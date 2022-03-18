 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Covid rates expected to rise again
65
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yup.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fauci warns COVID-19 infection rates likely to increase


Ya now, if Rand Paul would get just get rid of this Fauci guy, there'd be no more Covid. It's really pretty simple.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After every holiday
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obvious tag is out with the 'Rona.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The other giveaway is that there's been a huge increase in the amount of covid virus in our sewage water. That's a fantastic (except for the guy being paid $11/hr to collect said sewage) leading indicator of infections.
 
special20
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just like the South?
...oh wait.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 7 masks.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Putin first.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one could have seen this coming!
Except everyone.
 
amindtat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With the current gas prices even COVID isn't travelling.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's never going to end.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase," Fauci said on the ABC News podcast "Start Here," ABC News reported.
"Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now," he added.

At no point did he use the word likely or anything even close to the meaning.  What clickbait.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: After every holiday


What holiday?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All I can say is..............No FACKING KIDDING
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase," Fauci said

Sounds more like a maybe yes.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: After every holiday


And people on this goofsite gave me shiat for two years because that's exactly what I've been saying. "but [holiday] but vacation, but birthday, but fambaly! I won't be unfreedumbed!"   
 
We were never quarantined. This is the farking result. And people are still going to theme parks. Never stopped.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Znuh: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x598]


Something, something about doing the same thing over and expecting, something,,
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I took off my mask and got a haircut finally. Was I brave or stoopid?
 
Drakin030
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one cares
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase," Fauci said on the ABC News podcast "Start Here," ABC News reported.
"Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now," he added.

At no point did he use the word likely or anything even close to the meaning.  What clickbait.


But don't you dare say farkers are fear mongering!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I took off my mask and got a haircut finally. Was I brave or stoopid?


Dunno. What does this haircut look like?
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I took off my mask and got a haircut finally. Was I brave or stoopid?


It depends.  Do you already have funeral arrangements?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait they went down? Have to quit working so hard and pay attention

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I took off my mask and got a haircut finally. Was I brave or stoopid?


I wore a mask to the barber shop Saturday.
No one working in there was wearing a mask.
OK, I'll keep mine on anyway I thought.
Then the barber says "Remove your mask please"
F*ck it, I removed it. If COVID doesn't get us WW3 will.
Then he gave me a sh*tty haircut.
Great, I'm gonna die with bad hair.
Closed casket please.
If anyone's still around to bury me.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't we just let it cull the surplus population and be done with it?
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you're not wearing a mask, I'm just going to assume you're a regressive piece of Republican garbage.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Znuh: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x598]


This is nice, but what does being an Egyptologist have to do with epidemiology?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks, Democrats.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, and everyone has had well over a year to get vaccinated. Hospitals are not being overwhelmed. the handful of people who can't get vaccinated yet aren't at any kind of significant risk (the very young), or are at significant risk from, well, pretty much everything and managed things pre-covid.

Should we be vigilant and be ready to go back on guard? sure.

Can we leave our basements and put Netflix or Mario on pause, and have some interaction? For the love of god please.

Its time to stop calling yourself a hero or smart for doing the bare minimum and expecting a pat on the back and lording it over people.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But don't you dare say farkers are fear mongering!


The ukraine threads aren't getting the clicks drew needs, because people can't come in and say how awesome they are for doing nothing in them.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: That's a fantastic (except for the guy being paid $11/hr to collect said sewage) leading indicator of infections.


Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, what do you expect?  The Fed is trying to fight Covid inflation.  I locked in a low Covid rate in August.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase

Well that's all she wrote folks.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Fauci warns COVID-19 infection rates likely to increase


Ya now, if Rand Paul would get just get rid of this Fauci guy, there'd be no more Covid. It's really pretty simple.


Ya know, if Rand Paul just got rid of that Rand Paul guy Covid would just vanish.

Maybe not, but it's a risk I'm willing to take.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fewer Republican voters.*

/*yes, I know not every unvaccinated person is a Trumpian/Antivaxxer/etc.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: cretinbob: After every holiday
And people on this goofsite gave me shiat for two years because that's exactly what I've been saying. "but [holiday] but vacation, but birthday, but fambaly! I won't be unfreedumbed!"
We were never quarantined. This is the farking result. And people are still going to theme parks. Never stopped.


Murica!

Fark user imageView Full Size



MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - The park hosted 4,860,537 recreation visits in 2021, up 28% from 2020 (3,806,306 visits), making it the busiest year on record.
In 2021, visitation for May, June, July, August, and September were the busiest on record. July was also the most-visited month on record in Yellowstone's history and the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years:
2021 - 4,860,537
2020 - 3,806,306*
2019 - 4,020,288
2018 - 4,115,000
2017 - 4,116,524
2016 - 4,257,177
 
Tman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hold on to your butts:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kobrakai: cretinbob: After every holiday

What holiday?


The one where drunken idiots pack into poorly ventilated bars wearing green and pretending they're family history is celtic.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bring it. My employer just said we'd be going back full time in a month. LOL.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kobrakai: cretinbob: After every holiday

What holiday?


Today is Holi The Festival of Colors :D
 
xalres
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That can't be true. I'm tired of COVID, therefore it's over.

But X, what about the 17,000 people we lost in Janua--

I SAID IT'S OVER!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cases are going up. But they aren't doubling every 3rd day. Win! Covid over,  drop all the mitigation efforts. Nothing to see here. Just the flu now everyone, we said it's over so you know it's over. Covid is a case of mind over matter. Many don't mind when someone else gets Covid so it doesn't matter.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's see now...

Covid cases rise, Q anon people die, making the world a better place for me to live in.

Or, I die and no longer have to put up with their shiat since I won't be living in this world.

Maybe it's just the festering nihilism that has blossomed in the past couple of years talking here, but I'm failing to see a downside.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Can't we just let it cull the surplus population and be done with it?


There's an evolutionary mechanism that does just that.

Some man made ones as well.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We've collectively decided that a few hundred thousand more annual baseline deaths is acceptable.

Since most* of those deaths will be idiot antivaxers I can't say that I'm too concerned about it.  We tried to convince, cajole, educate, and argue these people back into line with reality and they simply refuse to see it.  I can't be bothered to care about them anymore.

/*See the caveat on my previous post.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Cases are going up. But they aren't doubling every 3rd day. Win! Covid over,  drop all the mitigation efforts. Nothing to see here. Just the flu now everyone, we said it's over so you know it's over. Covid is a case of mind over matter. Many don't mind when someone else gets Covid so it doesn't matter.


So now we are going to pivot to eradicating the farking flu?

When can i not go outside to do yardwork because it involves something sharp and i might need a few stitches and potentially consume medical resources?
 
