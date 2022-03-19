 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 23 Tulsa)   If you are going to rob an AirBnB of appliances and electronics, don't use your actual ID when making the booking   (fox23.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Melody Allwine, Surveillance, The Guest, Theft, hair dryer, security cameras, craziest part  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 6:05 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought about that.
I've also heard horror stories here on Fark of people robbing hotels and motels of anything that's not nailed down.
How do Airbnb do it when most apartments/homes don't even have security guards and probably not even cameras*?

/*other than the ones in the bedrooms and showers**
//**seriously, that's another thought/concern I had about Airbnb***
///***Astrix
 
Klyukva
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: How do Airbnb do it when most apartments/homes don't even have security guards and probably not even cameras*?


Apparently this one did which is how they saw that the photo in the ID used to book the room matched the face one of the burglars. Or is it robbers? IDK if it still counts as burglary if you legally entered the home you're stealing from.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The best AirBnB I ever stayed at, they had a bowl of farm-fresh chicken eggs in the fridge for us every morning. We ate so many of them, I felt like I was stealing. They were amazing, so I bought a dozen from her when we left. 

/CSB
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.