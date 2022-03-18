 Skip to content
(KOLD News 13)   Three men caught reselling stolen ceiling fans on Facebook Marketplace. Should have tried OnlyFans instead   (kold.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah, I sell my merch on OnlyFenced.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sometimes we say 'Oh, well, someone's just ripping off from some big retailer. It's a Wal-Mart or a Home Depot who cares?' Well, you should care.

nah.

fark walmart and home depot. steal all their shiat
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed by the blatant sales of stolen goods on FB. Anyone can see it and tracking the user isn't that hard...I mean, you can call them and they'll come meet you. Takes some real fine police work to crack that one.

I watch a local music gear buy/sell page. Seems like an awful lot of people (actually the same five or so people) who advertise "brand new Les Paul Custom. Bought it last week for $3500, just looking for something different. $2000/cash only."

Sure, Jan...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OnlyFans - Rule 34???

Hey, whatever spins ya and blows air up your...
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With helpful photos of the three dicks that got caught in the ceiling fan scam.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Years ago, on Usenet, there was a group called van.forsale, which was a marketplace for Vancouver residents to sell stuff.  Some dude posted from New Zealand.  He was selling his van.

It was mildly amusing.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GielZwerg: [Fark user image image 432x247]


How is that fap session going and what type of fan do you use?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "Sometimes we say 'Oh, well, someone's just ripping off from some big retailer. It's a Wal-Mart or a Home Depot who cares?' Well, you should care.

nah.

fark walmart and home depot. steal all their shiat


Just remember, every time you shop there you are also paying for the stuff that got stolen.  Walmart and Home Depot don't care, they'll just pass the losses on to you as higher prices generally.  Okay yeah, sure they "care" because it's a big annoyance to deal with, but they aren't about to eat those costs.  They let you take care of that part.

/But I don't shop at Walmart like those other "people" do!
//Fine. Substitute in the name of the stores you do shop at.  Same story.
///Also insurance to cover losses like this just means that the loss is spread out beyond the confines of the injured company, so no matter where you shop you are paying for the thefts of stuff from Walmart.  Thanks insurance industry!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GielZwerg: [Fark user image 432x247]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'm amazed by the blatant sales of stolen goods on FB. Anyone can see it and tracking the user isn't that hard...I mean, you can call them and they'll come meet you. Takes some real fine police work to crack that one.

I watch a local music gear buy/sell page. Seems like an awful lot of people (actually the same five or so people) who advertise "brand new Les Paul Custom. Bought it last week for $3500, just looking for something different. $2000/cash only."

Sure, Jan...


For some things like motorcycles and STVs, etc. You can go to a web page and type in the serial number to see if a bike is reported stolen or not.  Do they have something like that for guitars?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'm amazed by the blatant sales of stolen goods on FB. Anyone can see it and tracking the user isn't that hard...I mean, you can call them and they'll come meet you. Takes some real fine police work to crack that one.

I watch a local music gear buy/sell page. Seems like an awful lot of people (actually the same five or so people) who advertise "brand new Les Paul Custom. Bought it last week for $3500, just looking for something different. $2000/cash only."

Sure, Jan...


Someone on my local FB marketplace clearly just knocked over a truck loaded with Milwaukie tools as those things are up there all the time.  Brand new!  Amazing!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x553]


Right next to Spatula City.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "Sometimes we say 'Oh, well, someone's just ripping off from some big retailer. It's a Wal-Mart or a Home Depot who cares?' Well, you should care.

nah.

fark walmart and home depot. steal all their shiat


Wal-Mart can't absorb a 28k loss of ceiling fans. So that explains inflation.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: steklo: [Fark user image image 640x553]

Right next to Spatula City.


You get to drink from the FIRE HOSE!!
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Years ago, on Usenet, there was a group called van.forsale, which was a marketplace for Vancouver residents to sell stuff.  Some dude posted from New Zealand.  He was selling his van.

It was mildly amusing.


I remember when AOL got Usenet.  "I'm going to turn this folder into..."  I also remember the green card spam.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: beezeltown: I'm amazed by the blatant sales of stolen goods on FB. Anyone can see it and tracking the user isn't that hard...I mean, you can call them and they'll come meet you. Takes some real fine police work to crack that one.

I watch a local music gear buy/sell page. Seems like an awful lot of people (actually the same five or so people) who advertise "brand new Les Paul Custom. Bought it last week for $3500, just looking for something different. $2000/cash only."

Sure, Jan...

For some things like motorcycles and STVs, etc. You can go to a web page and type in the serial number to see if a bike is reported stolen or not.  Do they have something like that for guitars?


I worked with a woman trying to set something similar up.   It was going to fail even then for two big reasons.  1, everything had to be entered by hand, and 2, she was trying to sell this directly to musicians. Musicians are always broke.

I wrote a business plan for her that would have sold RFID chips and tools to luthiers and made the reader app free.  The idea being the people that built guitars would chip them and then any pawn owner or reseller could simply scan the chip, just like they would a lost dog.  If it popped, they would know it was stolen, and if it didn't there was still a record of it.

She insisted on trying to sell to the bands.  I think that was because she just wanted to hang out with bands.  Anyway, she didn't make it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still, you have to really look on the bright side. They're at least 2 slots above the thieves that rip the copper plumbing out of abandoned houses.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SUBBY!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Just remember, every time you shop there you are also paying for the stuff that got stolen. Walmart and Home Depot don't care, they'll just pass the losses on to you as higher prices generally.


That's why I stopped shopping in stores. I don't want to support shoplifters and pilferers.

wanking motion.jpg
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How did those choochs manage to steal 70 fans before they got caught?  Even with assembly required, fans are bulky.  Especially the $400 units.  Only one was charged with bar code fraud.  The fact that they were apparently able to walk out the front doors with dozens of bulky unpaid items really grinds my gears.

"Sometimes we say 'Oh, well, someone's just ripping off from some big retailer. It's a Wal-Mart or a Home Depot who cares?' Well, you should care. But, you should care because that affects prices for everything else you pay for in that store," said state Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Ya know what, Marky Mark?  If the stores don't care enough to even pay attention, why should I care when they get ripped off?  Wasn't it a Home Depot store that ignored 6 figures/year in counterfeit fraud for years?
 
