, don't they?  Even your personal stuff, since it's dating stuff.  And they'd like you to put your success story on every site, too, don't they?  For advertising.  What they do on these sites is groom you to believe that you're the finest thing ever, and what you need to do to attract others is just _______.  Try this trick!   Like and share!  Even if you don't get a date, you'll have so much fun on our site, you'll just keep looking. and that's all they want.

So they get you on the dating sites by eliciting a bunch of personal behaviors, and telling you how to present yourself better, and giving you thousands of profiles to compare.  And it is all about YOU.  and their advertisers.  Not about meeting someone.  That's on you.  Just like it always was.  Those third parties just thought it would be fun to suck all the life out of you before you even got out of the gate.  The actual human stuff is still just as murky, but tough shiat.  We already know everything about you, and we're not here to help.  Just divide you up some more.

And if all of that is too taxing, just get your ...


c.tenor.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The culture around romance has evolved as virtual connection becomes the new normal for meet-cutes - 30% of American adults reported to have used a dating app in 2020. It's birthed a unique dating environment, with its own set of rules and expectations and vocabulary. Terms like "soft launch," the phenomenon of posting a new relationship on fleeting platforms such as Instagram stories - before "hard-launching" onto the permanent grid - doubled in searches over the last month, according to Google Trends data. Viral memes such as the Hinge voice prompt and relationship red flags have become a part of the modern dating landscape. Finding love is an irrevocably online game now, and in many ways, it's allowed for love in ways that you least expect.

That's sick.  How many sites are you now plugged into, to try to do this most human of endeavors?  Do you pay them all?  They have all your info, though, don't they?  Even your personal stuff, since it's dating stuff.  And they'd like you to put your success story on every site, too, don't they?  For advertising.  What they do on these sites is groom you to believe that you're the finest thing ever, and what you need to do to attract others is just _______.  Try this trick!   Like and share!  Even if you don't get a date, you'll have so much fun on our site, you'll just keep looking. and that's all they want.

So they get you on the dating sites by eliciting a bunch of personal behaviors, and telling you how to present yourself better, and giving you thousands of profiles to compare.  And it is all about YOU.  and their advertisers.  Not about meeting someone.  That's on you.  Just like it always was.  Those third parties just thought it would be fun to suck all the life out of you before you even got out of the gate.  The actual human stuff is still just as murky, but tough shiat.  We already know everything about you, and we're not here to help.  Just divide you up some more.

And if all of that is too taxing, just get your ...


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Danger, morning rambling mode, read it or don't.

The headline got me thinking that the traditional elementary school dance was the worst invention in the world.  Generations of boys and girls stood on opposite sides of the gym, treating the opposite sex as some kind of foreign creatures.  Weird expectations from weird adults, when the kids had no real interest in any kind of dating/romantic intentions.  Being told to ape adult behaviors when there were no adult emotions/attractions. It was just a set up for failure.

There was just so much sexism and segregation in every other aspect of our lives, any kind of shared playing hobbies the girls were socially encouraged not to roughhouse, not to climb trees, not to join the same social groups such as Cub Scouts and Brownies.  They even had different school classes, wood shop vs. home economics.

It wasn't only in the summers, vacationing at the lake, were my group of summer friends consisted of a mixed group of boys and girls, that I actually learned that girls were smart, intelligent, competitive and enjoyed the exact same things.  When things were more carefree and less controlled by the adults.

Parents needed more feminism, still do.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.