(Unilad)   Boogaloo Boy joins up to help the fight in Ukraine, but flees after realizing wars involve people getting killed, and they aren't handing tons of out free ammo, apparently you're supposed to go to "Kiev," and "it's a trap," and you can't just leave   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
    Russia, death toll, Russian forces, European Union, Ukrainian armed forces, Russia's invasion, ferocity of Ukrainian resistance, NATO  
Dewey Fidalgo
1 hour ago  
Ah diddums...the big bad Boogaloo Boy found out that going to Ukraine was more than racking up Tik-Tok views and acting like a badass.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
1 hour ago  
All hat, no cattle?  Shocking.  I'm shocked.
 
aleister_greynight
1 hour ago  
However, others have hit back at his claims, accusing him of peddling a 'completely false' narrative to cover for his failure to get through the vetting process for volunteers in the group he attempted to join.

Oops, sounds like they didn't buy your tough boy act.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  
What did he think a war was going to be.
 
nakmuay
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What did he think a war was going to be.


Filled with spots to respawn.
 
fzyancey
1 hour ago  
boy this site has gone left wing
 
CasperImproved
1 hour ago  
The old adage is true.... "Don't send Boy's, to do Men's work".
 
Ashelth
1 hour ago  
That's one buttery soft embarrassment to the gender
 
iamskibibitz
1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: All hat, no cattle?  Shocking.  I'm shocked.


So... the Electric Boogaloo Boys?
 
ArkPanda
1 hour ago  
I wonder if gaming slang has combined with military slang in real life?  I'm picturing an artillery officer trying to figure what DPS is and why this new lieutenant wants some.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


It's left wing because it's reporting on someone going in way over the head in fighting in an actual war?
 
groppet
1 hour ago  
What did he think he could just swagger around with his gun and his cospatriot outfit and then realized that over there the enemy shoots back? He think local girls would just throw themselves at him for coming to save him until he realized the women there have bigger balls than him?

Or did he think he was going there to fight for the Russians and realized he was on the wrong side?
 
pacified
1 hour ago  
Subby stroked out mid headline
 
REDARMYVODKA
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lillya
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero
1 hour ago  
Fark poll time.  "Failed the vetting process" means

A) Was too weak to carry combat load more than 20 steps
B) Urinated pants upon hearing gunfire
C) Was attempting to send Ukrainian troop movement info to the Russians
D) All of the above
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
1 hour ago  
Send him straight back to Ukraine and let them treat him as the deserter he is.
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: I wonder if gaming slang has combined with military slang in real life?  I'm picturing an artillery officer trying to figure what DPS is and why this new lieutenant wants some.


Why all of the focus on DPS?

It's way more important to have AoE so you can have some crowd control for the low level mobs.
 
genner
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


gone?
 
151
1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: I wonder if gaming slang has combined with military slang in real life?  I'm picturing an artillery officer trying to figure what DPS is and why this new lieutenant wants some.


/tries to figure out what the "dropping frames" equivalent in real life might be
//Tunnel vision?
 
Snuffybud
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


So says the 3 week old alt....
 
Unrepentant Fool
1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image image 508x508]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay
1 hour ago  
others have hit back at his claims, accusing him of peddling a 'completely false' narrative to cover for his failure to get through the vetting process for volunteers in the group ...and that the vetting process was designed 'to stop those kind of mindset people from getting here'.

I'd rather they accept the recruits and give them some bullet catching duties at the front.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


Welcome to fark
 
Bingo Little
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


Perhaps it is just a low tolerance for posturing frauds
 
tnpir
1 hour ago  
So he's a giant coward and a complete pussy.

Shocking.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


One month old account that somehow has a detailed history of Fark's lean over 23 years.
 
chewd
1 hour ago  

Oneiros: ArkPanda: I wonder if gaming slang has combined with military slang in real life?  I'm picturing an artillery officer trying to figure what DPS is and why this new lieutenant wants some.

Why all of the focus on DPS?

It's way more important to have AoE so you can have some crowd control for the low level mobs.


You gotta save that DPS for the boss mob.... Putins gotta have like 2 million HP.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
Private F*ck Up was apparently in the US army, so I'm not sure why this should have been a big surprise to him.  You don't have to be a Green Beret to figure out that if you volunteer for the foreign legion of a country under active invasion, and your experience is being in the US infantry, that you're going to be tasked with a similar job in Ukraine.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing

[Fark user image 828x575][Fark user image 700x701]

When someone likes their own post


There needs to be a featue on this site where it somehow shows if the OP of a comment has upvoted himself.  Like putting an asterisk next to the number or something. Or one of those fancy daggers.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
1 hour ago  
He's obviously had his eyebrows recently threaded. I don't know what he thought war in Ukraine was going to be but apparently made that a priority.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: I wonder if gaming slang has combined with military slang in real life?  I'm picturing an artillery officer trying to figure what DPS is and why this new lieutenant wants some.


Deaths Per Stonk maybe?
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Fark poll time.  "Failed the vetting process" means

A) Was too weak to carry combat load more than 20 steps
B) Urinated pants upon hearing gunfire
C) Was attempting to send Ukrainian troop movement info to the Russians
D) All of the above


C.5) History of posting antisemitism and Russian talking points on social media
 
Trucker
1 hour ago  
His new Roman name is "Testicus Minimus".   Please make a note of it.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Private F*ck Up was apparently in the US army, so I'm not sure why this should have been a big surprise to him.  You don't have to be a Green Beret to figure out that if you volunteer for the foreign legion of a country under active invasion, and your experience is being in the US infantry, that you're going to be tasked with a similar job in Ukraine.


But this was going to be a REAL war, not just sitting on his ass at Ft. Bliss.
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
He said the base that had been hit had been 30 kilometres away from Hoeft's location

For the rest of his life he's going to tell people that he saw action in Ukraine.
 
The Silver Mullet
1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Fark poll time.  "Failed the vetting process" means

A) Was too weak to carry combat load more than 20 steps
B) Urinated pants upon hearing gunfire
C) Was attempting to send Ukrainian troop movement info to the Russians
D) ACTUAL farking Nazi

E) All of the above
 
Albert911emt
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


We've always been that way, thank god.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Fark poll time.  "Failed the vetting process" means

A) Was too weak to carry combat load more than 20 steps
B) Urinated pants upon hearing gunfire
C) Was attempting to send Ukrainian troop movement info to the Russians
D) All of the above


E) quick google search that shows this numnut is a vocal right wing extremist in the US who would likely ignore orders and/or attempt to do some shady sh*t in Ukraine.  He's been in the US army as an infantryman, so that seems to make him an 'okay' candidate at least at the surface level.  Wonder if UA is in touch with US intelligence for any people that show up like him claiming to be former military, and the US basically gives them a thumbs up/thumbs down based on their military records.
 
west.la.lawyer
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Make Booji, not Boogaloo
 
maddogdelta
1 hour ago  

jaytkay: others have hit back at his claims, accusing him of peddling a 'completely false' narrative to cover for his failure to get through the vetting process for volunteers in the group ...and that the vetting process was designed 'to stop those kind of mindset people from getting here'.

I'd rather they accept the recruits and give them some bullet catching duties at the front.


Mine clearing is a useful job, too.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

151: ArkPanda: I wonder if gaming slang has combined with military slang in real life?  I'm picturing an artillery officer trying to figure what DPS is and why this new lieutenant wants some.

/tries to figure out what the "dropping frames" equivalent in real life might be
//Tunnel vision?


Combat fugue - people actually drop frames when they're exhausted and scared and life or death fighting.  More than one account of people remembering killing someone or whatever, then the next thing they remember is killing someone else and they're like 50' away in a completely different piece of cover.  Brain just starts autopiloting some of your time, capacity exceeded
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
1 hour ago  
Lemme guess, the bravado wore off after 30 hours of cold reality setting in that he wouldn't be leaning against a tree, destroying tank after defenseless tank with Javelins while attractive Ukrainian girls clapped and fawned.
 
alex10294
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


Yes. It started when they started censoring it a few years ago. Used to tend libertarian/free omni-mockery (e.g. "welcome to fark"), but then they decided to censor a bunch of things, and started banning people.  It became "welcome to fark, where you're delicate sensibilities will be protected". As we all know, almost everything censored goes left wing.

/The kid is probably a dbag.
//No, I didn't vote for trump.
 
Livinglush
1 hour ago  
AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

I'm sorry, that was incredibly rude and childish of me.  What I meant to say was

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  

fzyancey: boy this site has gone left wing


Are you one of those people that tweet at members if Rage Against The Machine, chiding them for "becoming political"?
 
Livinglush
1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Fark poll time.  "Failed the vetting process" means

A) Was too weak to carry combat load more than 20 steps
B) Urinated pants upon hearing gunfire
C) Was attempting to send Ukrainian troop movement info to the Russians
D) All of the above


I'm guessing definitely B, maybe A as well.  Nobody in Ukraine is stupid enough for C
 
Displayed 50 of 154 comments


