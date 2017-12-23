 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Tired of losing the war at home, Russia takes it to the UN. And loses. So mush losing   (cbc.ca) divider line
34
    More: News, Diplomacy, United Nations, Canada's UN mission, Diplomatic rank, Saudi Arabia, Foreign minister, letter Russia, Russia  
•       •       •

2320 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Mar 2022 at 3:04 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they tired of winning yet?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libel? So sue Russia.

Oh wait, that's means you'd have to show how your not invading a country.

IOW, you're full of shiat.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On occasion, the pen actually is mightier than the sword.
This is what it looks like.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat out in a boat.
Pierre et Répétez dans un bateau.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They obviously don't seek any to be United with any nation that they can't take over by force, so why are they still allowed at the adult table?
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Libel? Well, you're going to have to prove how they're wrong, Mr. Ambassador.
 
Astorix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So Putin whines too just like Trump. Those two really are scary alike.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is good, but I still wish that more military support was sent to Ukraine. It's just tough to watch the civilian fatalities, and not know when this will end short of a Russia victory.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When is Trump going to send a press release of his shapie-marked up US constitution?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Done
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, more than one Anskiy?
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When is Trump going to send a press release of his shapie-marked up US constitution?


When Putin threatens to release the pee tape.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Are they tired of winning yet?


Sundown, you better take care
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


They're losing the IditaRed
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Pete and Repeat out in a boat.
Pierre et Répétez dans un bateau.


This is really more of a followup.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We graduated from writing strongly worded letters to editing them passive aggressively. Go Canada
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia, responding to Canada's very public response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's the kind of searing, low-key burn that only an angry middle school English teacher can deliver.

*chef's kiss*
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's some mighty fine trolling Canadia. Kudos.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In keeping with the spirit of the article:

"In an unorthodox  a farking awesomediplomatic move, Canada's UN mission on Thursday tweeted out a heavily annotated letter Russia had sent to the United Nations, including in the rewrite pointed comments, later prompting Russian accusations admissionsof "kindergarten-level libel. "extreme butt-hurt."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aw, Russia's mad that everyone saw though their ridiculous ruse, so they're throwing the "racism" card. Must've hit pretty close to home with the response.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


one typo...one lousy typo.  *sigh*
 
indylaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor UN ambassador from Russia. I'm sorry that pointing out that your country are genocidal scum and amateur-level gaslighters hurt your feels.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Я хотел бы помочь тебе, сынок, но ты слишком молод, чтобы голосовать."
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something I pointed out in another thread made news!
Yea for me?
Still say that fax number should get some business...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb..."

Is he kidding? Have you MET any Canadians? Au contraire, mon bonne ami de la rodina.

Calling you an absolute farking asshole under the paper-thin pretext of pretending to help is, in fact, the HEIGHT, nay, the raison d'être, of Canadian manners!!

It is you who needs to go back to school and learn a little more about Canadian diplomacy, my droog.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: fragMasterFlash: When is Trump going to send a press release of his shapie-marked up US constitution?

When Putin threatens to release the pee tape.


Putin has not released the pee tape because Trump was an obedient lap dog during his entire term. Here are the most obvious examples.

Trump was always attacking Russian allies, like Venezuela, Syria, Cuba, and Nicaragua. This made sure they remained loyal to Putin, instead of becoming American allies.

Putin knows that high defense spending is bad for Western Democracies, so Putin had Trump encourage NATO countries to increase defense spending. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-16/nato-members-ramp-up-defense-spending-after-pressure-from-trump

Putin knows oil dependency is bad for the US, so Putin had Trump encourage record oil production levels. https://www.macrotrends.net/2562/us-crude-oil-production-historical-chart

Putin needed an excuse to escalate tension in Ukraine, so he forced Trump to send lethal stinger missiles to Ukraine in 2017. https://www.cnbc.com/2017/12/23/us-officials-say-lethal-weapons-headed-to-ukraine.html

Putin even had Trump move troops from Germany to Poland, which made them easier targets for Russian forces. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53792019

Putin knew that Germany is reliant on Russian Natural Gas, so Putin forced Trump to sanction the Nord Stream Pipeline. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50875935

Biden was smart enough to see through their scheme, so Biden removed Trump's Nord Stream Sanctions to show Putin he meant business. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57180674

The list goes on and on, for those clever enough to look. ;-)
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lochsteppe: On occasion, the pen actually is mightier than the sword.
This is what it looks like.


was that placement of actually strategic, to avoid nearly/accidentally typing քεπⵗՖ ?

/dunno if there's a filter
//hehe,  քεπⵗՖ

Fark user imageView Full Size


///as is the custom
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: fragMasterFlash: When is Trump going to send a press release of his shapie-marked up US constitution?

When Putin threatens to release the pee tape.


please release the pee tape, putin
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
,later prompting Russian accusations of "kindergarten-level libel."

Given the infantile leadership in Russia, they would know.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.