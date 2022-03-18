 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   If you were driving a tractor trailer in CT today and arrive at your destination missing two tires, the State Police have them in the trunk of a cruiser and would be glad to return them   (wtnh.com) divider line
    More: Scary, runaway double tractor-trailer tires, state trooper, State police, English-language films, minor injuries, Sheriff, United States, Trooper  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound


A speed trap during the morning rush hour?  Nice.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound


A speed trap during the morning rush hour?  Nice.


seems like karma if you believe
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound


A speed trap during the morning rush hour?  Nice.


In a perfect world he's pulling over people that don't know to use the pedal on the right when getting on a freeway.

It's not a perfect world.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?


Either way, you aren't going to get feedback from the cab of the truck. Unless it was an entire axle that broke off on one side, losing a wheel is something you notice at the next truck stop.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?


Is there any liability for those "skins" that fall off?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something he was too tired.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once was driving a mostly empty 3 axle trailer, and the driver of the vehicle behind (also pulling a trailer) called out that the trailer had lost a tire.

I pulled over to wait for them, And a woman brought me the tire.  I was surprised, as it thought it was *their* trailer that had lost the tire.  (They had a two axle trailer, but it was loaded down)

But I had the newer trailer, and no one had bothered re-tightening the lug nuts after the first 50 miles, like the manual said.  So the nuts loosened enough for the lug bolts to get all banged up, and the whole rim to come off while we were at speed.

/also saw it happen to a car while driving down I-75 in Ohio
//but that was a car, so didn't fare as well
///about as well as my blowout on I-81 while doing 70+ mph
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?


Based on the fact they called it a double, and the damage to the car, I'm guessing it was the full wheel, tires and rims, bolted together
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Mega Steve: Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?

Either way, you aren't going to get feedback from the cab of the truck. Unless it was an entire axle that broke off on one side, losing a wheel is something you notice at the next truck stop.


If the trailer isn't heavily loaded, and there's a second axle near it that can take the load, you wouldn't even notice if you lose half the axle.

/from experience
//see above
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Sin_City_Superhero: around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound


A speed trap during the morning rush hour?  Nice.

In a perfect world he's pulling over people that don't know to use the pedal on the right when getting on a freeway.

It's not a perfect world.


I'm ok with people driving slow.

Not in the passing lane, though.

/passing lane is for passing
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?


It says "runaway tires" but it sounds like the whole dual wheel assembly came off.

That happens one of two ways: The entire wheel assembly, brake drum, and axle hub came off because of a failure (often the loss of lube oil and the wheel bearings gave out). Or, the wheel fasteners failed and both tire/wheel assemblies came off.

Assuming they came off the trailer, if the trailer was empty or lightly loaded, the axle end probably wouldn't drag the ground and the driver might not notice. Especially if the whole hub/drum/wheelset came off. If just the wheels came off, the brake drum might drag on the roadway.

Or he did notice, because his dual wheels passed him, he saw it hit the patrol car and ran.
 
starlost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound


A speed trap during the morning rush hour?  Nice.


I hope his coffee and donuts were ok.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol.
I'm only sorry it didn't hit a MA trooper vehicle
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Lsherm: Mega Steve: Hard to tell from the article...did the whole wheel come off or did he just toss an alligator skin?

Either way, you aren't going to get feedback from the cab of the truck. Unless it was an entire axle that broke off on one side, losing a wheel is something you notice at the next truck stop.

If the trailer isn't heavily loaded, and there's a second axle near it that can take the load, you wouldn't even notice if you lose half the axle.

/from experience
//see above


If it was a Swift driver they wouldn't ever notice at all. They could drop the trailer at a yard and another one could come pick it up without ever asking why it's missing two wheels.

That thing is probably still traveling around minus two wheels.
 
