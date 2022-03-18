 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sergey Lavrov gives a shout out to Fox News as the only western media company to represent the alternativerse   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is right that fox news has no journalistic standards and is running Russian propaganda straight from Russia.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always nice when the boss tells you you're doing a good job.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this Lavrov bastard still drawing breath?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an idiot.

OANN is also out there pushing the Russian narrative.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG: You guys aren't laughing at me are you?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Narrator: They were laughing at him, specifically what a f*cking dumbass he is
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought RT was shutting down?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why is this Lavrov bastard still drawing breath?


Because your ultra bad-ass self hasn't gone to Russia and assassinated him!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sort of feels like Russia has been grooming Fox viewers for years, and is finally making a move to seal the deal by saying "You're so special, you're not like all the other girls, don't listen to what anyone else says, why don't you come over and -- "

AAAHHH! Squick squick squick.... no..no...no. I need a shower.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's right.... If you thrive on disinformation, Faux Media has all you can fill-up on, and more.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, more of this?

cdn0.tnwcdn.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to the independent Russian media where they have tracks to roll your chair straight into Lubyanka if you step out of line.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the RW keeps saying  "This whole Russia Hoax!!! WHAGARBL!!"

/Useful Idiots
//I personally know a few people who still think Russia is innocent in all this.
//Propaganda works.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of whether Fox and/or some of its on-air personalities are actually working direct with Russian state propaganda, Russia knows that's the perception for a large chunk of the US population so they're going to lean into that anyhow.  It feels like a similar move with their "sanctions" that only affected GOP people.  They don't need any direct benefit from whatever 'it' is at the moment, they just look for the divisions and sources of internal friction in the US and lean hard into that.  If we're fighting amongst ourselves then that helps make the US a less effective opponent against Russia.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: It's always nice when the boss tells you you're doing a good job.


Good communication contributes to employee satisfaction.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Regardless of whether Fox and/or some of its on-air personalities are actually working direct with Russian state propaganda, Russia knows that's the perception for a large chunk of the US population so they're going to lean into that anyhow.  It feels like a similar move with their "sanctions" that only affected** GOP people.  They don't need any direct benefit from whatever 'it' is at the moment, they just look for the divisions and sources of internal friction in the US and lean hard into that.  If we're fighting amongst ourselves then that helps make the US a less effective opponent against Russia.


**didn't affect
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: TFG: You guys aren't laughing at me are you?
[Fark user image 850x566]
Narrator: They were laughing at him, specifically what a f*cking dumbass he is


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
calling the rest of the US press propaganda because "there is no such thing as an independent Western media."

Lavrov said this? With a straight face? lol...
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Walker: TFG: You guys aren't laughing at me are you?
[Fark user image 850x566]
Narrator: They were laughing at him, specifically what a f*cking dumbass he is

[Fark user image 800x597]


Old chubby dudes need to stop cramming themselves into tight-necked white dress shirts.  Ditch the ties, guys, and maybe pick a color shirt that doesn't make it seem like your head is about to explode.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is the master when it comes to projection.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice studio.  Which desk handles navigation and which one controls the warp drive?
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyHeadless: And the RW keeps saying  "This whole Russia Hoax!!! WHAGARBL!!"

/Useful Idiots
//I personally know a few people who still think Russia is innocent in all this.
//Propaganda works.


Anything they don't like simply isn't real.  COVID is a hoax.  Russian invasion is a hoax.  Pandemic's over.  Racism isn't real, or if it is it's because it's anti-white racism.  Police brutality isn't real and if it is it's because you didn't follow instructions.  Votes for democrats are a hoax and the result of fraud but all votes for our side are sacrosanct and definitely real.

Etc.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how all those "true 'murican" Fox News viewers feel about that...
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: I wonder how all those "true 'murican" Fox News viewers feel about that...


Well Russia's only over there trying to stop Ukrainian nazis with biolabs from American labs don't'cha know?

/When you've stopped thinking for yourself all together it's very easy to change your stance
//it doesn't count as "cognitive dissonance" when you just throw out the cognitive part
///and/or there's only room in your tiny brain for one cognate at a time...
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why his plane headed to China yesterday then turned around and went back to Moscow mid-flight.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: I wonder why his plane headed to China yesterday then turned around and went back to Moscow mid-flight.


He ate a three week old Big Mac
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What an idiot.

OANN is also out there pushing the Russian narrative.


For a couple more weeks. Then they lose their AT&T money and hopefully they will be a bad memory not long after without money to fund their operations.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: I mean...
[Fark user image 425x441]


Literally takes my breath away. The realization that so many people on earth are swayed, driven not by logic or science or humanity or all three,  but by tribalism and likes on social media.
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trololo 10 hours
Youtube sCNrK-n68CM
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: We Ate the Necco Wafers: What an idiot.

OANN is also out there pushing the Russian narrative.

For a couple more weeks. Then they lose their AT&T money and hopefully they will be a bad memory not long after without money to fund their operations.


It will be fun to see a few familiar OANN faces begin work at Trump's "media" organization, and then drop out of sight after a few pay periods, without payment.
 
bisi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

guestguy: I wonder how all those "true 'murican" Fox News viewers feel about that...


I guess daddy Putin decided that at this point they can drop the veil. They are ready:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Why does only Faux News give an alternative narrative?" someone asked me about COVID.

For the same reason as they do for the Ukraine War. It's not a vast international left-wing conspiracy; it's because the alternative narrative is bullshiat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: It sort of feels like Russia has been grooming Fox viewers for years, and is finally making a move to seal the deal by saying "You're so special, you're not like all the other girls, don't listen to what anyone else says, why don't you come over and -- "

AAAHHH! Squick squick squick.... no..no...no. I need a shower.


What kind of lube and/or sex act makes the sound "squick squick squick?"  No judgement.  Just curious.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: "Why does only Faux News give an alternative narrative?" someone asked me about COVID.

For the same reason as they do for the Ukraine War. It's not a vast international left-wing conspiracy; it's because the alternative narrative is bullshiat.


Truer words haven't been posted.
 
shpritz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Regardless of whether Fox and/or some of its on-air personalities are actually working direct with Russian state propaganda


I don't think that Fox and other right-wing media are working directly with Russian state propaganda.

The Russians just tailor their propaganda in a way that makes it irresistible to right-wing pundits. Traditional values, liberals bad, macho bullshiat. It's all like catnip to people like Tucker Carlson.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bisi: guestguy: I wonder how all those "true 'murican" Fox News viewers feel about that...

I guess daddy Putin decided that at this point they can drop the veil. They are ready:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


It will never stop amazing me how much both of their faces look like tires with bulges.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Regardless of whether Fox and/or some of its on-air personalities are actually working direct with Russian state propaganda, Russia knows that's the perception for a large chunk of the US population so they're going to lean into that anyhow.  It feels like a similar move with their "sanctions" that only affected GOP people.  They don't need any direct benefit from whatever 'it' is at the moment, they just look for the divisions and sources of internal friction in the US and lean hard into that.  If we're fighting amongst ourselves then that helps make the US a less effective opponent against Russia.


Joke's on them - we hated Fox News long before Russia invaded Ukraine.
 
