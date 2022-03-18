 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Middle-schoolers no longer have to wear masks, and now they get a long weekend to boot   (nbcboston.com) divider line
    Middle-schoolers no longer have to wear masks, and now they get a long weekend to boot  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
COVID Outbreak Forces Closure at Massachusetts Middle School

If only there was some way to have prevented this? But I can't think of one.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Read that as "a long weekend to boof" and thought to myself "Huh. Kids these days."
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day off during the NCAA tournament? Hell yeah!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they're fully protected against Rubella
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"cleaning"

Yeah, right, the janitors are doing the same things: mopping, emptying trash, and generally not much else. I don't know what else they'd do. If there were a Norwalk virus outbreak it would be alcohol fogging of basically every surface in the school, but do they do this for COVID-19?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: COVID Outbreak Forces Closure at Massachusetts Middle School

If only there was some way to have prevented this? But I can't think of one.


It's a middle school, so they're probably all vaccinated. I can wear a mask forever, but kids probably can't. Unless there's a rash of deaths from this one, which I highly doubt, it's something we'll just have to get used to.

1880-2020: Snow Days
2020-Forever: Covid weeks
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "cleaning"

Yeah, right, the janitors are doing the same things: mopping, emptying trash, and generally not much else. I don't know what else they'd do. If there were a Norwalk virus outbreak it would be alcohol fogging of basically every surface in the school, but do they do this for COVID-19?


Normally, the "alcohol fogging" is only to be found in the teachers' lounge.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's a middle school, so they're probably all vaccinated.


LOL no
60% of 12-17 year-olds are vaccinated against covid
31% of 5-11 year-olds are vaccinated against covid

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-dashboard/#parents
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "cleaning"

Yeah, right, the janitors are doing the same things: mopping, emptying trash, and generally not much else. I don't know what else they'd do. If there were a Norwalk virus outbreak it would be alcohol fogging of basically every surface in the school, but do they do this for COVID-19?


Fogging doesn't work with Covid. You're more likely to catch impetigo or flu from touching a surface. It's primarily airborne.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Lsherm: It's a middle school, so they're probably all vaccinated.

LOL no
60% of 12-17 year-olds are vaccinated against covid
31% of 5-11 year-olds are vaccinated against covid

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-dashboard/#parents


It's Massachusetts. Those kids are vaccinated.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "cleaning"

Yeah, right, the janitors are doing the same things: mopping, emptying trash, and generally not much else. I don't know what else they'd do. If there were a Norwalk virus outbreak it would be alcohol fogging of basically every surface in the school, but do they do this for COVID-19?


The janitors will probably wipe down the door knobs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No one can quite explain why these events are occurring

It really is a complete mystery. We may never know.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: mrmopar5287: "cleaning"

Yeah, right, the janitors are doing the same things: mopping, emptying trash, and generally not much else. I don't know what else they'd do. If there were a Norwalk virus outbreak it would be alcohol fogging of basically every surface in the school, but do they do this for COVID-19?

Fogging doesn't work with Covid. You're more likely to catch impetigo or flu from touching a surface. It's primarily airborne.


This is exactly why "cleaning" of a school is irrelevant.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Lsherm: It's a middle school, so they're probably all vaccinated.

LOL no
60% of 12-17 year-olds are vaccinated against covid
31% of 5-11 year-olds are vaccinated against covid

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-dashboard/#parents


It's horrifying that so many parents would be so irresponsible, and in many cases so stupid that they can't even understand that they're not taking care of their kids.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: farkitallletitend: mrmopar5287: "cleaning"

Yeah, right, the janitors are doing the same things: mopping, emptying trash, and generally not much else. I don't know what else they'd do. If there were a Norwalk virus outbreak it would be alcohol fogging of basically every surface in the school, but do they do this for COVID-19?

Fogging doesn't work with Covid. You're more likely to catch impetigo or flu from touching a surface. It's primarily airborne.

This is exactly why "cleaning" of a school is irrelevant.


For What Its Worth (FWIW):
Conclusion
People can be infected with SARS-CoV-2 through contact with surfaces. However, based on available epidemiological data and studies of environmental transmission factors, surface transmission is not the main route by which SARS-CoV-2 spreads, and the risk is considered to be low. The principal mode by which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 is through exposure to respiratory droplets carrying infectious virus. In most situations, cleaning surfaces using soap or detergent, and not disinfecting, is enough to reduce risk. Disinfection is recommended in indoor community settings where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours. The risk of fomite transmission can be reduced by wearing masks consistently and correctly, practicing hand hygiene, cleaning, and taking other measures to maintain healthy facilities.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/science-and-research/surface-transmission.html
 
