(NJ.com)   New Jersey town's mayor sells city's office furniture on Facebook and pockets the proceeds. His future furniture may consist of a cot, with which he apparently gets three hots   (nj.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$#@&ing Kennedys
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If Creed Bratton was Mayor.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I, for one, am shocked at corruption from an elected official in New Jersey.
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mayor of a town of 2,000 is not a post one would assume has any financial gain.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Huh, A Republican. Color me shocked. Considering this is NJ, it could've gone either way.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A master thief at work. Wonder what his cunning plan was when folks noticed the missing stuff?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I, for one, am shocked at corruption from an elected official in New Jersey.


I am actually kind of shocked that he's being called on it.  Must have horned in on a bigger fish's grift.
 
