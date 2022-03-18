 Skip to content
(CNN)   Three Russians go to extreme lengths to get out of Russia   (cnn.com) divider line
    International Space Station, Russian cosmonauts, space station, NASA's website, Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Joel Montalbano, NASA astronauts, Human spaceflight  
1641 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2022 at 2:53 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do these tickets say "One Way"?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billy Joel - I Go to Extremes (Official Video)
Youtube 5xgjtm4_M20
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extreme Ways
Youtube 5SUcLAH5ngM
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first one to try to buy something from the vending machines is gonna be pissed off.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What I want to know is how they all stood on top of each other and still managed to fit in the one spacesuit.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, this is one way for Russia to hide their remaining Gererals.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just hope that none of them are space commandos.

/ BRB, have a movie pitch to go write up
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: The first one to try to buy something from the vending machines is gonna be pissed off.


How many rubles for a bag of Funyuns?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Great , First Ukraine and now the space station.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Great , First Ukraine and now the space station.


They'll spend the next 4 weeks trying to get the airlock open.
 
fat boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Elon should have sent up some Ukrainians a couple of days ago for a welcoming committee
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Careful up there!

fantastic-plastic.comView Full Size
 
Vincentvangoghfarkurself
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the headline, I was expecting them to have defected to NK.  If they wait a year, NK would have come to them.
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Knock Knock

Go away
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The last Russians in space?   Given how the Russian space program will go in the next few years.
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Just hope that none of them are space commandos.

/ BRB, have a movie pitch to go write up


username checks out.

I imagine they went up to even the odds.  Now there's 5 Russians that can face off against the 4 Americans and one EU astronaut.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Why do these tickets say "One Way"?


Maybe it's because when the billionaires skim "off the top" they literally skim off the top, in this case, the parachutes...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like Russia has become the new Ohio.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't Lavrov threaten to drop the ISS out of the sky a couple weeks ago?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like this happened before.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice job subby.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm....looks like the ISS goes over Ukraine...hope Russia doesn't try to shoot it down...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: DannyBrandt: The first one to try to buy something from the vending machines is gonna be pissed off.

How many rubles for a bag of Funyuns?


All of them...every last one
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Space explorers in track suits is not a good look.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a long way from Alaska.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honestly, can we please put our petty squabbles here on this sh*t planet aside when it comes to something like a multinational, several decade program that benefits literally everyone on Earth? In space?

Even that Sheepdog and the Wolf from those old cartoons got along once they punched their time cards at the end of each shift.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vincentvangoghfarkurself: From the headline, I was expecting them to have defected to NK.  If they wait a year, NK would have come to them.


I thought it had something to do with grapefruit. I guess that means too much fark for me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Looks like Russia has become the new Ohio.

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elon ought to send Rogozin a SpaceX branded broom handle.
 
