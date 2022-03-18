 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Feeling chipper, might get deleted later
Sin_City_Superhero
3 hours ago  
BumpInTheNight
3 hours ago  
Cyberluddite
3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

Lambskincoat
2 hours ago  
If I never use a wood chipper it will be too soon, who needs that shiat?
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
That sucks. Hopefully it was fast.
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

edmo: That sucks. Hopefully it was fast.


Feet first would be the worst, obviously.
 
DrWhy
1 hour ago  
This is what can happen when you get too caught up in your work.  Work-life balance is super important.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If I never use a wood chipper it will be too soon, who needs that shiat?


People who cut wood?
 
MillionDollarMo
55 minutes ago  
"Yeah I was just filming this crew while they operated an industrial wood chipper, Y'know shootin' the shiat, gabbin' and chattin'. Who knows what we were talking about, no one was really paying attention. I didn't want to be in the way, guys had work to do right?
Anyway, then this guy gets caught in the machinery and pulled in! Dunno how that happened! Some accidents just can't be prevented I guess. Thoughts and prayers."
 
Lsherm
55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If I never use a wood chipper it will be too soon, who needs that shiat?


I grew up in the 70's and 80's, hardly a safety-conscious era, and I remember my dad renting a wood chipper that had a lid for the hopper, and if that lid wasn't closed, you couldn't turn it on. It was a big hopper, not huge, and that meant we'd have to cut up all the brush into pieces that would fit, then we'd fill up the hopper, turn it on, turn it off, repeat.

I'm sure it was significantly slower than the pro model chippers these guys were using, but is an accident like this really worth it?
 
ImpendingCynic
54 minutes ago  
See, when you have a million dollars in cash buried in the snow, just let the crazy guy have the new car.
 
TWX
54 minutes ago  
TFA says that he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and that authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Which is it?

I mean, I suppose whatever went through the woodchipper would've remained on-scene...
 
Boo_Guy
52 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA says that he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and that authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Which is it?

I mean, I suppose whatever went through the woodchipper would've remained on-scene...


They got a second opinion.
 
logieal
51 minutes ago  
Related?
 
TWX
50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lambskincoat: If I never use a wood chipper it will be too soon, who needs that shiat?

I grew up in the 70's and 80's, hardly a safety-conscious era, and I remember my dad renting a wood chipper that had a lid for the hopper, and if that lid wasn't closed, you couldn't turn it on. It was a big hopper, not huge, and that meant we'd have to cut up all the brush into pieces that would fit, then we'd fill up the hopper, turn it on, turn it off, repeat.

I'm sure it was significantly slower than the pro model chippers these guys were using, but is an accident like this really worth it?


I have never used a wood chipper but I have looked at suggested practices, and among them are to choose one's clothes very carefully so that one isn't able to have clothing snag on the branches to draw one in.

Additionally set up a perimeter from the input side of the hopper and never go past that point.

Lastly have someone whose only job is to operate the chipper, not to deal with the branches or do other labor, and to watch closely when the chipper is being loaded so to be ready to shut it off.

I'm going hazard a guess that none of these practices were being followed by the crew that he had only recently joined, and their lackadaisical attitude got him killed.
 
DrWhy
48 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Lambskincoat: If I never use a wood chipper it will be too soon, who needs that shiat?

People who cut wood?


I don't cut wood, but Mrs. Why informs my that I saw logs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
46 minutes ago  
Vanheyst was rushed to the hospital,

In what? A sponge? They scoop him up and put him in a baggie?

where he was pronounced dead.

Yeah, no farking shiat.

I saw his feet leave the ground. It was that quick," the unnamed man said.

Well, that implies he went in head first, so at least he had that going for him. The other way is much worse.
 
patrick767
45 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA says that he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and that authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Which is it?

I mean, I suppose whatever went through the woodchipper would've remained on-scene...


He got better. Then worse...
 
DrWhy
44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Vanheyst was rushed to the hospital,

In what? A sponge? They scoop him up and put him in a baggie?

where he was pronounced dead.

Yeah, no farking shiat.

I saw his feet leave the ground. It was that quick," the unnamed man said.

Well, that implies he went in head first, so at least he had that going for him. The other way is much worse.


Could have been arm first, too.  If it just chewed off an arm only, he might have survived briefly, but then died of blood loss.
 
DrWhy
42 minutes ago  

patrick767: TWX: TFA says that he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and that authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Which is it?

I mean, I suppose whatever went through the woodchipper would've remained on-scene...

He got better. Then worse...


El_Dan
39 minutes ago  
Bring in Marge Gunderson to investigate.
 
Another Government Employee
38 minutes ago  
Really?

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
37 minutes ago  
Being obliterated by heavy industrial equipment has to be one of the worst ways to die. The idea of wood chipper death is the stuff of nightmares.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
35 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Bring in Marge Gunderson to investigate.


"And that'd be your partner over there in the wood chipper? How much you guys get paid?"
"$15/hour."
"All that, for just a little bit of money. I just don't know."
 
Red Shirt Blues
34 minutes ago  
"It wasn't a good scene for the young boys," the resident added. Yeah no shiat.
 
Ed Grubermann
29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Really?

Third post, champ.
 
RTOGUY
27 minutes ago  
Stay in Oshawa or fall into a wood chipper? Tough call.
 
hammettman
25 minutes ago  
"...in the middle of a suburban street."

Well, there's the final insult.

Perhaps, he turned his head to look back at the guy filming, or angling for a selfie?
 
bearded clamorer
25 minutes ago  
Sad.
He was just promoted to branch manager on Monday.
 
LewDux
19 minutes ago  
Caught in wood chipper, no escape from reality
 
leeksfromchichis
17 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Being obliterated by heavy industrial equipment has to be one of the worst ways to die. The idea of wood chipper death is the stuff of nightmares.


I wonder if Tom Savini ever got tapped to make an industrial safety video.
 
Leftover Cocaine
15 minutes ago  
At least he didn't get spun around rotating machinery and turned into a cloud of gore...
 
mrmopar5287
13 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: "It wasn't a good scene for the young boys," the resident added.


They learned basic wood chipper safety. I'd say that's a good thing.
 
Kuusi
9 minutes ago  
Ah, they were just making a sequel to Klaus the forklift driver.
 
ReapTheChaos
9 minutes ago  
It is unclear how he got pulled into the machine.

Pretty safe bet his gloves or clothing got caught on a branch he was pushing through. Could also be a ring or other piece of jewelry too. When it comes to industrial machinery versus jewelry and/or loose clothing, the machinery always wins.
 
hammettman
8 minutes ago  

hammettman: "...in the middle of a suburban street."

Well, there's the final insult.


It is unclear how Vanheyst got pulled into the machine

.

I'm gonna guess that it was the rotating mechanical arms designed to pull in, with 4800 foot-pounds of torque, whatever is presented at the intake?

Sadly, it's always the young that get pulled into the wood chipper.  You never hear a story about an old wood chipper guy getting eaten by his machine.

The one positive from this death is that this story may lodge in the heads of new wood chipper crew hires.
 
derpes_simplex
7 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: It is unclear how he got pulled into the machine.

Pretty safe bet his gloves or clothing got caught on a branch he was pushing through. Could also be a ring or other piece of jewelry too. When it comes to industrial machinery versus jewelry and/or loose clothing, the machinery always wins.


Yeah or you're facing the machine and a branch sticking out of whatever you're feeding in grabs you.
 
LoneVVolf
7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm sure it was significantly slower than the pro model chippers these guys were using, but is an accident like this really worth it?


I've never seen one of the larger ones WITHOUT a halo bar around the feed chute that shuts things down if someone grabs it.  It's placed to be in the way of everywhere that a panicked person might grab if being sucked in, so that people don't have to try to remember where the cutoff is.  Unfortunately that also puts it where a curved branch might sometimes hang up and delay the work so people disable them.
 
LewDux
5 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Obligatory:

[Fark user image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
