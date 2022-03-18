 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Putin's soldier's have lethal exoskeleton suits that give them deadly 'Robocop' powers on the battlefield. Subby's having trouble with this Brit tabloid article because in reality his soldiers are getting slaughtered in Ukraine (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO. THEY. DON'T.

Sure, they are researching this tech. I don't believe there is enough money available in Russia to outfit, logistically support, and deploy any soldiers on a battlefield.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
submitter's headline's alway's contain s'tupid apostrophe's like a remedial s'tudent's
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quote from long ago, that seems apropos given Russia's apparent tech level:

"I'm not testing an exoskeleton. I don't want my arm broken because someone forgot to convert to unsigned."

/ actually worked on motion control s/w for industrial robots
// watched those suckers suddenly whip around in a random direction
/// safety fence and deadman's switch, every time you're in reach
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useless unless they have solar chargers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bekaye: NO. THEY. DON'T.

Sure, they are researching this tech. I don't believe there is enough money available in Russia to outfit, logistically support, and deploy any soldiers on a battlefield.


It's actually just three idiots who got stuck in a tank while broken down on the side of the road. Exoskeleton sounds a lot cooler.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "If deployed in the conflict with Ukraine, the suits could make Russian soldiers a real danger. "

Snarky, very snarky.
 
petec
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think I'd want to wear a lethal suit.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bekaye: NO. THEY. DON'T.

... I don't believe there is enough money available in Russia to outfit, logistically support, and deploy any soldiers on a battlefield.


Emphasis mine.
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bekaye: NO. THEY. DON'T.

Sure, they are researching this tech. I don't believe there is enough money available in Russia to outfit, logistically support, and deploy any soldiers on a battlefield.


Yep. If there ever was enough money, the kleptocrats took it already. Need more mega-yachts!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is, Russian soldiers are dressed as Austin Powers sex bots with machine gun breasts.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
10 IFOCCUPENT IS DEAD THENGO TO BACK TO BASE.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the LEGO set for the gifting season, here's this.   This one doesn't have the cat or the naked girl in the background.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They can't feed or resupply but they have Cyborg suits?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
