 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Tornado chaser dies at 53 years old, cause of death not revealed, but maybe she caught one   (yahoo.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad, William Hurt, Beloved Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels, WBZ-TV, CBS Boston colleague Terry Eliasen, professional success, rare human beings, Weather, WCVB-TV  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 5:49 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You do not catch tornadoes, the tornado catches you.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She disputed Climate Change and was anti-vax before anti-vax was cool.

So..... Delticron?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  I remember when she was on WHDH (channel 7).
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tornado chaser dies at 53 years old, cause of death not revealed, but maybe she caught one


How far away was she found?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She disputed Climate Change and was anti-vax before anti-vax was cool.

So..... Delticron?


We're still waiting for anti-vax to be cool. Any day now.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She disputed Climate Change and was anti-vax before anti-vax was cool.

So..... Delticron?


I think so. "No cause of death was revealed" used to mean suicide, but now it often means that they farked around and found out, but family doesn't want to admit it to help others make better choices.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: OtherLittleGuy: She disputed Climate Change and was anti-vax before anti-vax was cool.

So..... Delticron?

We're still waiting for anti-vax to be cool. Any day now.


If it's cool as in room temperature, lots of antivaxxers have achieved cool.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's not that the wind is blowing, it's WHAT the wind is blowing." Ron White
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Met her a couple of times. Really sweet person, RIP.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
it looks like she is holding up a fake thumb...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her head exploded when she found out that autism is caused by increasing CO2 levels.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Met her a couple of times. Really sweet person, RIP.


Sweet, but unfortunately, dumb. It appears that her foolish beliefs killed her.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She disputed Climate Change and was anti-vax before anti-vax was cool.

So..... Delticron?


And she died at 53 because being a moron does not lead to a long life.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can I have her jacket? I always wanted one of those blue The Weather Channel jackets.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Leaves behind a 9 year old daughter. That poor kid
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Malenfant: I think so. "No cause of death was revealed" used to mean suicide, but now it often means that they farked around and found out, but family doesn't want to admit it to help others make better choices.


Twitter says Boston commuter train suicide, blames it on Boston NPR host ....
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Malenfant: ToughActinProlactin: Met her a couple of times. Really sweet person, RIP.

Sweet, but unfortunately, dumb. It appears that her foolish beliefs killed her.


Yes; but one can be both.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 http://patch.com/massachusetts/natick/pedestrian-dies-after-being-struck-train-monday-natick
 
Malenfant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Malenfant: ToughActinProlactin: Met her a couple of times. Really sweet person, RIP.

Sweet, but unfortunately, dumb. It appears that her foolish beliefs killed her.

Yes; but one can be both.


Agreed.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Malenfant: If it's cool as in room temperature, lots of antivaxxers have achieved cool.


Much like anti-vaxxers' children, anti-vaxxer jokes never grow old!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: Malenfant: I think so. "No cause of death was revealed" used to mean suicide, but now it often means that they farked around and found out, but family doesn't want to admit it to help others make better choices.

Twitter says Boston commuter train suicide, blames it on Boston NPR host ....


Since her death is clearly not a hoax...
Mish Michaels Weather Channel Death Hoax - Was She In Natick Train Accident Today? (showbizcorner.com)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Death by Swirly.  The same thing happened to Eric in the cool guy's bathroom in high school.

They said no one could survive 6 swirls in the toilet.  And they were right.

School covered it up.  Said Eric died in a drinking fountain mishap. Since we wanted our diplomas and didn't want anything on our permanent record so we went along.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Duh. She suicided. If they don't mention it right away, it's suicide. Or, as others have said, the 'rona got her and they don't want to say that.

But it'll become public eventually.
 
caljar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Malenfant: OtherLittleGuy: She disputed Climate Change and was anti-vax before anti-vax was cool.

So..... Delticron?

I think so. "No cause of death was revealed" used to mean suicide, but now it often means that they farked around and found out, but family doesn't want to admit it to help others make better choices.


It still means suicide.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.