 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Books, art, candy, and soda are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 10-16 Break out the BBQ Edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

67 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Mar 2022 at 12:16 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1285

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today was a balmy 73 degrees here, as well as my Dad's birthday, so I thought I'd break out the BBQ and throw some baby backs on for him. Unfortunately, I'm a bit out of practice and so we wound up a bit overdone. But I don't care because it was BARBECUE! Hopefully I'll have some pablanos on hand for next time to make up some street tacos, but I'm now fully ready for summer and if that damn groundhog gets any more ideas he'll be on the grill before the first snowflake hits.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how ready you are for something non-wintry this weekend.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
8/11 this time.  Poblanos?  Now I really want a chile relleno!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.