(Twitter)   Another Russian convoy goes boom   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have an HD video recorder in my 5 year old phone.  I can lend it to you, since you clearly have the worst camera on the planet.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Watching a drone  direct artillery on a Russian convoy with the scattering of Russians  was enjoyable. Need to see this repeated daily and often until the war criminals are driven out or buried in Ukraine.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sunflower planting season arrives early this season.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I have an HD video recorder in my 5 year old phone.  I can lend it to you, since you clearly have the worst camera on the planet.


It was a  Turkish built drone footage from a few miles away that was directing the artillery.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ya know you could probably just blare that "music" at the Russians and they'll gladly leave...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I have an HD video recorder in my 5 year old phone.  I can lend it to you, since you clearly have the worst camera on the planet.


A lot of times video quality is downgraded when posting on Twitter. I've seen this a lot on the OSI feeds. A second link will be posted later that is HD rather than RealPlayer.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear Russia:

Thank you grouping your assets closely together on an open field. That made targeting quick and easy. We also saved a bunch on artillery costs.

Ukraine
 
kasmel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOL...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a shame.
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DO NOT UNMUTE
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do they manage to sneak up on these guys with the techno music blasting?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ya know you could probably just blare that "music" at the Russians and they'll gladly leave...



Watched it on mute. Was it Bieber?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Before clicking I thought this was going to be about the plague trucks in dc
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Sunflower planting season arrives early this season.


Looks more like sunflower seed roasting season.

Homerdrool.gif
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a chance by the end of this Russia won't have much of an army left to be much of a threat to the rest of the world for a good long while.

I dunno if the trade off in lives is worth it, time will tell I guess, but, watching the adversary that's been running cyber attacks and espionage ops against us for decades suddenly go belly up has to be worth something.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sin_City_Superhero: I have an HD video recorder in my 5 year old phone.  I can lend it to you, since you clearly have the worst camera on the planet.

It was a  Turkish built drone footage from a few miles away that was directing the artillery.


Ok, but explain the audio.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting notifications that one has to be signed in to Twitter in order to see content of a sensitive nature?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Dear Russia:

Thank you grouping your assets closely together on an open field. That made targeting quick and easy. We also saved a bunch on artillery costs.

Ukraine


That's the army some Farkers think will be able to maintain a well-supplied encirclement of Kyiv.

That army.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kasmel: I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.


I think your confusion arises from your belief that we are the intended audience for this video.

We are not.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kasmel: I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.


But this is part of the war as well. Both a motivator for the Ukrainians ("Look what we did! We're pushing back against the invaders!") and as a demotivator for the Russian forces ("Look what we did! Maybe it'll happen to you!"). And sure, you're not going to peel off that many conscripts with this type of PsyOps, but maybe you'll convince a few more to slow-roll their advance. Maybe to the point that the advance stalls out entirely.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ya know you could probably just blare that "music" at the Russians and they'll gladly leave...


Are you sure about that

Soulfinger (Spies Like Us)
Youtube lIgBoMWocYc
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kasmel: I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.



Those Russian soldiers could always surrender rather than, you know, try to murder civilians...
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: DO NOT UNMUTE


memegenerator.netView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Watching a drone  direct artillery on a Russian convoy with the scattering of Russians  was enjoyable. Need to see this repeated daily and often until the war criminals are driven out or buried in Ukraine.


The farking Russians can take some consolation by dying quickly in a convoy going boom, as opposed to painfully freezing slowly to death in their piece of shiat tanks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How do they manage to sneak up on these guys with the techno music blasting?


Russians prefer to be bombarded to the sounds of Orbital.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Putin's Invasion of Ukraine 2022 (Hitler parody)
Youtube s4UM2IkfB0o



/knew these were coming
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: scottydoesntknow: Ya know you could probably just blare that "music" at the Russians and they'll gladly leave...


Watched it on mute. Was it Bieber?


If only.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I have an HD video recorder in my 5 year old phone.  I can lend it to you, since you clearly have the worst camera on the planet.


and I have $10 I can give you so you can buy a book on understanding how video compression works, especially for videos that have been copied and recompressed a few times.
sorry same day released footage from an actual combat zone isn't in UHD 4K.


/you probably hold the phone vertical when you film as is, so maybe get STFU.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder how Ukraine's army would be doing now if Trump hadn't tried to shake them down for dirt on Hunter Biden.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: Anyone else getting notifications that one has to be signed in to Twitter in order to see content of a sensitive nature?


I don't twit and I block twitter's ads and crap so I guess it felt vindictive and let me right through to the unmuted video.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OddLlama: eurotrader: Sin_City_Superhero: I have an HD video recorder in my 5 year old phone.  I can lend it to you, since you clearly have the worst camera on the planet.

It was a  Turkish built drone footage from a few miles away that was directing the artillery.

Ok, but explain the audio.


Always going forward, 'cause we can't find reverse.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: KC Dutchman: Dear Russia:

Thank you grouping your assets closely together on an open field. That made targeting quick and easy. We also saved a bunch on artillery costs.

Ukraine

That's the army some Farkers think will be able to maintain a well-supplied encirclement of Kyiv.

That army.


No, that's the real army, which they haven't used yet for some reason.
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukrainians should put up signs at the Russian border that read: "Welcome to Ukraine. Free mass burial with entry."
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kasmel: I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.


What are you, a Canadian?
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Needs more Techno Viking.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: DO NOT UNMUTE


That was the best part. Ok, second best part.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: scottydoesntknow: Ya know you could probably just blare that "music" at the Russians and they'll gladly leave...


Watched it on mute. Was it Bieber?


Some sort of techno. But whoever encoded it had it cranked up WAY too loud. As in "I hear more speaker distortion than music" loud.

///And I'm wearing headphones
//And Twitter videos seem to default to max volume
/Ow, my frickin' ears
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kasmel: I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.


People who are invading another neighborhood that attacks hospitals and movie theaters crowded with scared kids and families.

Zero empathy is reserved for that.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a stupid farking reason for all these people to be dying; all because Putin is a soulless monster.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought you meant this one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: TWX: Anyone else getting notifications that one has to be signed in to Twitter in order to see content of a sensitive nature?

I don't twit and I block twitter's ads and crap so I guess it felt vindictive and let me right through to the unmuted video.


Huh.  No idea then.  Oh well.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How do they manage to sneak up on these guys with the techno music blasting?


Maybe it was the Russians thats why it was so easy to spotor they were wearing a lot of bright tracksuits.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not enough hardbass...

2/10
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: KC Dutchman: Dear Russia:

Thank you grouping your assets closely together on an open field. That made targeting quick and easy. We also saved a bunch on artillery costs.

Ukraine

That's the army some Farkers think will be able to maintain a well-supplied encirclement of Kyiv.

That army.


Wait until the switchblade drones start lighting up the artillery around Kyiv.
 
mononymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kasmel: I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.


Lao Tsu said it best:

When many people are killed, they should be mourned and lamented. Those who are victorious in war should follow the rites of funerals.

In other words, conduct your triumph as a funeral.  War should not be celebrated or enjoyed. But it should be fought with determination.  It's literally life or death.
 
Luse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kasmel: I feel like this is.... well... maybe not all that appropriate.

1. It's very hard to confirm what this actually is. I see it has a date in the video but it's actually lots of clips strung together and edited so it's hard to validate what we're actually watching.
2. It's bordering on murder porn. I get that IF this is actually a response from Ukraine against invading armored forces from Russia it's newsworthy. At the same time it gives me pause to get hyped about people being blown up.

It's one thing to cheer successful counteroffensives in abstract, or the destruction of the implements of war, even being happy certain members of the military leadership get taken out cause there's no question that they play a larger role in the conflict.

It seems like another thing entirely to chest-bump over conscripts getting blown to shiat.

Not to say that Ukraine should hold back or in any way moderate their tactics. But from here, sitting comfortably thousands of miles from anything like this, I think we do ourselves a disservice to blithely ignore the human cost to the extent that we let ourselves get pumped up watching people die.


Yeah? Your concern is noted. When it comes to blowing up women and baby killers I'll not only watch, cheer but pull the farking lever myself. All those russians had to do to not get blown the fark up is not invade a sovereign country to murder their women and children.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that Ukraine has thought their cunning plan all of the way through. Bombing people can make them mad, and that's how wars can start.
 
