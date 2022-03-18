 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ambulance officers hung around at a patient's house for over an hour because: A) They needed police assistance. B) There was a fire. C) They wanted to watch a soccer game rather than be given another job   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I don't believe Australia or ambulances exist. Thanks for nothing, dailymailsubmitter.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till they find out how many times we indulge 911 abusers (I need rolled over in bed, can you get me a glass of water, what kind of sandwiches do they have at which ER, I need help off the toilet for the sixth time today) because it gives us a break in high volume, high acuity response systems.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a cromulent call.  The crew just need to... wait for it... stretcher
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Soccer is evil and boring.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

was it this guy?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maximum Oz.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And then Neighbors was on, so they just HAD to watch that as well.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You do not want to know what BLS crews do to avoid taking transport calls. Truly you do not.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Ramping"? What the hell is that? Some Ozism like sunny, flossing or off chops?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: And then Neighbors was on, so they just HAD to watch that as well.


That's being corrected though. Show is cancelled from June.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Soccer Football is evil and boring.


Cricket, on the other hand, is diabolical brain torture.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MBooda: "Ramping"? What the hell is that? Some Ozism like sunny, flossing or off chops?


State election buzzword that's being overused in Aussie media without providing any definition of what it is. Been pissing me off, that. Seems to be something to do with ambulances holding patients rather than moving then into hospital treatment. Cause/reason or even extent of the practice is debatable. Scum unions doing a great job of muddying up the issue for their own political gain.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: MBooda: "Ramping"? What the hell is that? Some Ozism like sunny, flossing or off chops?

State election buzzword that's being overused in Aussie media without providing any definition of what it is. Been pissing me off, that. Seems to be something to do with ambulances holding patients rather than moving then into hospital treatment. Cause/reason or even extent of the practice is debatable. Scum unions doing a great job of muddying up the issue for their own political gain.


In general it's not really the ambulance crew's fault when it comes to ramping\holding the wall.

EDs literally will not accept the patient. Until the ED officially accepts transfer of care, the ambulance crew is stuck with the patient.

So you end up with a line of stretchers "holding the wall" or "ramped" until the ED staff says yes, I will receive report now.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've had the cops come to work and hang around for a bit before.

/they fixed the cable
//no, really, they came and fixed the cable on a call once
///crazy person was upset the cable was broken, apparently
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: GaperKiller: And then Neighbors was on, so they just HAD to watch that as well.

That's being corrected though. Show is cancelled from June.


Had it dvr'd
 
