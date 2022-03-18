 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   If you've found yourself disappointed at the overall lack of drunkenly violent, anti-mask MAGATs on your last few plane trips, American Airlines may be offering just what you need   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Airline, American Airlines, Alcoholic beverage, sales of alcoholic beverages, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, last major U.S. carrier, Los Angeles International Airport  
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, just fucking great...
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: " American is the last major U.S. carrier to bring back sales of beer, wine and spirits,"

So this isn't new or unique, they're just doing what everyone else is already doing.  You want drunken MAGAts taking a dump on the drink cart, fly some other airline.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Big deal.  Let me know when they bring back switchblades.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the people anti-maga hatters voted for are pushing for no masks just so they can get re-elected.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Amercian Airlines flights you already know and love. Now with contagion!
 
