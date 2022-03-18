 Skip to content
There's an active shooter--oh, wait, damn autocorrect
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate sitting on the shooter and finding out there's no toilet paper
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Penicillin.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ducking Pluto corroboration
 
creckert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But how big was the pianist?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The person texted [another] person off-site fire alarm. [But] what was meant to say fire alarm came out as firearm.  When they didn't respond to their phone, the person that got the text called police because they thought there was an immediate danger, but there was not," said Maurice Matthews, PIO for the City of Pittsburgh Police.

"Also... thank you, Simone."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Duck that
 
