(Local10 WPLG)   Someone brought mayonnaise to a gun fight   (local10.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police say Burger King employee shot at customer who threw mayonnaise at her

Yeah..."mayonnaise".   Keep telling yourself that.

Spiderman that Hoe from Silence of the Lambs!
Youtube edQ1cOkDujU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That man is still gonna be her baby daddy even if she has it in jail?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only it had been popcorn instead of mayonnaise, then she could have dragged the trial/investigation out for 8 years before being found not guilty... *checks mugshot* Nevermind.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Police say Burger King employee shot at customer who threw mayonnaise at her

Yeah..."mayonnaise".   Keep telling yourself that.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/edQ1cOkDujU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


True story.  In high school, my English teacher played this movie for us in class (unsure why), and during that scene I literally asked out loud, "What just happened?"

She stopped the movie and tried to beat around the bush for about 20 seconds before finally coming clean.

/Felt like a jerk for asking
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess at that Burger King you have it her way or it's bullet city.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People of color can stand their ground too, right? Or is that some whites only thing?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mayonaise (Remastered)
Youtube Vbu_K41efvY
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SoupGuru: People of color can stand their ground too, right? Or is that some whites only thing?


Well, mayonnaise
 
