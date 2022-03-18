 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Demon Weed strikes again as countless holders of medical marijuana cards succumb to crippling cases of Cannabis Use Disorder without realizing any positive benefits from their sad dalliance with the Grim Reefer   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Bipolar disorder, Major depressive disorder, medical marijuana cards, cannabis use disorder, Suicide, Medical cannabis, Antidepressant, new study  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just for clarity, cannabis use disorder was simply made up less than 10 years ago. Cannabis doesn't meet any of accepted definition of physical addiction. The picture is from my DSM that added CUD in 2014 as a way to bill for services and not valid study and science.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

There is a mental aspect to addiction as well as a physical.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are ya scared yet?
 
amoral crusader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, good grief. Too many people know better. Peddling this nonsense is laughable.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No disputing that. The issue with DSM 5 was the addition of disorders that are covered were already covered in feeding, eating, elimination, substance-related and paraphilic disorders. CUD was added to allow some to claim addiction to get out of facing a penalty from their actions if they have the cash.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a load of horses hit
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is there an umbrella disorder that CUD was a part of before they split it off, then? I'm just curious. I know alcohol has its own.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, not really. CUD was created pretty much in reaction to medical and recreational cannabis laws and pharma companies and substance abuse center operators seeing dollars to be made. The current DSM is only used in the US and is more of a commercial creation than anything to do with treatment of mental health.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This crop looks good to me. Bottle it up boys, send it to the pharmacy!"
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings or have a lack of appetite, irritability, restlessness, and mood and sleep difficulties after quitting

Seems like there's an easy solution then. Smoke a bowl.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*long, exasperated sigh*
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sugar is much more addicting than THC. I don't even get munchies anymore. I have stopped several times over the last 47 years while looking for a new job. A little cranky for a few days, nothing more.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is basically why the DSM was invented--to bill for services. That's why all those codes.
Don't hate the player, hate the insurance companies.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooga booga.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings

Stopped reading there. DIAF, subby.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love the below because no matter your answer, YOU ARE WEED DEPENDENT.

People are considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings or have a lack of appetite, irritability, restlessness, and mood and sleep difficulties after quitting, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: stay on your meds, don't self medicate.

/No, not your supervisor.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a weed card and am taking it for anxiety and depression. I'm aware that my illness might be worse for a bit if I stopped cold-turkey.

Know what happens if you were taking Prozac, Zoloft, Wellbutrin, etc. for months/years and suddenly stopped?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just to clarify, literally every disorder was "simply made up" at some point. The question is if the specific disorder is diagnostically distinct enough to warrant its own name.

It appears to be not entirely unlike alcoholism;

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538131/

Cannabis abuse is a term describing the continued use of cannabis despite impairment in psychological, physical, or social functioning. It is an outdated medical definition formerly used in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-IV-TR), which divided substance use from substance dependence. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) has revised the terms of cannabis use disorder defined by nine pathological patterns classified under impaired control, social impairment, risky behavior, or physiological adaptation.

Now I know some people get weirdly defensive when someone criticizes their favorite recreational drug, but I think it's important to at least acknowledge that it's not 100% harmless and that some fraction of users will form problematic behaviors or develop medical problems as a result. That is not to say it has no place as a recreational drug, nor does it undermine the legitimate medical uses - all medicine is a balance of risk and benefit after all. Just admit that those risks actually exist...
=Smidge=
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow, what are these scientists going to do after they learn what happens after a couple breaks up.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People with addictive personalities get addicted to something. Find out what exclusively at 11 PM, only on WFRK."
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to my marijuana cookie every day. I feel somewhat addicted actually.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new technology is fun. I love my flower vaporizer (puff). And I never thought I'd be buying the quality I'm finding here. Hell, I didnt expect recreational to work out how it did, either.

Where were we?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Indeed.  It's usually called psychological addiction.  Almost as if eurotrader is using very specific words to weasel past the actual point.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I heard Becky got Cannabis Use Disorder after injecting a single marijuana.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

For me, the defensiveness comes from a youth filled with bad government propaganda (Just Say No!) that infantilized the socioeconomic issues behind hard drug addiction while equating cannabis use as just as severe,, including legal penalties. But I know what you mean.

/I learned it from watching you!
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

isamudyson: "People with addictive personalities get addicted to something. Find out what exclusively at 11 PM, only on WFRK."


Pretty much.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I figured it was when I tried to light the bowl before I loaded it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

It sounds like the addictions some people have to gambling or video games, or, well, fatty food. Or people who have depression, or people who've lost their careers. I don't think even the hardest of hard-core smokers would say they've never seen (or heard of) burnouts.

But, well, there's a reason we also don't compare it to alcohol, and other illicit drugs, take that to a much higer level of physiological dependence, and create a far lower floor as far as harm toward others is concerned. It's kinda like why most people don't give a crap if you're stoned in public (not openly consuming, but under the influence): unlike meth or heroin or alcohol, it's hard to tell unless you're *looking* for it.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yes, there is.  But I don't see why that's a relevant discussion in regards to marijuana.  People can and do become mentally addicted to literally anything that makes you happy.  Food, sex, video games, gambling, antiquing.  You name it someone out there is addicted to it.  And there are many addictive things that cause well documented health problems like alcohol, tobacco, sugar, fatty foods.  Yet we are all, as adults, given the choice to make those decisions for ourselves.  I don't see why marijuana should be any different, regardless of its affects on a person's health.
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cannabis use disorder, also known as marijuana use disorder, is associated with dependence on the use of weed. People are considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings or have a lack of appetite, irritability, restlessness, and mood and sleep difficulties after quitting, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

What is this f*cking bullshiat?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is absurd.
So it's not addictive, but people don't want to quit it. Maybe it's just that farking good?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Just for clarity, cannabis use disorder was simply made up less than 10 years ago. Cannabis doesn't meet any of accepted definition of physical addiction. The picture is from my DSM that added CUD in 2014 as a way to bill for services and not valid study and science.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Also, it's a guidebook, not a rulebook

Cannabis is the best antidepressant I've used. Individual results may vary
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

You forgot to mention homosexuality was once included, as well as other laughable things, before being removed
 
Drearyx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Someone doesn't understand addiction.
 
boozehat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The medical cards are clearly addictive.
So, don't get a medical card, and just go to the weed store like everyone else.

Problem solved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dude, the Just Say No! campaign ended with Reagan's presidency
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The thread that runs through it all is one group of people trying to force their ideas about morality on others and addiction counseling is big business
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

No, it didn't
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: algman: People are considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings or have a lack of appetite, irritability, restlessness, and mood and sleep difficulties after quitting
Seems like there's an easy solution then. Smoke a bowl.
Wow, what are these scientists going to do after they learn what happens after a couple breaks up.


Broken heart syndrome is a temporary condition that affects the heart. In people with this condition, extreme emotional or physical stress (i.e. intense grief, anger, surprise, illness or surgery) can lead to heart muscle failure. Signs and symptoms of the condition mimic those of a heart attack and may include sudden chest pain, shortness of breath, and an irregular heartbeat. The cause of broken heart syndrome is not completely understood. Some researchers believe that it may occur when certain hormones released during times of stress temporarily affect the heart's ability to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment is available to manage the symptoms of the condition. Fortunately, most affected people have a full and quick recovery with no permanent damage to the heart muscle.
 
Severaux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DARE wasn't any better.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x850]

"This crop looks good to me. Bottle it up boys, send it to the pharmacy!"


Is he with the state testing board?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I bet you think the "Mmmm, mmm, soup' campaign is still being used because Campbell's is still in business
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But did you get high?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dare was spawned in that era. Same bullshiat
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Severaux: DARE wasn't any better.


Bro, DARE produced some excellent swag back in the day. That t-shirt was a required item for the 90s high school stoner.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every time I turn on the TV I'm bombarded with ads for medicines with side effects like blood clots, suicidal thoughts, organ failure, and literally everything else you can think of... but, yeah, weed is the dangerous one.
 
tirob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks as if many of you here missed the second part of the study's findings:  The medical weed so called wasn't at all effective in treating the maladies for which the purported patients used it.  It's almost as if the entire concept of "medical" weed is, like, you know, quackery.
 
Unicorns are jerks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wellbutrin withdrawal farking sucks.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yeah, we are old. Rub it in some more.
 
