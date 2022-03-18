 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Sovereign Citizen: International Edition   (theguardian.com)
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY!!!!

Revoked.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wrong I.D. card:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone with Legolandia.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA    "A Spanish man who had eaten hash cakes before he was pulled over by police for driving erratically..."

Traveling. He was traveling erratically. You don't even know your own laws.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And on this week's episode of "When keeping it real goes real wrong"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm paying my €76.25 and ordering one of these licences for myself.  It may not have worked for this guy or for any of the other guys who've tried it, but I still think it might work for me.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Further checks revealed that the car's ITV (the Spanish equivalent of the MOT) had expired.

.
Thanks for the clarification, otherwise I might not have known what the fark you're talking about.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY!!!!

Revoked.


Oh no! Now we've caused an international incident with the uh... wherever the hell he's from!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Menda Lerenda" is the name of my Weird AL / Mario Lanza cover band.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Take him at his word. Put him in a holding cell and tell him he can go when a diplomatic attache' from Mondo Laredo comes to fetch him.
 
