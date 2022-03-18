 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some guy) Hero Bus driver: hnnnng. Fifth grader: I got this, bro   (beaconjournal.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, School bus, bus driver, fifth grader, Bus, English-language films, School, medical emergency, fifth grader Sujaan Singh  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well done, young Mr. Singh! That is going in your permanent record!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I forgot where they live, what was it again?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Literally the same thing happened when I was in elementary school (get off my lawn).  Bus was pulling out from the school and the driver had some kind of medical emergency. A sixth grader steered the bus off the road and stopped it. It was certainly impressive enough that I will think of that occasionally.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They always say "the driver died later, at the hospital" but we always knew. He was dead. His eyes were dead. We heard the rattle. He pooped himself, and peed. He was very dead. We knew that before we overheard the medic say it, and call the coroner. They always say "the driver died later, at the hospital" so the girls don't lie awake at night crying after.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: ...


Grandma Addams has entered the chat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Sujaan is the son of Daljit Singh and Tejinder Kaur of Reminderville...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Well done, young Mr. Singh! That is going in your permanent record!


Did I mention that I'm impressed.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And overall, there is a smell of fried onions burnt toast.

/don't eat the yellow light
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have memories from being young and riding around with dad while mom took her night school courses about driving the car from his lap. I don't know where a school kid would have picked up what the peddles do these days, I keep hearing they can't even read analog clocks.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am seeing a stark contrast between Indian kids knowing what a brake pedal is and Texas kids crossing the center line and killing nine people. hmm. wonder what the difference is. almost like education is a priority for some people and not for others.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The kid goes to Dodge Intermediate?  They need to send him up a level to Dodge Expert.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah, an Acorn Bacon Urinal link...
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I forgot where they live, what was it again?


No one can remember rememberville... remember?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: ""One of our students, fifth grader Sujaan Singh, recognized that the driver was having an emergency," said Superinendent Kathi Powers in an email to parents. "He jumped into action, hitting the brake of the school bus. The bus jumped a curb before stopping short of hitting a streetlight."

Holy shiat, they nearly hit a UFO!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I have memories from being young and riding around with dad while mom took her night school courses about driving the car from his lap. I don't know where a school kid would have picked up what the peddles do these days, I keep hearing they can't even read analog clocks.


Yeah, what kid has even heard of a computer?

farm6.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I am seeing a stark contrast between Indian kids knowing what a brake pedal is and Texas kids crossing the center line and killing nine people. hmm. wonder what the difference is. almost like education is a priority for some people and not for others.


Not to defend Texas or the US in any way, especially regarding education, but I don't think you can extrapolate to your implications based on a sample size of 2.

Unless you took your statistics classes in Texas...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.