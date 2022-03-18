 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Rare NOPE dies while eating giant NOPE   (wfla.com) divider line
42
    More: Florida, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Florida, rare snake, Everglades National Park, giant centipede, Snake, FWC Fish, Miami-Dade County, Florida  
1833 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they NOPED together.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever doesn't strong you
Makes you deader
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Yeah, no. Hard pass.  Seems like anywhere with nice weather in the US has their version of these monstrosities. Hawaii, the southwest, Florida, Puerto Rico.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [live.staticflickr.com image 312x249]

Yeah, no. Hard pass.  Seems like anywhere with nice weather in the US has their version of these monstrosities. Hawaii, the southwest, Florida, Puerto Rico.


We don't.  Just vinegaroons and scorpions and tarantulas.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [live.staticflickr.com image 312x249]

Yeah, no. Hard pass.  Seems like anywhere with nice weather in the US has their version of these monstrosities. Hawaii, the southwest, Florida, Puerto Rico.


I caught one that looked like that (but was about half the size) in my basement (near St. Louis).  Normally I get those really fast ones that look like Keith Richards's comb.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to, sorry.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quick GIS for "paleozoic centipede" yields thus...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Win-win?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Had to, sorry.


You're not wrong. Fortunately the rest of the world has already agreed which one of those two gets resuscitated when it's all said and done.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.


You'd most likely miss.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.


maybe its a really big hammer
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer


It could be a really big hammer
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer

It could be a really big hammer


If you had eyes you'd know that someone just noted that exact point.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer

It could be a really big hammer

If you had eyes you'd know that someone just noted that exact point.


TOO LATE
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.


Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer

It could be a really big hammer

If you had eyes you'd know that someone just noted that exact point.

TOO LATE


Put them back in quickly, just makes certain you put each one in its original socket or you'll end up a republican.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer

It could be a really big hammer

If you had eyes you'd know that someone just noted that exact point.

TOO LATE

Put them back in quickly, just makes certain you put each one in its original socket or you'll end up a republican.


OH GOD I'VE GONE CROSSEYED
 
Rob4127
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: We don't. Just vinegaroons and scorpions and tarantulas.


Username does not check out: "This species can reach a length of 6.5 inches and is capable of killing and eating mice." [alamogordonews.com]
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.


Sasha Grey is a porn star.
 
proton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love the link to another NOPE taking out a pit bull.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer

It could be a really big hammer

If you had eyes you'd know that someone just noted that exact point.

TOO LATE

Put them back in quickly, just makes certain you put each one in its original socket or you'll end up a republican.

OH GOD I'VE GONE CROSSEYED


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hammertime!
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.

Sasha Grey is a porn star.


Or, in the music of her people "GLHA GLHA GLHA GLHA GLHA.."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rob4127: NM Volunteer: We don't. Just vinegaroons and scorpions and tarantulas.

Username does not check out: "This species can reach a length of 6.5 inches and is capable of killing and eating mice." [alamogordonews.com]


Regional, not state-wide.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A nope and an oh-hell-no!
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.

Sasha Grey is a porn star.


Yes I know that. Perhaps I am being dense, but still not getting it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.

Sasha Grey is a porn star.


OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

The penny dropped
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd show you a graphic but there's literally a visual of it in tfa.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This thread makes me want to gouge my own eyeballs out and smash them with a hammer.

You'd most likely miss.

maybe its a really big hammer

It could be a really big hammer

If you had eyes you'd know that someone just noted that exact point.

TOO LATE

Put them back in quickly, just makes certain you put each one in its original socket or you'll end up a republican.

OH GOD I'VE GONE CROSSEYED

[Fark user image image 220x303]
Hammertime!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Marksrevenge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.

Sasha Grey is a porn star.

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

The penny dropped


Damn I'm usually perverted enough to get these references. I am off my game.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: I'd show you a graphic but there's literally a visual of it in tfa.


OH GOD SHE ATE BUGS? WHAT KIND OF PORN ARE YOU WATCHING?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: I'd show you a graphic but there's literally a visual of it in tfa.

OH GOD SHE ATE BUGS? WHAT KIND OF PORN ARE YOU WATCHING?


RULE 34 BRO
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: I'd show you a graphic but there's literally a visual of it in tfa.

OH GOD SHE ATE BUGS? WHAT KIND OF PORN ARE YOU WATCHING?

RULE 34 BRO


SexyScolopendraSuckers.com

/ That domain isn't taken.
// You're welcome.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The post also mentioned the unusual sighting represented the first food record of any kind for the little-known species."


If it kills you before you can swallow it, it's NOT a food source.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Teddy Brosevelt: tonguedepressor: I'd show you a graphic but there's literally a visual of it in tfa.

OH GOD SHE ATE BUGS? WHAT KIND OF PORN ARE YOU WATCHING?

RULE 34 BRO

SexyScolopendraSuckers.com

/ That domain isn't taken.
// You're welcome.


NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

https://mobile.twitter.com/sashagrey?lang=en
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Marksrevenge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.

Sasha Grey is a porn star.

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

The penny dropped


Getting a reference?  On my fark?

It's more likely than you think.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Marksrevenge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tonguedepressor: Makes you wonder how Sasha Grey is still walking around.

Okay, I don't get this reference and I'm sick in the head enough to want to understand this reference.

Sasha Grey is a porn star.

Or, in the music of her people "GLHA GLHA GLHA GLHA GLHA.."


Raise your hand if you verbally, out loud, recited that.
 
