(Guardian)   ♫ Finland , Finland , Finland ♪ The country where I want to be ♩   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Finland, Scandinavia, Sweden, Northern Europe, world's happiest country, Europe, Denmark, fifth year  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my happy Perkele
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those smiles are frozen on their faces.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - Finland (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube baHsoEAAMZU
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnish Farmers (Live)
Youtube 6iWoqufjQpU
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Finland , Finland , Finland ♪ The country where I want to be ♩

Whoa...Hold on a sec, cowboy.

Maybe they're all happy in Finland because you're not living there.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the reality is that most people can achieve the same "level" of happiness as long as they stop comparing themselves to everyone else around them, stop letting other people determine their path in life, stop letting other peoples opinion matter more than their own about their life choices, live within their means and BE INTELLIGENT ABOUT HAVING KIDS OR NOT
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I just read they have a suicide rate comparable to the United States - and ours has been rising precipitously in the wake of decreasing standards of living and increasing general misery.  I know it's Scandinavia, where everything is free and wonderful, but I always had the impression Finland was something of an outlier, even for them.
 
Grognard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


Beat me to it, was gonna post the stabby drunk Finn from SaTW myself.

/aaaaah
//leaving quite satisfied
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They sound pretty happy to me:

Loituma - Ievan Polkka
Youtube 7yh9i0PAjck
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I interned for a Finnish government agency for a summer. Swimming in lakes, beer, hot gay sex -- unff! -- but I couldn't imagine things in the winter. (Probably a lot of the same minus swimming in lakes.)
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: I interned for a Finnish government agency for a summer. Swimming in lakes, beer, hot gay sex -- unff! -- but I couldn't imagine things in the winter. (Probably a lot of the same minus swimming in lakes.)


I spent 3 months there on contract job, in the winter. Spent a lot time drinking and in the sauna. There was lots of hot sex, but none it was gay. I don't remember ever having slept alone.
/Finns are lots of fun
//Finnish women rule
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: ♫ Finland , Finland , Finland ♪ The country where I want to be ♩

Whoa...Hold on a sec, cowboy.

Maybe they're all happy in Finland because you're not living there.


You are saying he is Russian?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is one of my favorite things about Finland:

There is a band called Finntroll.
They are from Finland.
Their music celebrates Finnish culture.
Their songs are all about Finnish folklore.
And their lyrics are all in Swedish.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: This is one of my favorite things about Finland:

There is a band called Finntroll.
They are from Finland.
Their music celebrates Finnish culture.
Their songs are all about Finnish folklore.
And their lyrics are all in Swedish.


Like Conga Se Menne. They sing in pure UP gibberish but try to make it sound like reggae.
Sauna Song
Youtube XYqDIGtwCkc
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just watch out for the snipers especially if you're a commie Russian

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Feel_the_velvet: ♫ Finland , Finland , Finland ♪ The country where I want to be ♩

Whoa...Hold on a sec, cowboy.

Maybe they're all happy in Finland because you're not living there.

You are saying he is Russian?


Seems like he's going at a steady pace to me.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: I interned for a Finnish government agency for a summer. Swimming in lakes, beer, hot gay sex -- unff! -- but I couldn't imagine things in the winter. (Probably a lot of the same minus swimming in lakes.)


TenJed_77: I spent 3 months there on contract job, in the winter. Spent a lot time drinking and in the sauna. There was lots of hot sex, but none it was gay. I don't remember ever having slept alone.
/Finns are lots of fun
//Finnish women rule

In case anybody was worried that if you show up here that you will be forced to have hot sex, gay or otherwise, fear not. Hot sex, gay or otherwise, is strictly voluntary in Finland. You will, however, be forced to eat and/or drink salmiakki. There have been reports that after tasting salmiakki, some would have preferred gay sex, hot or otherwise.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Spongebob - Patrick Yells Finland
Youtube R7BiKZbKffk
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iToad: They sound pretty happy to me:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7yh9i0PAjck]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
