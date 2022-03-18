 Skip to content
(CNN)   Enjoy naps? You could be in the early stages of dementia. Happy Friday   (cnn.com) divider line
51
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If faps cause dementia, I don't want to be sane, bring it!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically all of Spain is demented.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well at least I will sleep through it.
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah but the real question is how did you get in my living room?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This checks out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait...  what?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like capitalist garbage to keep you working.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For some reason I just can't really take naps.  Once I'm up, I'm up for the day.  I wish I could nap, but it just isn't a thing for me...oh well.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I knew it. Well that's life!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At my age if it's a choice between nap or sex...... a nice, long, hard nap? I'm in
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No Coffee
No Eggs
No Sweets
No Alcohol
No Naps

well, thank god I can still enjoy my raging meth addiction.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was demented when I was a child.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't see a down side. I'm in.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Study also found 46% of people who napped also ate fried chicken more than once a week.

Makes you think...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BEEEEP! - Increase productivity. - BEEEEP!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wish I could take naps, but I don't have the time.

I love naps and I have been called demented on occasion.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: For some reason I just can't really take naps.  Once I'm up, I'm up for the day.  I wish I could nap, but it just isn't a thing for me...oh well.


Same.  If I really need a nap, I'm out for three hours.  I can't do the half hour thing.

So I totally nap, but it's more like a middle sleep.  Like in the olden days.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meat0918: Sounds like capitalist garbage to keep you working.


The study was of people with an average age of 81, so not likely.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never been good with names. but lately I  can't even remember the name of the store I'm talking about.
I also have been sleepy a lot, and taking more naps. Maybe there is something to the story.
Not to mention, I've never been good with names. but lately I  can't even remember the name of the store I'm talking about, and I seem to be taking more naps lately because I'm sleepy all the time.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Happy dementia v. haunted dementia?

/ Details matter
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Increased napping in older adults already at risk  for dementia. Not your five year old sleeping off too much juice

Next time, go straight for "naps will kill you". Don't f*ck around.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dog is DOOMED
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: For some reason I just can't really take naps.  Once I'm up, I'm up for the day.  I wish I could nap, but it just isn't a thing for me...oh well.


Same here. Yankee upbringing, work ethic, and occasional horrific nightmares make sleep something I have to do, not something I want to do.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Polyphasic sleep.

My mother also does it, as does my maternal grandmother.  I function much better when I take a long nap in the middle of the day, do whatever until midnight, and then crash again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Study also found 46% of people who napped also ate fried chicken more than once a week.

Makes you think...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do love me some naps...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meat0918: Sounds like capitalist garbage to keep you working.


You take multiple naps daily.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about naps that just sort of happen, unplanned and unexpected?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/every office worker gets a little narcoleptic around 2:30 PM
 
litespeed74
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess these guys are in trouble-
https://napyork.com/
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I could swear I read this story before.
 
smd31
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw this article on my phone but didn't read it (only saw headline).  I'm an avid nap taker and supporter of naps.  Granted, I have learned throughout the years that anything longer than like 30 (45 mins tops) minutes is bad for me.  If I take an hour or longer nap, forget it...I feel worse and even more tired.

5-30 min naps are my sweet spot.

/if I could, I'd probably take 2 of those 5-30 min naps throughout any given day
//grandma has dementia
///hmmmm...  :\
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: meat0918: Sounds like capitalist garbage to keep you working.

The study was of people with an average age of 81, so not likely.


Those are the people who need a nap, so they can be alert at their second jobs
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I also can't say that, in the months leading up to finding out in August of last year that I had "how are you not dead and/or suffering a stroke" high blood pressure, I didn't actually have a stroke which may have lead to some minor mental impairment and my desire to sleep absurd amounts.

/and let's not even start on what Depression does to you with regards to wanting to sleep...
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do beer naps count?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Increased napping in older adults already at risk  for dementia. Not your five year old sleeping off too much juice

Next time, go straight for "naps will kill you". Don't f*ck around.


I think we should talk about your parenting. How much 'juice' are you letting the kid have?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: meat0918: Sounds like capitalist garbage to keep you working.

The study was of people with an average age of 81, so not likely.


Lazy medicare moochers is what they are.

Get back in the salt mine grandma!

//sarcasm
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about naps that just sort of happen, unplanned and unexpected?

[Fark user image 480x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

/every office worker gets a little narcoleptic around 2:30 PM


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I could swear I read this story before.


No, you dreamed it
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yep. It checks out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No naps! No sleep! Work, slaves! WORK!!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Increased napping in older adults already at risk  for dementia. Not your five year old sleeping off too much juice

Next time, go straight for "naps will kill you". Don't f*ck around.


They say am increase risk and they say a symptom of.  Which is it?  There is a huge difference.

IMO needing naps often is an early sign of dementia not a cause, this after caring for 3 adults with dementia 2 of them parents.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I may have Alzheimer's, but at least I don't have Alzheimer's.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing I don't enjoy them then.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They did not measure napping; they measured periods of inactivity. They provide no evidence that limiting napping improves anything. There are studies suggesting a different conclusion:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34148000/
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alzheimers wiped out my father's entire family, to the last man/woman. Not much chance of me avoiding it.

As for naps: I wish. My RLS says fark you every time I try.

/ end TMI
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trying to scare people into working harder for increased productivity by demonizing naps?

Sounds more like capitalist propaganda...

media1.thehungryjpeg.comView Full Size
 
