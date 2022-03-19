 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Police say the Florida bridge tender who accidentally sent a 79-year-old woman plummeting to her death texted back and forth with her boss about the best way to lie about it. Now delete this headline so the cops won't find it   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
3
    More: Followup, West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, 43-year-old Artissua Lafay Paulk, Florida, Florida bridge tender, WEST PALM BEACH, The Palm Beach Post, arrest warrant  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 2:05 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is sad. Poor woman.
 
craig234
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a word about the SUPERVISOR being charged much less fired?
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

craig234: Not a word about the SUPERVISOR being charged much less fired?


It'll happen, but these things are slower than they should be.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.