(NYPost)   Indian teen gets sickle lodged in his head while sleeping in freak accident after falling out of bed. Grim Reaper says he was no where near him wishing death   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I hate when that happens"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea I'm not clicking that because I don't wanna see a sickle lodged in any head. Can someone just answer why he had a sickle next to his bed (if they provide that info)?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Yea I'm not clicking that because I don't wanna see a sickle lodged in any head. Can someone just answer why he had a sickle next to his bed (if they provide that info)?


Better question - how was the sickle pointing upwards?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Yea I'm not clicking that because I don't wanna see a sickle lodged in any head. Can someone just answer why he had a sickle next to his bed (if they provide that info)?


That's the best story his parents could come up with while trying to hide their act of rage in trying to get a teenager out of bed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Indiana teen and I just assumed he got drunk in the barn and passed out in the hayloft.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he sleeping in a freak accident?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a non-gruesome way that a sickle can be lodged in ones skull? Moat adjectives, NYPist
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: scottydoesntknow: Yea I'm not clicking that because I don't wanna see a sickle lodged in any head. Can someone just answer why he had a sickle next to his bed (if they provide that info)?

Better question - how was the sickle pointing upwards?


To answer that, you first have to complete the two prerequisite courses on "Explanations Given in Emergency Rooms for Foreign Objects Stuck in Rectums, I and II."
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: scottydoesntknow: Yea I'm not clicking that because I don't wanna see a sickle lodged in any head. Can someone just answer why he had a sickle next to his bed (if they provide that info)?

Better question - how was the sickle pointing upwards?


"Million to one shot, Doc!"
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It would seem he suffers from... Sickle Fell Amnesia...."
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Yea I'm not clicking that because I don't wanna see a sickle lodged in any head. Can someone just answer why he had a sickle next to his bed (if they provide that info)?


He could be being used for labor and worked so hard that he just collapses into bed and drops his tools on the floor.

It could just be that when you have 1.38 billion people, one of them is going to put a sickle in their head.
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image 465x261] [View Full Size image _x_]
"It would seem he suffers from... Sickle Fell Amnesia...."


YEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25yearslatersite.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't be any worse than what happened to that headline.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No Comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was sleeping in a freak accident? Sounds dangerous.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, completely believable.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Warning: Crunchy

Sifting With The Sickle
Youtube gskPB5GV9Gs
 
