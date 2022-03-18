 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown) *THUD* What was that? Oh, Deer. *THUD* Not agai-*THUD*
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is Pennsylvania so bad that the deer have become suicidal?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As you can see in the background, there's a deer that have jumped off this bypass," explained resident Bill Boylan, referring to the U.S. 219 bypass that runs through the town.

That's not the way a bypass is supposed to work.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Is Pennsylvania so bad that the deer have become suicidal?


I mean, the political ads are annoying...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: "As you can see in the background, there's a deer that have jumped off this bypass," explained resident Bill Boylan, referring to the U.S. 219 bypass that runs through the town.

That's not the way a bypass is supposed to work.


The way 219 was routed prior to the bypass, it went straight through Johnsonburg, right past the paper factory.  We called it Stink City for that reason.  Yes, the bypass is still in town, but it bypasses the smelly part.  And it's not so much a bypass as it is a rerouting of 219.

So yeah, these deer can't stand the smell, either.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
.. Hallelujah!
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Pavia_Resistance: "As you can see in the background, there's a deer that have jumped off this bypass," explained resident Bill Boylan, referring to the U.S. 219 bypass that runs through the town.

That's not the way a bypass is supposed to work.

The way 219 was routed prior to the bypass, it went straight through Johnsonburg, right past the paper factory.  We called it Stink City for that reason.  Yes, the bypass is still in town, but it bypasses the smelly part.  And it's not so much a bypass as it is a rerouting of 219.

So yeah, these deer can't stand the smell, either.


I've driven through Johnsonburg and experienced the paper mill smell first hand.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For real doe?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Elk County?  Maybe they'd be happier down in Deer County.  Just saying.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: .. Hallelujah!


Came here for this, leaving with a skinner, a bag, and a prayer.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they were upset about the lousy wrestling.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They have deerpression. It's worse in the cold dreary months.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Boylan and other residents 6 News they tried reaching out to PennDOT -- but say they did not get the response they were hoping for."


PennDOT will probably put up orange barrels around the deer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Another demonstration of how folks just don't seem to understand the value of a falling buck in this economy.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Free venison. What they need is a butcher.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OK, now I'm leaving.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ORIGINAL - Please Move The Deer Crossing Sign.
Youtube RFCrJleggrI
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: "As you can see in the background, there's a deer that have jumped off this bypass," explained resident Bill Boylan, referring to the U.S. 219 bypass that runs through the town.

That's not the way a bypass is supposed to work.


*has*
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Free venison. What they need is a butcher.


Location location location!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Maybe they were upset about the lousy wrestling.


Great. Now all I can see is Clancy Brown with antlers.

/ Leaving again.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As god as my witness, I thought deer could fly.
 
acouvis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the deer are committing suicide by jumping by accident...

Good.

Considering this bypass is in the middle of town far better they kill themselves than cause a lot of traffic accidents...

As for the person griping about it hurting hunting: What idiot hunts deer in the middle of a city?  Thats like claiming you want to shoot migrating Canadian Geese at Disney World...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Elk County?  Maybe they'd be happier down in Deer County.  Just saying.


As I recall, in Elk County, the whitetail outnumber the humans by about 5 to 1.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yummy
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought that was "Johannesburg" at first.   Must be napping more than usual. ;)
 
gas giant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

acouvis: Thats like claiming you want to shoot migrating Canadian Geese at Disney World...


Who doesn't?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Watching the video, that's actually an Overpass. Maybe the deer think they are safe jumping from a bypass. Simply labeling the road correctly could save the deer's lives.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
