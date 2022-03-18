 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russian State TV: We have killed three members of the Tennessee National guard who were fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries. Tenn. National Guard: um the three men you named? yeah all alive, well, and in Tennessee, not Ukraine   (msn.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL... I know guys from that unit (years ago). If they were there you'd wish they weren't.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Needs a Agitprop tag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Chumly
 
kasmel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a particularly interesting announcement. Sounds like a step in the direction of setup for excuses... (blaming direct US involvement). Or, even pretext for claiming NATO involvement.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooty's really trying to goad the US into coming at him, isn't he?
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Frank, it says here you were found dead in Ukraine. Imagine that. Thanks for bringing in donuts today by the way."
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still confession to a war crime if it is a lie?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kasmel: This is a particularly interesting announcement. Sounds like a step in the direction of setup for excuses... (blaming direct US involvement). Or, even pretext for claiming NATO involvement.


Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets" (it seems that sadly, he has indeed forgotten the Maine) and Even Pope Francis, who recently stated that Augustine's "Just War Theory" was no longer applicable doctrine in the modern age, as all wars are inherently unjust as they cause the suffering and death of innocents; Publicaly reaffirmed that Ukraine had a moral right to defend itself.  This came after a Meeting with his Russian Orthodox counterpart, Patriarch Kirill, who basically said Russia needed to invade Ukraine to protect itself from the threat of having to hold gay pride parades  (I am not joking or exaggerating)
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... I know guys from that unit (years ago). If they were there you'd wish they weren't.


Now now, we know they're from Tennessee but be polite.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need Tucker Carlsons take
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets" (it seems that sadly, he has indeed forgotten the Maine)


Maybe he thinks we'll attack Spain?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, no, that was my evil twin brother, Sutelc."
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did those peskie russkies just get some dunderhead in the tenessee national guard to acknowledge the existence of some tinpot republic?

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the three men are "accounted for, safe, and not, as the article headline erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in the Donetsk People's Republic."

That's a hard yes
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE NEWS!

At least one side has to be, right?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when does Russia get to complain about "foreign volunteers"?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead in Ukraine or alive in Tennessee. I'm not sure which is worse.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tennessee National guard . America's 17th line of defense, between the Mississippi National Guard and the League of Women Voters.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean pooty wants to invade Tennessee next?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson: "Now, the Government says that these three men are alive, but we at the Tucker Carlson show have not actually talked to these men or verified their identity.  Can we really say for sure the Russia is lying?"
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: "No, no, that was my evil twin brother, Sutelc."


I get it!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Is it still confession to a war crime if it is a lie?


He's already committed enough war crimes.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Fox News the equivalent of Russian State TV or is Russian State TV the equivalent of Fox News?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


And there they are now!!  Basking under the Maui sun!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Says here you're dead. "
"Well....I ain't."
"It says you are."
"But I'm right here talking to you."
"Not according to the official paperwork.  I'll send someone to collect your personal items to have them shipped home. "

Alternatively:
"Pvt Snuffy, why in the hell where you not at formation?"
"Um...'Cause I'm dead, sergeant.  Did you not see the news?"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were clones, do your own research!1!!!!3!

/the truth is out there
//eerie weird music goes here
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: So is Fox News the equivalent of Russian State TV or is Russian State TV the equivalent of Fox News?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Icarus_Rising: Tucker Carlson: "Now, the Government says that these three men are alive, but we at the Tucker Carlson show have not actually talked to these men or verified their identity.  Can we really say for sure the Russia is lying?"


He'd just edit the quote like he did with person saying there were bio labs, but not bio weapon labs in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the three men are "accounted for, safe, and not, as the article headline erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Then he would feign being shocked and go into a hypocritical ramble.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kasmel: This is a particularly interesting announcement. Sounds like a step in the direction of setup for excuses... (blaming direct US involvement). Or, even pretext for claiming NATO involvement.


there's no direct involvement if they're mercenaries

/unless the US is cutting their checks
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magorn:Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets"
Is one of them named Lusitania?
They're fallen down to the "throwing shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks" phase of warfare, aren't they?
 
covalesj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The proper action is for the US to make these guys in Tennessee disappear, then claim they were kidnapped by Russia, are being held in Crimea, and are going to be killed in ukraine as a false flag operation. i then have NATO go in and  "free" them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: Did those peskie russkies just get some dunderhead in the tenessee national guard to acknowledge the existence of some tinpot republic?

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the three men are "accounted for, safe, and not, as the article headline erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in the Donetsk People's Republic."

That's a hard yes


The farking article even has a possible explanation of the source of the claim (which otherwise would seem completely random):

The National Guard said it's possible the militia found images showing members of Tennessee's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment during a deployment to Ukraine. "All members of the Tennessee National Guard returned safely to their home state in 2019 after a successful mission," the National Guard spokesperson said.

So, the Tennessee Guard was there in 2019, and they know they had a bunch of pictures taken of them then.  So, some Russian probably tried to play match-the-photo to three random Ukrainians they killed that kinda sorta looked like them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find a Banjo?
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian news report claiming that three members of the Tennessee National Guard were killed in Ukraine while serving as mercenaries is "fake news," a spokesperson for the National Guard said Thursday."

It is not "fake news", it is a LIE.

Mealy mouthed double speak.

Grumble.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Magorn:Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets"
Is one of them named Lusitania?
They're fallen down to the "throwing shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks" phase of warfare, aren't they?


Um, why wouldn't a shipment of arms be a legitimate military target?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: kasmel: This is a particularly interesting announcement. Sounds like a step in the direction of setup for excuses... (blaming direct US involvement). Or, even pretext for claiming NATO involvement.

Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets" (it seems that sadly, he has indeed forgotten the Maine) and Even Pope Francis, who recently stated that Augustine's "Just War Theory" was no longer applicable doctrine in the modern age, as all wars are inherently unjust as they cause the suffering and death of innocents; Publicaly reaffirmed that Ukraine had a moral right to defend itself.  This came after a Meeting with his Russian Orthodox counterpart, Patriarch Kirill, who basically said Russia needed to invade Ukraine to protect itself from the threat of having to hold gay pride parades (I am not joking or exaggerating)



Oh sh*t -- the gay agenda has moved on to its next phase, gay imperialism.

/s in case that isn't clear. Stay fabulous.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: doctorguilty: Magorn:Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets"
Is one of them named Lusitania?
They're fallen down to the "throwing shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks" phase of warfare, aren't they?

Um, why wouldn't a shipment of arms be a legitimate military target?


I think they mean while they're still in other countries (presumably NATO) besides Ukraine
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: doctorguilty: Magorn:Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets"
Is one of them named Lusitania?
They're fallen down to the "throwing shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks" phase of warfare, aren't they?

Um, why wouldn't a shipment of arms be a legitimate military target?


Because depending on the courier and location it could be difficult to prove the intended destination of the munitions.

For example, right now at least, the US has bases in Europe, has NATO allies in Europe, and has cooperative agreements for at least exercises for non-NATO European nations, and even has sales to non-NATO customers.  I have no doubt that the couriers transporting munitions only know that it's to be offloaded in specific ports far from Ukraine, so if the Russians started a new Battle of the Atlantic it would result in a NATO response.

Unruly the weapons are delivered to Ukraine or into Ukrainian hands then there's the possibility that they're for Poland, or Romania, or Turkey, or Moldova, or even up North like Finland or Sweden.  And if many European nations are basically trading up, giving older munitions to Ukraine in exchange for newer ones from the US and other western producers of military equipment then it's still hard for Russia to make a claim that they're for Ukraine.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: doctorguilty: Magorn:Well Lavrov's on TV claiming the right to attack arms shipments intended for Ukraine as "legitimate military targets"
Is one of them named Lusitania?
They're fallen down to the "throwing shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks" phase of warfare, aren't they?

Um, why wouldn't a shipment of arms be a legitimate military target?


It is, it was, and the Brits were hoping for exactly what happened.

It's amazing that 107 years later, with munitions having been found in the wreck, people still think the Lusitania was only "alleged" to have contraband on board.
 
algman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

covalesj: The proper action is for the US to make these guys in Tennessee disappear, then claim they were kidnapped by Russia, are being held in Crimea, and are going to be killed in ukraine as a false flag operation. i then have NATO go in and  "free" them.


If NATO wants to attach the Russians, they don't need any bullshiat pretext. The thing preventing that is still Russia nuclear arsenal.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... I know guys from that unit (years ago). If they were there you'd wish they weren't.


Does anyone really wish people from Tennessee were in their vicinity?
 
petec
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Dead in Ukraine or alive in Tennessee. I'm not sure which is worse.


I was thinking...

they may be alive in TN, but they're not well
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

algman: covalesj: The proper action is for the US to make these guys in Tennessee disappear, then claim they were kidnapped by Russia, are being held in Crimea, and are going to be killed in ukraine as a false flag operation. i then have NATO go in and  "free" them.

If NATO wants to attach the Russians, they don't need any bullshiat pretext. The thing preventing that is still Russia nuclear arsenal.


For NATO, the reason they did not attack Russia was, "Why the fark would we even want to?"
Before they attacked Ukraine, a lot of the west had put them out of there mind as a relic of the past.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

petec: Sexy Jesus: Dead in Ukraine or alive in Tennessee. I'm not sure which is worse.

I was thinking...

they may be alive in TN, but they're not well


Someone should bring them some nice tea
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: Did they find a Banjo?


you rule
Thank you for that
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FireSpy: "Russian news report claiming that three members of the Tennessee National Guard were killed in Ukraine while serving as mercenaries is "fake news," a spokesperson for the National Guard said Thursday."

It is not "fake news", it is a LIE.

Mealy mouthed double speak.

Grumble.


I mean it is literally fake news, though.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: shamen123: Did those peskie russkies just get some dunderhead in the tenessee national guard to acknowledge the existence of some tinpot republic?

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the three men are "accounted for, safe, and not, as the article headline erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in the Donetsk People's Republic."

That's a hard yes

The farking article even has a possible explanation of the source of the claim (which otherwise would seem completely random):

The National Guard said it's possible the militia found images showing members of Tennessee's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment during a deployment to Ukraine. "All members of the Tennessee National Guard returned safely to their home state in 2019 after a successful mission," the National Guard spokesperson said.

So, the Tennessee Guard was there in 2019, and they know they had a bunch of pictures taken of them then.  So, some Russian probably tried to play match-the-photo to three random Ukrainians they killed that kinda sorta looked like them.


Also too, leave it to Tennessee to have an "Armored Calvary Regiment". They take their Jesusing seriously.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Geotpf: shamen123: Did those peskie russkies just get some dunderhead in the tenessee national guard to acknowledge the existence of some tinpot republic?

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the three men are "accounted for, safe, and not, as the article headline erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in the Donetsk People's Republic."

That's a hard yes

The farking article even has a possible explanation of the source of the claim (which otherwise would seem completely random):

The National Guard said it's possible the militia found images showing members of Tennessee's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment during a deployment to Ukraine. "All members of the Tennessee National Guard returned safely to their home state in 2019 after a successful mission," the National Guard spokesperson said.

So, the Tennessee Guard was there in 2019, and they know they had a bunch of pictures taken of them then.  So, some Russian probably tried to play match-the-photo to three random Ukrainians they killed that kinda sorta looked like them.

Also too, leave it to Tennessee to have an "Armored Calvary Regiment". They take their Jesusing seriously.


You think armored cavalry regiments are unique to TN?

And what does Jesus have to do with it?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good grief! Don't tell Social Security. It is nearly impossible to get them to restore you when they have you as dead.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geotpf: The National Guard said it's possible the militia found images showing members of Tennessee's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment during a deployment to Ukraine. "All members of the Tennessee National Guard returned safely to their home state in 2019 after a successful mission," the National Guard spokesperson said.

I thought all of the ACRs had been turned into Stryker brigades?
 
virgo47
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

g.fro: Paul Baumer: Geotpf: shamen123: Did those peskie russkies just get some dunderhead in the tenessee national guard to acknowledge the existence of some tinpot republic?

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the three men are "accounted for, safe, and not, as the article headline erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in the Donetsk People's Republic."

That's a hard yes

The farking article even has a possible explanation of the source of the claim (which otherwise would seem completely random):

The National Guard said it's possible the militia found images showing members of Tennessee's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment during a deployment to Ukraine. "All members of the Tennessee National Guard returned safely to their home state in 2019 after a successful mission," the National Guard spokesperson said.

So, the Tennessee Guard was there in 2019, and they know they had a bunch of pictures taken of them then.  So, some Russian probably tried to play match-the-photo to three random Ukrainians they killed that kinda sorta looked like them.

Also too, leave it to Tennessee to have an "Armored Calvary Regiment". They take their Jesusing seriously.

You think armored cavalry regiments are unique to TN?

And what does Jesus have to do with it?


pay attention to the spelling
 
