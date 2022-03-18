 Skip to content
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1706 Bevis St, Houston, TX 77008


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: 1706 Bevis St, Houston, TX 77008


[th.bing.com image 500x333]


Shakes profile of a fist!!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The One Where They're Selling a Condo.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God Houston is such a dreary place
 
buntz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That house gives me the douche chills
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A)  You'd have to live in Houston.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A nice neutral look that won't turn off prospective buyers.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Purchased with the funds from the 1 script they ever sold in LA before moving back to Houston?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That could have been so much worse.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A terrific tribute to an overrated show.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am not a big enough fan of anything to do something like that to my house.

I enjoy a good cosplay costume as much as anyone, but I want to take it off when I get home.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shame Houston isn't a tourist destination. That'd make an awesome rental vacation home.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I am not a big enough fan of anything to do something like that to my house.


Nor am I, though if you're going to do a Friends house, that's the way to do it. All things considered, it's pretty normal except for that one room and the Pivot gag, and there's nothing they did that can't be undone with a can of paint.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's for everyone who's ever told us "but think of the resale value" while painting everything greige.  I figure if we ever sell, I'd just toss in $5k off as a "repaint budget" if anyone complains.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Ocho: Shame Houston isn't a tourist destination. That'd make an awesome rental vacation home.


"Near (insert name of nearby island here), great access to nearby attractions!"
 
Corvus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was more shocked about 2000 sq foot for $300k than the inside.

That's insane cheap. I guess that's why people move to Texas.
 
