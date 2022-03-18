 Skip to content
(The Week) Hero You Forgot Poland
62
    European Union, peacekeeping mission, Ukraine, NATO, Italy, Slovakia, peace mission, Poland  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope Poland and Germany occupy Moscow soon.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poland knows they can fight them in Ukraine or in Poland, but as long as Pooty is in charge they gonna fight.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's fight them over there so we don't have to fight them over here.  Much as I love Wolverines, Putin needs continuous crushing, both economically and militarily.  Grind his army down to a nub, leave him too broke to afford a new one.  Push his ass back to Russia.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Putin,

And no the Russian-mandated no-fly zone over Crimea suddenly makes sense. At this point its a win for him at home if he can hold serve in pro-separatist regions.
 
hackalope [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're proposing to stand in Solidarity?

/I'll see myself out
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland must be itching to get into this fight. They hate Russia more than Ukraine does. Well, now it might be about even.

Send in the winged hussars!

Sabaton - Winged Hussars (Subtitles)
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no one Russia would agree to a NATO peacekeeping mission, and both sides have to agree for it to be peacekeeping otherwise it's peace enforcement.

You'd need a truly neutral third party country to actually supply the troops.  Maybe India? I dunno there's a lot to consider even if Russia agrees to it which I imagine they need to suffer quite a bit more before they really start looking for a break which a peacekeeping operation may provide.

And that all assumes Ukraine agrees because in a few months Ukraine may say fark that we're winning
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev says it's a bad idea to escalate with Putin.   His advice is to throw everything at him at once, and he might back down.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev says it's a bad idea to escalate with Putin.   His advice is to throw everything at him at once, and he might back down.


Could work. I'd be in favor.

Those "peace talks" seem pretty laughable while the Ukrainians are digging mass graves for their civilians.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: DarnoKonrad: Former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev says it's a bad idea to escalate with Putin.   His advice is to throw everything at him at once, and he might back down.

Could work. I'd be in favor.

Those "peace talks" seem pretty laughable while the Ukrainians are digging mass graves for their civilians.


This, and something I've tried to argue from the beginning.  Escalating slowly over time with Putin gives him space to escalate things in response.  Throw everything and the kitchen sink at him all at once at the first sign of him doing stupid shiat, and already have moscow burned to the ground by the time he recovers enough to begin considering escalation options.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Poland knows they can fight them in Ukraine or in Poland, but as long as Pooty is in charge they gonna fight.


Putin isn't going to invade a NATO country.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x478]


whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really how this should be done:

Regional coalitions.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pecunia non olet: weddingsinger: Poland knows they can fight them in Ukraine or in Poland, but as long as Pooty is in charge they gonna fight.

Putin isn't going to invade a NATO country.


Yeah, I think the "you and what army?" idom applies here.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Pecunia non olet: weddingsinger: Poland knows they can fight them in Ukraine or in Poland, but as long as Pooty is in charge they gonna fight.

Putin isn't going to invade a NATO country.

Yeah, I think the "you and what army?" idom applies here.


*idiom

/I can spell. I'm not an idot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they didn't forget about Dre
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Poland must be itching to get into this fight. They hate Russia more than Ukraine does. Well, now it might be about even.

Send in the winged hussars!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CxlRJsQ7p2k]


Indeed! They look a bit different now but I guarantee you each and every one is itching to get the word.
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry guys, China will keep sending botulism laden expired rations to the Russians to help them!

/and blankets older than Mao's corpse to the refugees
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Poland.


What does a Polish wife get on her honeymoon that's long and hard?


A new last name.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pecunia non olet: weddingsinger: Poland knows they can fight them in Ukraine or in Poland, but as long as Pooty is in charge they gonna fight.

Putin isn't going to invade a NATO country.


Lots of room between being left alone and being invaded and Putin uses them all including funding right wing parties friendly to Russia, funding and arming "persecuted Russians" living in a country.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Poland's leader has a spine.  Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum .
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Pecunia non olet: weddingsinger: Poland knows they can fight them in Ukraine or in Poland, but as long as Pooty is in charge they gonna fight.

Putin isn't going to invade a NATO country.

Lots of room between being left alone and being invaded and Putin uses them all including funding right wing parties friendly to Russia, funding and arming "persecuted Russians" living in a country.


Oh noOoOoOo. Let's start WWIII over it and irradiate the entire Northern hemisphere.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "a mission that will be able to defend itself"

Lol, they're going in tanks, SAM support, infantry, and air cover, aren't they?

"Oh no, Vlad, is diplomatic mission.  Which happens to have the bulk of our mobile forces for security.  Not to worry, is strictly for self defense.  Please don't have your untrained conscripts accidentally fire on them when we drive straight at them at combat speed...would be terrible diplomatic incident."
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: At least Poland's leader has a spine.  Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum .


You can fly to Ukraine and assist instead of posting on Fark any day now.
 
Luse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x478]


They've been looking for any way to ring that bell and get involved. With Pootie getting ever more erratic the chance grows every single day. Sooner or later the rest of NATO has to say enough is enough.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Speaking of Poland.


What does a Polish wife get on her honeymoon that's long and hard?


A new last name.


Ski's would.ve worked too.
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: At least Poland's leader has a spine.  Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum .


Derp?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Luse: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x478]

They've been looking for any way to ring that bell and get involved. With Pootie getting ever more erratic the chance grows every single day. Sooner or later the rest of NATO has to say enough is enough.


No. That's what nuclear deterrence is for.
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum


Bzzt.  Wrong.  Wikipedia is RIGHT THERE.  You're really bad at this.

/the ruble really isn't buying the same level of commentary these days
//bigly sad
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's no way China would back a U.N. sanctioned peacekeeping mission (as that would be a bad precedent for invading Taiwan) so it would be up to NATO, and a NATO peacekeeping mission is just a hot WW3 with a slightly different name.

This goes back to the same old calculus: best case, Putin backs down. Worst case: civilization-ending thermonuclear holocaust.

/Arguably we've been in WW3 since 2014 or earlier when Putin subverted the Republican party, but it hasn't been hot yet
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Luse: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x478]

They've been looking for any way to ring that bell and get involved. With Pootie getting ever more erratic the chance grows every single day. Sooner or later the rest of NATO has to say enough is enough.


The main reason not to get directly involved is because Putin might use the bomb.  But he might go crazy pants and do it anyways at any moment, so that reason becomes weaker with every passing day.

/Biden is quite a bit of a dove, though
//and, yeah, the possibility of World War III can make one think twice, and seventy seven times
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PunGent: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum

Bzzt.  Wrong.  Wikipedia is RIGHT THERE.  You're really bad at this.

/the ruble really isn't buying the same level of commentary these days
//bigly sad


How "good" does one have to be to garner replies, exactly?
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whidbey: Obscene_CNN: At least Poland's leader has a spine.  Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum .

Derp?


Derp.

I'm surprised he spelled Budapest correctly, tbh.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PunGent: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum

Bzzt.  Wrong.  Wikipedia is RIGHT THERE.  You're really bad at this.

/the ruble really isn't buying the same level of commentary these days
//bigly sad


Ukraine really got farked with that thing.  "If Russia invades you, we'll promise take it up with the UN Security Council, where Russia has a veto!  That'll fix everything!"
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: PunGent: Obscene_CNN: Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum

Bzzt.  Wrong.  Wikipedia is RIGHT THERE.  You're really bad at this.

/the ruble really isn't buying the same level of commentary these days
//bigly sad

How "good" does one have to be to garner replies, exactly?


Yeah, I know, I shouldn't feed the trolls.

Sometimes they're stupidly entertaining, though.

Sometimes, they're just stupid.
 
Luse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Luse: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x478]

They've been looking for any way to ring that bell and get involved. With Pootie getting ever more erratic the chance grows every single day. Sooner or later the rest of NATO has to say enough is enough.

No. That's what nuclear deterrence is for.


Stop it. Just farking stop. I'm tired of the mealy mouthed 'but but but Pootie has nukes!"
Does he? Do they function any better than the rest of his military? So far the front line units aren't impressive. His nukes are about as likely to pop in their own silos as they are to hit a target.

You know who else has nukes? The US, UK, France, China India and Pakistan and none of those countries would hesitate to turn russia into a the world's largest self lit crater should they dare initiate a nuclear strike. Not only that, russia would CEASE TO EXIST as nobody would want to risk them crawling out of their putrid holes ever again, considering that they've been a cancer on this planet for their entire existence.

THAT is nuclear deterrence. Running around like a rabid dog threatening everyone with your nuclear micro dick is just that, petty threats.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: There's no way China would back a U.N. sanctioned peacekeeping mission (as that would be a bad precedent for invading Taiwan) so it would be up to NATO, and a NATO peacekeeping mission is just a hot WW3 with a slightly different name.

This goes back to the same old calculus: best case, Putin backs down. Worst case: civilization-ending thermonuclear holocaust.

/Arguably we've been in WW3 since 2014 or earlier when Putin subverted the Republican party, but it hasn't been hot yet


Also: "civilization-ending thermonuclear holocaust" is the name of my didgeridoo They Might Be Giants/Rammstein mash-up cover band.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Speaking of Poland.


What does a Polish wife get on her honeymoon that's long and hard?


A new last name.


Mrs Function is giggling in the corner

/she waited to change her name until getting pregnant with the first of the equations
/had an Americanized Czech name with 5 letters now not so much
 
Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby, been waiting to use this pic!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Speaking of Poland.


What does a Polish wife get on her honeymoon that's long and hard?


A new last name.


All this time I thought it was a Polish submarine.   With a screen door.
 
thamike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Obscene_CNN: At least Poland's leader has a spine.  Biden could take a few notes instead of ducking his obligations under the Budapest Memorandum .

You can fly to Ukraine and assist instead of posting on Fark any day now.


He's not pretending to be the President of the United States.
 
dosver30
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I got this from Fark all those years ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's really how this should be done:

Regional coalitions.


Until Poland invokes Article 5.

that said, no, it shouldn't be regional coalitions. It should be Europe and its allies kicking Russia in the teeth and out of Ukraine and sending a very strong message that if Russia farks with any of the rest of Europe, Europe will fark their shiat up.
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I hope Poland and Germany occupy Moscow soon.


I'd hate to be anywhere near Moscow while those people's digestive systems acclimate to eating Gołąbki and Knackwurst.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wage0048: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I hope Poland and Germany occupy Moscow soon.

I'd hate to be anywhere near Moscow while those people's digestive systems acclimate to eating Gołąbki and Knackwurst.


I'm pretty sure that counts as biological or chemical warfare.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wage0048: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I hope Poland and Germany occupy Moscow soon.

I'd hate to be anywhere near Moscow while those people's digestive systems acclimate to eating Gołąbki and Knackwurst.


Oh god I haven't had Knackwurst in so long.

Damn you now I am craving Knackwurst.
 
