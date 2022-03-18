 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Legacy BART trains to be transformed into urine and vomit soaked dive bars   (sfgate.com) divider line
    San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Oakland Athletics, Contra Costa County, California, Richmond, California, BART train  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, back in the day bars were also smoke filled, which is why mothers did not bring their baby pram into bars to get liquored up before noon.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, into bars.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
according to BART, "none of the proposals sought to use the legacy cars for affordable housing"

.
Like anyone would ever sleep in one of those things.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, the number of hours I spent on those things.... the mentally ill people screaming at me because I'd been in their dreams, the smell of pee and vomit, being shoved into close proximity with thousands of other commuters... good times.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Ah, the number of hours I spent on those things.... the mentally ill people screaming at me because I'd been in their dreams, the smell of pee and vomit, being shoved into close proximity with thousands of other commuters... good times.


What were you doing in their dreams?! I'd be mad too!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Ah, the number of hours I spent on those things.... the mentally ill people screaming at me because I'd been in their dreams, the smell of pee and vomit, being shoved into close proximity with thousands of other commuters... good times.


I'll not soon forget the epic nostos that was the 2am new years morning bart ride from downtown SF to Berkeley.


/Technically correct, as we went under the bay.
//The best kind of correct!
///B.O.-lapolusa.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe convert them into "outhouses" so there's not so much shiat on San Fran's streets.
 
