 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Florida man incites pickle incident   (nydailynews.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Eric Detiege, According to Jim, exposure of sexual organs, Tampa, unappetizing display, outlet  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 3:25 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


had to be done
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish I hadn't read that.  Can't get the farking image out of my head. Damn!
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When he started it was still a cucumber.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does he work for CNN?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was he still gonna eat it later?
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK. I may never eat a pickle again.

I am a bit confused regarding the use of the phrase "Privet Property". Was he on his own or someone else's? If he was on his own, it would be a lesser, um, crime, would it not?

If you think I'm going to speak of the offending vegetable, YOU ARE OUT OF YOU'RE MIND!

I don't care how you, um, entertain yourself, but come on, we don't want to see it. KEEP YOUR  PICKLE (there I said it) PRIVET! Preferably on your property.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a lucky guy.
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why, oh why does it always have to be Florida?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
where no man has gone before
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daffy: Why, oh why does it always have to be Florida?


Every country needs its containment zone. America has Florida, Canada has Alberta, etc.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.