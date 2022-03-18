 Skip to content
Hi I'm BA.2, how do you do?
41
    MSN  
41 Comments     (+0 »)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fairly sure we've had BA.2 in our house this week.   Normal Omicron symptoms + stomach issues for everyone.  That seems to be a hallmark of BA.2.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I pity the fool who catches that!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give up on the franchise already. These sequels suck.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah I'm good. How about you, BA2?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already know that the Republicans are dirty filthy plague rats who won't lift a finger to stop COVID.

The question is: will Democrats enact new restrictions in the face of rising cases or will they follow in the footsteps of the Republican plague rats?

Let's watch (and hopefully not die).
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omicron 2:  Pandemic Boogaloo
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pity the fool that doesn't get those shots.

Not really.  The let's go Brandon guy next cube over bragged he got no vaccines.  Karma to cube 3c
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you gonna die! I have that tune live at San Quentin.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines were shown to be as effective against BA.2 as they were against omicron BA.1, according to British scientists. That means the vaccines may not prevent infection, but they work well in fending off severe illness.
If you were infected by omicron BA.1, you may also have good protection against BA.2, according to the World Health Organization.

So just more of the same.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/approves
//"and now you're gonna die!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pity the rest of us as well, they're still in process for boosters for variants, and the current ones aren't much against those
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this one can be avoided on airplanes. It ain't gettin' on no airplane. Unless Hannibal slips it sleeping pills in a glass of milk.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They'll let us down like always. You can't believe in anything or anyone.  Everyone is a fraud.  It's all a scam.  Life is a never ending series of disappointments because none of us have any agency in America to improve our own lives.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that we are considering 2000 COVID deaths per day in March to be "plummeting" from 3000 daily deaths in January.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, for us in the EU who can't see this, is this about the new Star Wars robot or something else?
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Of course they won't. If they enact COVID protections the magas and convoyers won't vote D come November.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Believe in yourself. Anything else is a path to disappointment.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's killing off anti vaxxers then oh yeah spread it.gif.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Democrats are just trying to get Republican voters infected so they die.  Another example of how they're exactly the same as Republicans.

This is why you shouldn't vote.  It will teach them both a lesson.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
raw.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
BA 2 is about 50% of cases here in the Twin Cities metro which may sound alarming, but the overall case numbers haven't changed. As low as they have been since last June

raw.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We caught Omicron this week after my daughter caught it at her public school last week.  She caught it at school last week because many of the kids were no longer masking, and one of them came to class with COVID.  They were no longer masking because our Republican governor forced municipalities to give up their mandates, even if local community sentiment was overwhelmingly in favor of them.  Her class had two cases in the entire school year before the mask mandates were dropped.  They've had 10 cases this month after they were dropped.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: I like that we are considering 2000 COVID deaths per day in March to be "plummeting" from 3000 daily deaths in January.


It's down to under 1,000 on the 7 day rolling average.

I'm pretty COVID wary and keep my guard up. But it is truly plummeting. Doesn't mean the trend will last.

But from 3K to less than 1K in less than 2 months is a plummet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

But according to the big-thinker you're replying to all of that is the Democratic Party's fault.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adding another chapter to "Pandemic Profiles in Leadership", the NJ governor said yesterday that he's anticipating more cases but that no state-level mandated controls will be enacted. He even said the phrase that pays - "personal responsibility", so lets remember that for all the kids under 5 and the immunocompromised people - they're just not trying hard enough.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Restrictions? Dude. We are way past that now. It is endemic. Get your vaccine and booster(s). If you are sick, stay home. If you have COVID, let those you were around know. As long as it is as mild as Omicron BA.1, meh. If it is as potent as Delta, maybe WFH if you can for bit until the wave hits.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

If that's that case then there's probably not a lot of people left in the US to get sick from BA.2
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: [raw.githubusercontent.com image 850x656]BA 2 is about 50% of cases here in the Twin Cities metro which may sound alarming, but the overall case numbers haven't changed. As low as they have been since last June

[raw.githubusercontent.com image 850x656]


oh my GOD!  well, waste water is off mymenu!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The booster might not protect you from not getting COVID but it is certainly effective at reducing the severity of it significantly which applies to Omicron. Very few people I know had Delta, but Omicron was rampant. I had it and it was actually much better than the cold I caught a couple of weeks ago and lasted for a week and half almost.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Your loss.  It's an incredible aperitif.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We have discovered a Deltacron variant here.

But despite its name, the severity is similar to Omicron, so not serious if you're vaccinated, and mainly affect the upper airways.

/I wonder when my next booster is due.
 
mononymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A farker in another thread remarked that maybe Covid went away too quickly, and we needed to see more right-winger deaths.

Am I the asshole for...just a moment...wishing for that, too? I know I shouldn't have hate in my heart, but, dadgumit, some people just deserve it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was reading through 1987 newspapers, and the parallels were staggering.  Article after article about AIDS.  Condoms work against AIDS.  Condoms don't work against AIDS.  Reagan encourages condom usage.  Ann Landers had a God Fearing Catholic writing in saying she was sick of AIDS in the headlines, it was a disease of sinners.  Ann Landers responded by saying she was a God Loving Woman, and the lady's lack of compassion was very disturbing.  Another writer was a pediatric nurse, damning the Catholic woman for her blithe dismissal of AIDS babies and hemophiliac children catching AIDS.  The "firsts" hitting the headlines, the first infected at the Navajo Nation, the first infected in a state prison, the first infected in a state university.  Should there be testing?  Should there be widespread testing?  Should there be mandatory testing?  Should individuals be tested, should all blood donors be tested?  Should the blood be tested?  And why is the USSR getting ahead of us with testing?  Will a new drug being trialed work to stop or mitigate AIDS?

And I stopped browsing by June, when the headlines started shifting.  Will there be a case explosion?  When will new cases explode?  How will society cope when AIDS eventually becomes widespread in society?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I have not caught any variant, unless I was completely asymptomatic.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This being Fark I read that as BAC 0.2
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

1000 people are still dying per day. In the past month and a half, 75k Americans have died from COVID. And that's not including LongCOVID, which was in an article that was taken down because the headline was deemed "not funny."

We're not to a safe stage with COVID yet.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: This being Fark I read that as BAC 0.2


Amateur.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I feel the exact same way
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

For some reason, I decided 2020 was the year I needed to reread And the Band Played On. Every time I came to a bit about everyone saying 'Vaccine by Christmas!' I'd look up at the current news headlines and see the same thing.

I have enough historical knowledge to know how long the it took for anything close to an AIDS vaccine to become available. I knew COVID would be treated differently but it was still chilling to read the exact same words from the mouths of people who had had to wait literal decades.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you aren't following @laughterinlight on TikTok, you may want to. She is a leading immunologist and posts Covid updates regularly. 

She has been warning about BA.2 since February 11. 

Here is a link to the vid if you are interested.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laughterinlight/video/7063469757084945711?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6946781107544262149
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The stomach issue is often the first symptom for all the of the Pre-Alpha strains for young people.  The respiratory issues being the primary symptom on the pre-alpha was for older people and of greater risk.

The odds are only about 25% to 50% of that is BA.2 depending on your region.  Nexstrain.org has details of what has been sequenced in different parts of the world.

That data is show here on the covariants.org website.
 
