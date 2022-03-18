 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Challenge: No power in the apartment that you have been hired to rehab due to fire damage? But you need power in order to run your equipment overnight... Please don't choose C: Run gas generators overnight in the apartment   (fox13news.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Real estate, High-rise, Storey, House, First responders, Building, Tampa Fire Rescue, Carbon  
•       •       •

646 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did something about as stupid a few weeks ago. Was cleaning out one of those plastic garbage bins you wheel out to the curb with a bottle of bleach, and I forgot there was a small pool of Pine-Sol in the bottom from an earlier cleaning.

Me: Why are my lungs burning?

Stumbled out of the room and opened some windows.

/csb
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida tag still pissed at paramedics for harshing its buzz.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I did something about as stupid a few weeks ago. Was cleaning out one of those plastic garbage bins you wheel out to the curb with a bottle of bleach, and I forgot there was a small pool of Pine-Sol in the bottom from an earlier cleaning.

Me: Why are my lungs burning?

Stumbled out of the room and opened some windows.

/csb


Also, do not dump a big thing of expired vinegar and then later attempt to bleach the sink without cleaning that residue off first.  Found that out the hard way

/chlorine gas sucks
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Buen trabajo, amigos. Por eso te necesitamos en USA.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it the git'r done attitude or plain old stupidity?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or use like battery operated shiat.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What did these idiots do? wheel a 3000 watt diesel generator from the 90s in?

I have a portable invertor one, and its not even a fancy one, that does more than these guys would ever need, and it set me back like 400 bucks. It has an automatic shutoff for just these reasons, as most, anything remotely approaching modern does. Even then, i'm pretty sure i'd have to actively try to kill myself from its exaust.

Its 2022, pretty sure if you haven't caught on by now running small engines or charcoal grills or whatever in enclosed spaces is a bad idea, you were a lost cause to begin with and got lucky god knows how many times on other common sense things.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're just lucky that they didn't burn the place down again.

/ Tangentially related: the new little Cat generators run like champs for 8 hours on 5 gallons of gas.

// And you can run them out, fill them back up again and they'll start after 2 rope tugs.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is it the git'r done?


Solo hazlo.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gopher321: I did something about as stupid a few weeks ago. Was cleaning out one of those plastic garbage bins you wheel out to the curb with a bottle of bleach, and I forgot there was a small pool of Pine-Sol in the bottom from an earlier cleaning.

Me: Why are my lungs burning?

Stumbled out of the room and opened some windows.

/csb

Also, do not dump a big thing of expired vinegar and then later attempt to bleach the sink without cleaning that residue off first.  Found that out the hard way

/chlorine gas sucks


Bender vs chlorine
Youtube dIJDfNO3d5E
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Or use like battery operated shiat.


They would need big batteries, if they're drying the place out with fans.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is it the git'r done attitude or plain old stupidity?


Last weekend i blew out the dryer vents in the basement. Yes, doing so required me to run my gas leaf blower in the basement for like 30 seconds. That is git'r done.

I'm going to fire up a generator inside and do work, is a whole other level of stupid.
 
smokewon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gopher321: I did something about as stupid a few weeks ago. Was cleaning out one of those plastic garbage bins you wheel out to the curb with a bottle of bleach, and I forgot there was a small pool of Pine-Sol in the bottom from an earlier cleaning.

Me: Why are my lungs burning?

Stumbled out of the room and opened some windows.

/csb

Also, do not dump a big thing of expired vinegar and then later attempt to bleach the sink without cleaning that residue off first.  Found that out the hard way

/chlorine gas sucks


I was volunteering at a homeless shelter and poured a bleach solution I used to mop the dining area into the industrial mop drain. I didn't know someone had just poured their vinegar-based kitchen cleaner in there. That was a noticeable odor.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: the new little Cat generators


Who makes them? Certainly not CAT.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

smokewon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gopher321: I did something about as stupid a few weeks ago. Was cleaning out one of those plastic garbage bins you wheel out to the curb with a bottle of bleach, and I forgot there was a small pool of Pine-Sol in the bottom from an earlier cleaning.

Me: Why are my lungs burning?

Stumbled out of the room and opened some windows.

/csb

Also, do not dump a big thing of expired vinegar and then later attempt to bleach the sink without cleaning that residue off first.  Found that out the hard way

/chlorine gas sucks

I was volunteering at a homeless shelter and poured a bleach solution I used to mop the dining area into the industrial mop drain. I didn't know someone had just poured their vinegar-based kitchen cleaner in there. That was a noticeable odor.


Well....you were trying to solve the homeless problem....I wouldn't agree with your methods....but....hey....you involved yourself.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Or use like battery operated shiat.


Like dildos?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: the new little Cat generators

Who makes them? Certainly not CAT.


I'd wager WEN, i have one, its actually....not terrible. Its no honda, but most people don't need one of those buck a watt ones, as great as they are. And i'm not a Honda fan in the least, but those things are badass for the people who really need them.

The honda will be a bit quieter, sip a little better at idle, and probably last 2-3x as long without major work, and without any other work in-between. They really are that good. Will aslo cost you a multiple of what you need if you use it once a year and can do basic maintence.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gopher321: I did something about as stupid a few weeks ago. Was cleaning out one of those plastic garbage bins you wheel out to the curb with a bottle of bleach, and I forgot there was a small pool of Pine-Sol in the bottom from an earlier cleaning.

Me: Why are my lungs burning?

Stumbled out of the room and opened some windows.

/csb


Hahahaaaa!

I totally did this w coworkers in college. We ran a portable generator so we could use box fans to dry wax on some hallways that had no plugs. It was a big, open building so we weren't in danger from fumes - but we set off a smoke alarm that got a full fire engine response.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.